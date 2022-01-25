Life

Curvy Decor: 14 Simple Ways To Bring The Trend Into Your Home

From candlestick holders to console tables, curves relax the body and brain – here's how to get the look.

After two years doubling up as our offices, our homes have turned hyper practical during the pandemic to accommodate everything we’ve needed from them. But with another relaxing of restrictions, we can turn our focus towards aesthetics again and maybe even embrace an interiors trend or two.

Curvature remains a strong look in interior design and no wonder – it’s soothing for both the body and brain. From soft and scallop-edged seating to abstract and asymmetrical statement pieces, swap the functional flatpack for some curvy decor if you’re looking to curate a stylish and inviting space.

The good news is that you don’t have to redesign your whole home to embrace the curves. Just a few of these affordable pieces are all you need to add an artistic touch to any room.

1
Amazon
Add a hint of retro
With its distressed gold metal frame and curved sides, this gorgeous wall mirror gives off a shabby chic yet retro feel. Place it on a blank wall to add shape to an otherwise dull space.

Get this Melody Maison Rustic Gold Wall Mirror for £29.99 from Amazon
2
Not On The High Street
Embrace contemporary curves
You don’t need to rework the whole room to add subtle curves. For a simple yet impactful statement, display this smooth terracotta candlestick holder on a shelf or side table.

Get this Lisa Angel Terracotta Candlestick Holder for £11.20 from Not On The High Street
3
Dunelm
Enjoy art deco dining
Who said dining chairs had to be boring? Bring some panache to your parlour with these stunning scalloped chairs, available in five different opulent shades. We love how the stylish brass effect legs really amplify the art deco feel.

Get this Vivian Velvet Chair for £99 from Dunelm
4
Amazon
Make time for tabletop elegance
Whether you place it on a mantlepiece, or make it the centrepiece of your dining table, this three-arm taper candlestick holder makes a winning sculptural statement.

Get this Gold Taper Candle Holder for £23.99 from Amazon
5
Wayfair
Add shape to your entryway
With curved edges on one side and a straight edge on the other, this marble-effect tabletop sits flush against any wall or sofa arm. And the curved gold metal legs keep it neatly tucked away.

Get this Dorothy 112cm Console Table for £89.99 from Wayfair
6
Amazon
Add some rustic charm
There’s something incredibly charming about this farmhouse-style bar cart. Store your favourite bottles in the beautifully sculpted wine rack, and hang your glasses off the shelves to make an artistic yet practical display.

Get this LOIYERT Kitchen Service Trolley for £109.99 from Amazon
7
Dare to dome
Dunelm
Finding a sculptural floor lamp that ties together your decor can really help complete a room. With its long arching arm and dome-shaped head, this modern floor lamp is perfect for those looking for contemporary curvature.

Get this Herm Arc Chrome Floor Lamp for £35 from Dunelm
8
Display a feature tray
Etsy
These gorgeous handmade trays are not only asymmetrical in shape but come complete with round swirls and patterns unique to each piece. We love the idea of using it to store our keys or housing a lovely diffuser.

Get this SlowMakeStudio Speckled Black Tray for £20 from Etsy
9
Trial the asymmetrical aesthetic
Amazon
With its unique organic shape and minimalistic design, this mirror balances elegance with simplicity. Almost like the outline of a puddle or pond, the Xabia mirror will bring a peaceful energy into your home.

Get this Gozos Xabia Asymmetrical Mirror for £109.90 from Amazon
10
Opt for something tubular
John Lewis & Partners
Contemporary and abstract, this unique vase will ensure your pampas displays are never predictable. A quirky design crafted from sturdy stoneware, we love the vivid teal blue finish of this statement piece.

Get this Stoneware Tubular Vase for £15 from John Lewis & Partners
11
Embrace twisty lighting
Amazon
There’s something sort of romantic about the way the two separate curves of this pendant interlace. Install it over a breakfast bar or large dining table to create a modern sculptural feature that gets everybody talking.

Get this LED Ceiling Pendant Light for £99.99 from Amazon
12
Get abstract with your art
Abstract House
A simple line art piece with a curved retro essence, prints like this can really help add shape to a space. Opt for the biggest possible size to create a feature wall with a wavy op-art vibe.

Get this Retro Curve Art Print from £15 from Abstract House
13
Try geometric prints
Amazon
Perfect for adding a pop of pattern to any room, we love the geometric style of this ultra modern rug. The combination of colour block boxes with sweeping circular lines feels very contemporary.

Get this Well Woven Deco Geometric Round Rug for £79.19 from Amazon
14
Bring in bean shapes
Ryman
With its black metal hairpin legs and sleek guitar pick shape, this gorgeous coffee table would make the perfect addition to any living room. But with its walnut veneer and retro vibe, we could see it looking especially stand-out in a mid-century room.

Get this Lobamba Mid Century Modern Coffee Table for £119.99 from Ryman
