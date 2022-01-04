We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Let’s talk vegan makeup. If you’re new to vegan beauty, it’s quite normal to feel a little overwhelmed – in a sign of how far things have come, there are just so many incredible brands and products to choose from on the market.
Whether you’re new to veganism and doing Veganuary as an introduction or you’ve been following a vegan diet for a while, but are now committed to changing up your beauty and makeup regime, you’re going to want to know about the best vegan products and the brands that sell them.
The great thing about vegan beauty is there are very strict requirements around what classifies a product as being vegan, unlike the process for classifying organic and clean beauty products.
Products labelled as ‘vegan’ should contain no animal by-products or animal-derived ingredients, such as beeswax, collagen or lanolin. (It’s important to note that products labelled ‘cruelty-free’ are not necessarily vegan, so always check.)
When it comes to vegan makeup, there’s a lot to love, with a great diversity of products from some truly likeable brands at a wide range of price points.
Keen to start filling your makeup bag with some vegan-friendly products? This guide to 20 must-have makeup products and tools is the perfect place to start!
So Eco Ultimate Makeup Brush Collection
Featuring eco-friendly bamboo handles, this Peta-accredited set of makeup brushes are made using recycled aluminium and synthetic, cruelty-free bristles. The packaging is also 100% plastic-free and for every product sold, So Eco plants a tree (via Tree Nation). For applying makeup, these brushes really are the dream – they’re soft, carry product well, and make applying various formulas to your face quick and easy. (I have a set and can vouch for just how great they are – they’re one of my personal makeup bag faves.)Get it for £18.72 (was £30) from Amazon
MILK Makeup Hydro Grip Primer
If you want your makeup to stay in place all day, a primer is a must. This vegan primer from MILK Makeup is packed full of skin-friendly ingredients including lots of plant-derived oils, and aloe water, cherry blossom, hyaluronic acid, and B vitamins, which help to moisturise, soothe and balance skin. Blue agave extract creates a layer for makeup to grip on to, helping to keep your based products in place for longer. Get it for £14.50 from Cult Beauty
Face Theory Foundation
This foundation has been formulated to offer a lightweight but buildable, sheer finish with a luminous glow that’s the perfect combination of dewy and matte. The formula is designed to be light-diffusing, helping to make skin appear clearer while masking blemishes with a ‘barely there’ texture. It's also super gentle so safe for use on all skin types, including sensitive skin. Get it for £12.74 (was £14.99) from Face Theory
Glossier The Makeup Set
This vegan makeup set from Glossier is designed with everyday wear in mind and includes three easy-to-use essentials, including a creamy brow wax (available in five colours) that’s perfect for fluffing and shaping your brows, a buildable gel to cream blush, and a black mascara that is formulated to lengthen and perfectly curl lashes. Get it for £35 (was £43) from Glossier
Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Makeup Brush Complete Face Set
Designed as a set of ‘one and done’ multipurpose brushes for use on your face, eyes and cheeks, these face brushes are packed with synthetic custom cut bristles that are made to be long-lasting and easy to clean. They’re 100% vegan and cruelty-free. Get the set for £13.33 (was £19.99) from Amazon
The Ordinary Concealer
This cult high-coverage, liquid-based formula is designed to easily mask imperfections, from blemishes to dark circles, leaving skin looking smooth and imperfection-free. For a less-is-more look, this concealer (which has been formulated to have a ‘real skin’ finish) is the perfect makeup bag must-have. Get it for £4.90 from Look Fantastic
Glossier Ultralip Lipstick
Glossier Ultralip is a three-in-one buildable lip colour (apply once for a light hue or twice for a bolder look) that combines the moisture of a balm, the sheen of a gloss, with a highly pigmented lip tint. When applied to lips the balmy formula glides seamlessly adding colour and a surprising shot of hydration to your lips. Get it for £14 from Glossier
Face Theory Loose Powder
For setting your makeup in place, a loose powder is a must. This ‘invisible’ powder from Face Theory is perfect for setting makeup, as well as blurring imperfections, giving skin a silky, matte finish, and also absorbs excess oil. This universal translucent powder blends seamlessly, and can be worn over base products or on bare skin for a more natural look. Get it for £12.99 from Face Theory
Glossier Skywash Eyeshadow
This liquid-to-powder eyeshadow formula from Glossier melts on to skin with the highly-pigmented colour perfect for creating a range of eye looks. Available in seven different shades, this eyeshadow really does blend like a dream. Get it for £15 from Glossier
e.l.f Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow
How gorgeous is this glitzy liquid eyeshadow from e.l.f? The formula is gel-based and quick drying, and ideal for creating high-impact, diverse eye looks. All it takes is a simple swipe of the product onto your eyelids for a wonderfully glamorous, long-lasting look. (For a more intense look, apply a second layer to your lids.)Get it for £6 from Amazon
Spectrum Collections Exclusive 10 Piece Brush Set
How pretty are these blush and gold brushes from Spectrum Collections? The pastel pink hue paired with the gold handles is extremely aesthetically pleasing. This 10-piece brush set includes 10 makeup brushes that feature ultra-soft bristles (making them ideal for applying makeup to delicate areas, such as around the eyes). Get it for £39.99 (was £49.99) from Look Fantastic
Lime Crime Hi-Lite Highlighter Palette
This has to be the most gorgeous highlighter palette. Featuring three vegan highlighters that bring together the most incredible iridescent, shimmery shades and are formulated with light-reflecting pigments, this palette is designed to work with every complexion. When applied, the highlighters are both buildable and super easy to blend for a long-lasting luminous glow. Get it for £28 (was £35) from Look Fantastic
Pacifica Vegan Collagen Fluffy Lash Mascara
If the packaging for this mascara doesn’t blow you away (think: unicorn x mermaid vibes), the formula certainly will. This vegan collagen mascara is designed to make your lashes oh-so-fluffy, while also adding length and volume with a super-hydrating vegan collagen formula. Get it for £20 from Cult Beauty
Huda Beauty GloWish Cheeky Vegan Blush Powder
Huda's blush is velvety and formulated to work well for all skin tones, adding a subtle rosy glow to skin. Packed full of skin-friendly ingredients, including antioxidants, as well as Damascus rose oil, red bell pepper extract, plant-derived squalene, shea butter, and vitamin E, this highly-pigmented, non-powdery blush adds buildable colour to your cheeks. Get it for £18 from Boots
e.l.f Putty Blush
A great option for a more budget-friendly blush, this velvety, lightweight putty blush is formulated to blend easily into skin. It’s highly pigmented and has a creamy texture, making applying it to skin simple and easy. When applied the formula transforms from a cream to a matte powder-like finish, helping to keep your look in place all day (or night). Get it for £6 from e.l.f
KVD Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick
If you’re looking for a long-wear (think: all day long), long lasting liquid lipstick that also happens to be vegan, look no further than this highly-pigmented, cream-based liquid lipstick from KVD Beauty. The pigmented formula is easy to apply to lips; it applies as easily as a lip gloss but dries to a smooth matte finish. Get it for £12 (was £18) from Boots
The Body Shop Eyeliner Liquid
For a bold, smudge-resistant line, this easy-to-use liquid eyeliner from The Body Shop is perfect. It comes in two bold shades – black and brown – and is perfect for creating a diverse range of eye looks. It’s both dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested and is also safe for contact lens wearers. Get it for £7.20 (was £9) from The Body Shop
Makeup Revolution Conceal & Hydrate Concealer
This lightweight concealer is formulated to offer buildable coverage and be quick and easy to apply – despite its lightweight formula it’s fantastic for covering dark circles and other blemishes. Designed with drier skin in mind, the concealer has a sheer, satin finish and offers all-day hydration to skin. Get it for £5.20 (was £7) from Amazon
e.l.f. Flawless Finish Foundation
This e.l.f Flawless Finish Foundation is formulated to offer lightweight, buildable coverage that can be easily blended into skin, helping to perfect uneven skin tone and texture. The formula is oil-free and packed with glycerin to offer extra hydration. Get it for £15.99 from Amazon
EcoTools Daily Essentials Total Face Kit
This waste-reducing set of brushes from EcoTools is a great concept. In the pack you receive five makeup brush heads and two handles, allowing you to swap the makeup brush heads onto the handles (using simple ‘easy snap’ technology) for a less wasteful approach to makeup application. Whether you need vegan brushes that save space in your makeup bag or you want to help reduce waste, these brushes are a great buy. Get it for £11 (was £13) from Boots