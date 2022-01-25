Mix

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

After two years doubling up as our offices, our homes have turned hyper practical during the pandemic to accommodate everything we’ve needed from them. But with another relaxing of restrictions, we can turn our focus towards aesthetics again and maybe even embrace an interiors trend or two.

Advertisement

Curvature remains a strong look in interior design and no wonder – it’s soothing for both the body and brain. From soft and scallop-edged seating to abstract and asymmetrical statement pieces, swap the functional flatpack for some curvy decor if you’re looking to curate a stylish and inviting space.

The good news is that you don’t have to redesign your whole home to embrace the curves. Just a few of these affordable pieces are all you need to add an artistic touch to any room.