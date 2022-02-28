Life

Create A Luxe Home For Less With These Genius Tricks And Products

A few tweaks (and stick-on down lights) can take your home from basic to boujee.

Bring elements of luxe into your abode with these affordable finds.
Are anyone else’s Pinterest and TikTok feeds inundated with beautiful homes that seem effortlessly chic and luxurious? Ever since Kim Kardashian’s appearance in Vogue’s Objects of Affection series, clutter-free living and neutral colour schemes have captivated many of us.

But how can we achieve this luxe look, without going way over budget? It seems that Amazon might just have all the affordable answers we need!

Display acrylic storage on your dressing table
Perfume and skincare bottles are often so pretty that it can seem a pity to pack them away into a drawer or basket. Instead, display your best-looking bottles on this rotating stand – and style it alongside acrylic canisters for a clear and cohesive look.
Get this Ameitech Acrylic Makeup Organiser for £26.99 from Amazon
Stick removable spotlights under your shelving
To make a shelving unit look like it’s been fitted with gorgeous built-in lighting, look no further than these clever removable LED lights. They’re battery operated, and come with a handy remote control for adjusting the brightness.
Get these Brilliant Evolution Wireless Remote Control LED Lights for £35.37 from Amazon
Display beautifully designed hardback books
Designer books look great when arranged in a display on a coffee or console table with a chic diffuser or ornament. However, the famous Chanel and Dior editions can be pretty pricey! With its gorgeous monochrome spine, this informative book by Erin Gates is a great alternative.
Get Elements of Style by Erin Gates for £16.59 from Amazon
Swap out standard handles for statement options
Whether you’re a renter or homeowner, updating your hardware is a cheap but impactful way to change up your kitchen. We love the idea of replacing chrome handles with these gold ones, and then choosing a kitchen roll holder and utensil pot in the same style for a really cohesive look.
Get this Lontan 10-Piece Gold Handle Set for £16.32 from Amazon
Fill a large vase with luxurious pampas
Got an empty corner that could do with an accent? Arrange these tall pampas plumes in a large standing vase to bring a touch of texture and class into your space. A must-have accessory for any modern home!
Get these Yew Tree Home Pampas Grass Stems for £29.99 from Amazon
Swap lots of prints for one big piece
Don’t get us wrong, we love a good old gallery wall as much as the next millennial. But choosing one large piece of art is a foolproof way to make your home look more fancy. Best of all, unlike many large prints, this gorgeous abstract piece is super affordable.
Get this Signwin Framed Canvas for £68.44 from Amazon
Go matt black in the bathroom
For a chic bathroom that looks like it belongs in a hotel, you can’t go wrong with black accents and accessories. Pair this shower caddy with matching matt towel rails, drawer handles, and sink accessories for the ultimate sleek and sophisticated aesthetic.
Get this Gricol 2-Tier Shower Caddy for £25.99 from Amazon
Set the mood with some flickering candles
When it comes to mood lighting, you can’t beat a candle. But if like us you want to enjoy them all evening, then this battery powered set is a much more cost-effective way to enjoy an ambient glow. Plus, you can control their brightness and flickering with the handy remote control.
Get this Aku Tonpa Flameless Battery Powered Candle Set for £36.18 from Amazon
Mimic custom cabinets with these bamboo dividers
Make your bog-standard drawers look like they’ve been custom built by getting hold of these adjustable bamboo dividers. Use them to separate your cutlery and keep your underwear drawer tidy – without having to use any unattractive plastic organisers.
Get these Utoplike Bamboo Drawer Dividers for £21.49 from Amazon
Elevate your entryway with this unique mirror
For a luxe-looking hallway, you just need two simple things; a basic console table, and a statement mirror to hang above it. This gorgeous asymmetrical mirror can be mounted either vertically or horizontally, and will bring a touch of elegance to any entryway.
Get this Gozos Denia Asymmetrical Wall Mirror for £79.90 from Amazon
