11 Vegan Cookbooks To Get Your Veganuary Off To A Great Start

Plant-based eating needn't be a punishment – any one of these cookbooks should get your appetite going.

January shouldn’t be about punishing yourself, whatever some “new year, new you” advocates would have you believe.

And if, like many hundreds of thousands of others, you’re planning on going plant-based for veganuary, may we suggest the best way to get excited about your new food regime is by buying an excellent vegan cookbook. There have never been more on the shelves!

Below, we round up a selection of our favourites, sure to suit every style and palate. Enjoy your plant-based feasting!

1
Great British Vegan by Aimee Ryan
Wallflower Kitchen
Get the Great British Vegan for £12.99 (was £20).
2
The Green Roasting Tin by Rukmini Iyer
Amazon
Get the The Green Roasting Tin for £10 (was £17.99)
3
BOSH! On A Budget by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby
Amazon
Get BOSH! On A Budget for £8.49 (was £16.99)
4
The Happy Pear Vegan Cooking for Everyone
Amazon
Get The Happy Pear for £13.99 (was £20)
5
Jackfruit & Blue Ginger by Sasha Gill
Amazon
Get Jackfruit & Blue Ginger for £13.99 (was £20)
6
Vegan Street Food by Jackie Kearney
Amazon
Get Vegan Street Food for £14.35 (was £16.99)
7
Leon: Fast Vegan
Leon / Amazon
Get Leon: Fast Vegan for £16.99 (was £25)
8
Dirty Vegan: Proper Banging Vegan Food by Matt Pritchard
Amazon
Get Dirty Vegan: Proper Banging Vegan Food for £12.66 (was £20)
9
Deliciously Ella: The Plant Based Cookbook
Deliciously Ella / Amazon
Get Deliciously Ella for £16.99 (was £25.99)
10
Vegan Baking Made Easy by Rebecca Coleman
Amazon
Get Vegan Baking Made Easy for £9.45
