Let’s talk vegan makeup. If you’re new to vegan beauty, it’s quite normal to feel a little overwhelmed – in a sign of how far things have come, there are just so many incredible brands and products to choose from on the market.

Whether you’re new to veganism and doing Veganuary as an introduction or you’ve been following a vegan diet for a while, but are now committed to changing up your beauty and makeup regime, you’re going to want to know about the best vegan products and the brands that sell them.

The great thing about vegan beauty is there are very strict requirements around what classifies a product as being vegan, unlike the process for classifying organic and clean beauty products.

Products labelled as ‘vegan’ should contain no animal by-products or animal-derived ingredients, such as beeswax, collagen or lanolin. (It’s important to note that products labelled ‘cruelty-free’ are not necessarily vegan, so always check.)

When it comes to vegan makeup, there’s a lot to love, with a great diversity of products from some truly likeable brands at a wide range of price points.

