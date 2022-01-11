Amazon of Amazon / HuffPost Make a spa haven of your bathroom at home.

Have you ever been to a spa and found the moment you’ve stepped inside an instant wave of tranquility wash through you? There’s something about spas that make relaxing so much simpler – the whole vibe emits a sense of calm. Plus, who doesn’t love wandering around in a white dressing gown?

Spa days are wonderful, but you can’t head to one every time you feel stressed. What you can do is retreat to your own bathroom though and run yourself a nice bath. And believe it or not, with a few simple steps you can transform your bathroom into the ultimate retreat. With the right products (and approach), you can create a tranquil space in your own home that makes it easier to relax.

Wondering what you need to give your bathroom those super relaxing spa vibes and turn it into the perfect space for unwinding? We’ve got you covered with the following best buys for creating the most serene bathroom retreat.