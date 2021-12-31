January shouldn’t be about punishing yourself, whatever some “new year, new you” advocates would have you believe.
And if, like many hundreds of thousands of others, you’re planning on going plant-based for veganuary, may we suggest the best way to get excited about your new food regime is by buying an excellent vegan cookbook. There have never been more on the shelves!
Below, we round up a selection of our favourites, sure to suit every style and palate. Enjoy your plant-based feasting!
1
Great British Vegan by Aimee Ryan
2
The Green Roasting Tin by Rukmini Iyer
3
BOSH! On A Budget by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby
4
The Happy Pear Vegan Cooking for Everyone
5
Jackfruit & Blue Ginger by Sasha Gill
6
Vegan Street Food by Jackie Kearney
7
Leon: Fast Vegan
8
Dirty Vegan: Proper Banging Vegan Food by Matt Pritchard
9
Deliciously Ella: The Plant Based Cookbook
10
Vegan Baking Made Easy by Rebecca Coleman