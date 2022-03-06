Life

It's Spring Cleaning Season. Get Tidy With These 18 Amazon Must-Haves

Tackle your spring cleaning with these handy organising tools and products from Amazon.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Susumu Yoshioka via Getty Images

​​We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

March is here and you know what that means: it’s time to give our homes a much-needed spring cleaning. Depending on your vibe, this may either sound like an exciting activity or a daunting task. Either way, we’ve got you covered with must-have organisation, storage and cleaning products from Amazon.

You can give your home the refresh it needs with just a few helpful products that will help to reframe the look and feel of your home. Something as simple as a drawer organiser can declutter your space as well as your mind, and help things stay nice and tidy even as the months roll by.

Amazon is jam-packed with these handy types of items that make closet storage a breeze, bathroom organisation seem like a no-brainer and cleaning feel satisfying instead of like a chore. Whether you’re looking to tidy up a specific area of your home or need some overall spring refresh inspiration, we’ve got you covered.

1
Amazon
A set of 14 silicone stretch lids
You'll never find yourself scrambling for food storage options again with this set of flexible silicone lids from Longzon. They're compatible with just about everything under the sun: pots, bowls, jars and more.
Get it from Amazon for £38.06Get it from Amazon for $16.96.
2
Amazon
An underwear drawer divider
Keep your undies nice and tidy with these Maxporium organisers. They're made of soft non-woven fabric and the set includes four bins: one with six cells, one with eight cells, one with seven cells and one with 24 cells.
Get it from Amazon for £17.99
3
Amazon
A set of amber soap and lotion dispensers
How elegant are these vintage-style liquid soap and lotion dispensers? They're much better than the everyday plastic we usually keep by the sink. They're made of durable thick glass with a stainless steel dispenser top. Best of all, they're dishwasher-safe and reusable, making them a wonderful investment that is both practical and stylish.
Get three from Amazon for £20
4
Amazon
A set of floating shelves
Add these cute floating shelves to your bathroom or kitchen. They're easy to install and come in a variety of different finishes so you can find the one that best fits your aesthetic. They'll elevate your space while also providing storage.
Get it from Amazon for £38.99
5
Amazon
An over-the-door pocket organizer
These hanging storage pockets have clear windows so you can see what's stored inside. It's perfect for medications, toys, toiletries, diapers, accessories and so much more.
Get it from Amazon for £16.99
6
Amazon
A magnetic fridge rack
A stylish kitchen caddy makes kitchen organisation a breeze. You can use it to store spices, paper towels and much more. It comes with extra hooks so you can customise it yourself and has powerful magnets that stick it to your refrigerator.
Get it from Amazon for £20.99
7
Amazon
A hanging closet organiser shelf
If you don't have enough drawer space, make some in your closet with this three-shelf hanging wardrobe organiser. It's collapsible, which makes it portable, and has durable, removable boards that enhance weight capacity.
Get it from Amazon for £33.60
8
Amazon
A set of trouser hangers
Tidy up the closet by picking up these trouser and scarf hangers. They make it easy to have multiple items on a single hanger, saving space in your closet and making them easier to access.
Get it from Amazon for £22.01
9
Amazon
A set of silicone ice cube trays
Upgrade your ice cube tray situation with this four-pack of easy-release, flexible ice cube moulds. They're BPA-free and great for ice, whiskey, baby food and more.
Get it from Amazon for £17.99
10
Amazon
A shoe rack
Put an end to the shoe pile with this three-tier shoe rack. It's an easy and low-profile way to stop clutter without creating an eyesore. Keep it by the front door or tuck it in a coat closet.
Get it from Amazon for £26.24
11
Amazon
A set of Swedish dishcloths
Made of cellulose and cotton, these Swedish Wholesale dishcloths are reusable, super-absorbent towels for wiping down the kitchen. They're eco-friendly and can easily be cleaned in the washing machine or even dishwasher. You'll cut back on your paper towel use and keep your space nice and tidy.
Get them from Amazon for £14.99
12
Amazon
Stasher silicone food bags
Get rid of the mess of plastic baggies and upgrade your snack and food storage system to these silicone Stasher bags. They're functional, self-sealing and reusable alternatives to single-use plastics. As if that weren't enough, they come in a range of sizes and adorable colors and are microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Stasher bags have zero BPA, no PVC and no latex.
Get it from Amazon for £20.99
13
Amazon
A dish towel holder
Kes Store's towel holders are as cute as they are practical. They're made of stainless steel to protect against rust and corrosion, making them perfect for kitchen or bathroom. They come with a strong, waterproof adhesive so you don't have to worry about nailing or drilling.
Get it from Amazon for £9.99.
14
Sephora
A storage bag organiser for under the bed
Utilise your under-bed space with these low-profile bags. They slide easily on both carpet and flooring, with a sturdy handle on the side for sliding and carrying. They're made of durable waterproof canvas with a clear PVC top and dual-zippered to protect from moisture and dust.
Get it from Amazon for £16.47 (inc shipping)
15
Amazon
A set of nesting baskets
Stash away your clutter in these Honey-Can-Do nesting baskets. The water hyacinth weave adds a bit of interesting texture and has the benefit of being an eco-friendly natural material. They can be used in any room of the house: bathroom, kid's room, office, kitchen, lounge room and beyond.
Get it from Amazon fo £45.13
16
Amazon
A set of refrigerator organiser bins
Stock up on plastic organiser bins like these and keep your fridge, freezer, pantry and countertops nice and organised. They're ideal for fruits, veggies, yogurts, cheese, meat and dry goods as well. They're made of durable, food-safe, BPA-free shatter-resistant plastic and feature carry handles and a convenient non-slip texture.
Get it from Amazon for £26.99.
17
Amazon
A hair tool organiser
Keep your under-the-sink space tidy with this hair tool storage caddy. It's a multifunctional organiser with three different sections so you can store your styling tools as well as other bathroom necessities on the back of the door or mounted on the wall.
Get it from Amazon for £34.83
18
Amazon
A microfibre duster
This telescopic duster extends up to 97 inches long, and can clean everything thanks to an innovative split fibre technology. It absorbs dust, pollen and hair thanks to its fluffy microfibre top, without scratching walls or surfaces.
Get it from Amazon for £16.99.
19
Amazon
Vacuum storage bags with a pump
Tuck away your winter coats with these compression bags by Amazon Basics. The inclusion of a handy pump makes it a breeze to store large garments and other household objects like linens and comforters in a fraction of the space.
Get a five-pack from Amazon for £11.42
Suggest a correction
shoppingHome and GardenhomeCleaning