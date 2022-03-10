Life

15 Space-Saving Bedroom Storage Solutions If You Live In A Teeny Tiny Box

Including hidden cabinets, wardrobe organisers, and – of course – some teeny tiny boxes.

If you've got a small bedroom, then being smart about your storage is essential
From a lack of hanging space for your clothes to having nowhere to stash your skincare, storage can be quite problematic if your bedroom is on the smaller side. And if you can’t properly store your belongings, then it’s easy for a compact space to become quickly overrun with clutter and crap.

Thankfully, the Amazon gods have got your back! Whether you’re happy to get out a hammer or you’re after some deposit-friendly options, there’s sure to be a solution that’s just right for your room.

1
Amazon
Opt for a clothes rail with a double rod
Clothes rails are a stylish storage solution if you’re lacking in wardrobe space. If one rail isn’t going to accommodate your clothing, then rather than buying another, pick a model with two rails, and enjoy double the hanging space.
Get this Creatiees Metal Clothes Rack for £42.99 from Amazon
2
Amazon
Make the most of unused wardrobe space
Although they're great for your maxi dress or suit collection, full length wardrobes typically leave you with a load of dead space at the bottom. But using these stackable baskets, you can create your own custom shelving system, and ensure no space goes to waste.
Get these Tuevob Folding Wardrobe Storage Boxes for £36.90 from Amazon
3
Amazon
Keep linens and towels in statement storage trunks
If you don’t have a utility room or ample airing cupboard, you may struggle finding space in your bedroom to store clean bedding and towels. These stackable storage trunks take up far less floor space than an ottoman or bench, and style up the foot of any bed.
Get these Beautify Metal Storage Trunks for £119.99 from Amazon
4
Amazon
Maximise your hanging space
The ultimate wardrobe space saver, one of these nifty hangers will vertically accommodate up to six garments – ideal for those with lots of items that need hanging. For optimum organisation and order, use space saving trouser hangers as well.
Get these Sashtech Space Saving Hangers for £8.49 from Amazon
5
Amazon
Select a mirror that has secret storage
Despite looking like an ordinary wall mirror, when you unlock this cabinet, you’ll find ring holes, earring slots, necklace hooks, brush holders, and drawers for storing make-up. Not sure if your landlord would approve? Choose a standing model instead.
Get this Luxfurni Mirror Jewellery Cabinet for £99.90 from Amazon
6
Amazon
Store out of season items under your bed
There’s no point wasting wardrobe space with clothes you won’t be wearing for another six months. With these large storage bags, you can keep out of season clothes under your bed, and then just swap your wardrobe over when the time comes.
Get these Amazon Basics Underbed Storage Bags for £12.04 from Amazon
7
Amazon
Stack your skincare to maximise space
If your box bedroom isn’t blessed with a dresser capable of storing all your skincare and beauty go-tos, then proudly display them instead with this stylish countertop organiser. Adjustable and stackable, it’s great for maximising vertical space on any shelf or small vanity.
Get this 3-Tier Bathroom Counter Organiser for £24.61 from Amazon
8
Amazon
Use floating bookshelves to free up shelf space
Solving two problems at once, these floating shelves are both a savvy book storage solution, and also a great way to make a wall feature out of your favourite titles. The shelves are available in two different sizes, and can also be bought individually.
Get this Umbra Conceal Set of 3 Book Shelves for £27.74 from Amazon
9
Amazon
Give folded items a home in a wardrobe without shelves
Got a lot of hanging space, and a shameful lack of clothes that are nice enough to need hanging? We totally get it. Give your loungewear the limelight it deserves with this six-tier hanging shelf that simply hooks over your rail. An easy hack for swapping out hanging space for horizontal storage!
Get this Amazon Basics Wired Hanging Closet Shelf for £13.15 from Amazon
10
Amazon
Use dividers to keep your drawers in order
When your drawers are disorganised, it’s easy for you to lose track of what you have and haven’t got. Using dividers like these, you’ll always have a clear view of your underwear and foldable items, and won’t end up unnecessarily buying items you already own.
Get these Ticent & Co Drawer Organisers for £12.99 from Amazon
11
Amazon
Swap the bedside table for a bedside shelf
Bulky bedside tables take up space, whereas this bamboo shelf simply clamps to your bed frame. There are multiple different styles and sizes available, but this original model can safely hold up to 9kg, and boasts two handy wire slots for easy charging.
Get the BedShelfie The Original Bedside Shelf for £36.99 from Amazon
12
Amazon
Create an open closet for coats and jackets
Even if you only have a couple of them, hanging bulky items like coats in your bedroom cupboard quickly eats away valuable space. Instead, fix an industrial pipe like this to an empty bit of wall, and display your outerwear in your very own open coat closet.
Get this Oropy Wall Mounted Clothes Rail for £19.99 from Amazon
13
Amazon
Slip shoes under the bed
Keep your shoes close by but out of sight with this 12-part storage box that slides under the bed. With it’s transparent window for easy viewing, and handy pull handles, you’ll be able to pick out your shoes even if you’re in a hurry.
Get this mDesign Under-Bed Storage for Shoes for £16.74 from Amazon
14
Amazon
Keep ties and belts together
With this hanging organiser, you can say goodbye to rummaging around in the back of a drawer for that particular scarf, tie, or belt you’re after. Just hang them from one of these 14 hooks, and you’ll always be able to easily find them in your wardrobe.
Get this iDesign Tie and Belt Hanger for £6.99 from Amazon
15
Amazon
Don’t forget your door
Over the door hooks are a popular choice for hanging dressing gowns and coats - but this model goes one step further by also bringing basket storage into the mix. The two deep metal baskets are great for storing keys, wallets, and anything else you will always want to have nearby.
Get this Lucycaz Over Door Storage Hanger for £25.99 from Amazon
