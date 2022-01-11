Life

15 Items To Make Every Day A Spa Day In Your Own Bathroom

Make your bath feel like a trip to your favourite spa with these modest but gorgeously indulgent buys.

Make a spa haven of your bathroom at home.

Have you ever been to a spa and found the moment you’ve stepped inside an instant wave of tranquility wash through you? There’s something about spas that make relaxing so much simpler – the whole vibe emits a sense of calm. Plus, who doesn’t love wandering around in a white dressing gown?

Spa days are wonderful, but you can’t head to one every time you feel stressed. What you can do is retreat to your own bathroom though and run yourself a nice bath. And believe it or not, with a few simple steps you can transform your bathroom into the ultimate retreat. With the right products (and approach), you can create a tranquil space in your own home that makes it easier to relax.

Wondering what you need to give your bathroom those super relaxing spa vibes and turn it into the perfect space for unwinding? We’ve got you covered with the following best buys for creating the most serene bathroom retreat.

1
A&B Traders Unisex Waffle Spa Bathrobe
Amazon
Keep yourself cosy after you hop out the bath with a waffle-style spa inspired dressing gown.

Get it for £17.99
2
iN Grey Dipped Melted Edge Flickering LED Candles
Amazon
Add an extra layer of warming light to your bath time with these real-wax LED flicking candles. Dot them around your bath tub to add a cosy glow to bath time.

Get it for £19.95
3
Towelogy® BR01 100% Egyptian Cotton Bath Towels Bale Set
Amazon
Add a little extra comfort to your bath time routine with these gorgeous fluffy Egyptian cotton spa-style towels.

Get it for £22.90
4
Vista Adhesive Bathroom Shelf Shower Caddy Storage
Amazon
It's hard to relax when your bathroom (or anywhere) feels cluttered, isn't it? That's where these adhesive bathroom storage caddies come in. They easily stick to your wall and create a more organised space, making unwinding a little easier.

Get it for £18.99
5
NEWGO®Cooling Eye Mask Reusable
Amazon
For adding an extra layer of relaxation to your bath, this reusable gel cooling eye mask is perfect. Sink back into the bath, pop your mask on, and totally let go. (For best results, refrigerate your mask before use.)

Get it for £8.99
6
Neal's Yard Remedies Lavender Bath Salts
Amazon
For a bath that's wonderfully tranquil and aids relaxation, a sprinkle of Neal's Yard Remedies Lavender Bath Salts is the answer. (They smell absolutely divine and are a personal favourite of mine.)

Get it for £9.65 (was £14.50)
7
DecentGadget 3PCS Glass Jars Set
Amazon
How cute are these mini glass jars complete with bamboo lids and spoons? They're perfect for adding to your bathroom and using to store all of your favourite bath salts.

Get it for £17.88
8
AromaWorks Serenity AromaBomb Duo
Amazon
Envelop your senses and relax your mind with this detoxifying bath bomb from AromaWorks. Infused with naturally sourced lemongrass and geranium, it's ideal for adding to your bath when you're struggling to relax.

Get it for £11.07 (was £15)
9
Thompson & Morgan String of Pearls Indoor House Plant
Amazon
There's something about plants that add a sense of tranquility any space, which is why spas tend to have lots. of greenery dotted around them. Add this 'string of pearls' hanging plant to your bathroom for a sense of calm.

Get it for £14.45
10
Astor & Kline Bamboo Bath Tray Caddy
Amazon
Whether you like to unwind in the bath watching a movie on your tablet, drinking a glass of your favourite wine, or reading your Kindle, a bath caddy is an absolute-must have.

Get it for £29.95
11
Neom Complete Bliss Scented Candle
Amazon
Treat yourself to this 'Complete Bliss' candle from Neom, and make your bathroom feel even more relaxing and blissful. Infused with blush rose, lime, and black pepper essential oil, this aromatherapy candle smells absolutely incredible.

Get it for £46
12
JoyGeek Shower Radio Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
Want to make your bathroom feel even more like a spa? A waterproof, bluetooth speaker is essential. Connect yours up to your favourite mindfulness soundscape or podcast (or find a spa-sounds soundscape for the ultimate spa vibe).

Get it for £29.92
13
Homes on Trend Amber Glass Soap Dispenser With Pump
Amazon
Say goodbye to naff shampoo and shower gel containers littering your bathroom – replace them with these chic amber glass pump dispensers. (Or if you'd prefer not to have glass in your bathroom, opt for this reusable plastic alternative.)

Get it for £16.50
14
RELUX Premium Waterproof Bath Pillow
Amazon
Make bath times more enjoyable (and more comfortable) with a waterproof bath pillow that attaches seamlessly to the bath.

Get it for £19.99
15
Tooloflife Peach Bath Mat
Amazon
Add a little sass to your bathroom with this 'peachy clean' bath mat. It's chic, stylish, and super soft and cosy.

Get it for £21.99
