Best 2022 Journals For A Positive And Productive New Year

For a more organised start to the new year, a shiny new planner is the answer.

Somehow we’re at the end of 2021 (time really has flown by this year), which means that if you haven’t already started thinking about your planner for 2022, now is the time.

Whether you’re a traditional diary user, a bullet journaling addict, or someone who likes to use mindfulness and gratitude to journal, you’re going to need to replace your current journal with a fresh new planner.

Admittedly, with so many amazing designs to choose from, it can be somewhat overwhelming selecting a new planner (I know I personally always struggle to pick just one).

To help you to find the perfect planner to get 2022 off to a superb start, we’ve pulled together a list of all the best-rated diaries, journals and planners on Amazon.

1
The Mindfulness Journal: Exercises to help you find peace and calm wherever you are
If you're new to practicing mindfulness, The Mindfulness Journal is the perfect starting point. This journal sets you on a journey to help you find peace and calm wherever you are.

Get it for £7.99
2
Productivity Planner : Plan Out Your Daily & Long Term Goals and Become More Productive this Year
If you want to give your productivity a boost in 2022, this is the planner for you. It's designed to allow you to set your short and long-term goals and understand the steps that you need to take to meet them.

Get it for £32
3
Collins Essential A5 Day to Page 2022 Diary
Prefer a more classic take on your yearly planner? This Collins Essential A5 Day to Page 2022 Diary has got you covered.

Get it for £6.26 (was £7.99)
4
Yop & Tom Dotted Journal Notebook A5 Moon and Stars
If you prefer to bullet journal your way through the year, rather than buying a traditional planner, this dotted notebook is perfect.

Get it for £17.99
5
The Positively Awesome Journal: Everyday encouragement for self-care and mental well-being
This has to be the most beautiful journal, packed full of positivity and gorgeous illustrations designed to empower. With tips, tasks, and prompts, think of this unique journal as your personal self-care handbook.

Get it for £9.56
6
Yop & Tom Undated Goal Planner Power of 3
The Yop & Tom The Power of 3 planner helps to organise your goals, milestones and tasks into groups of three, using a simple system. This process helps to make goals memorable, meaningful and manageable.

Get it for £19.99
7
MiGoals Premium A5 Notes Journal
Featuring blank lined pages for creativity and focus exercises to aid goal-setting and scheduling, this is the perfect start to a year of self-care and focus.

Get it for £13
8
Bedtime Journal: For a good night's sleep and a better tomorrow
A slightly different approach to journalling; the Bedtime Journal is designed to help you achieve 'a good night's sleep and a better tomorrow'. It features prompts for gratitude, reflection, and mindfullness, and helps you to set intentions.

Get it for £6.99
9
Breathe Magazine Breathe 52-Week Planner
From Breathe Magazine, this beautifully illustrated planner is designed with wellness in mind, and features some really gorgeous weekly and monthly page spreads to help you stay organised and focused.

Get it for £9.39
10
The Anti-Burnout Journal: A 12-week multi-platform wellness planner for self-care and stress relief
Stuck in a cycle of burnout? This 12-week multi-platform wellness planner for self-care and stress relief can help to banish burnout and reclaim your calm.

Get it for £15.70
11
Busy B to Do Diary January to December 2022
If you're looking for a planner that will keep you on track with your daily, weekly, and monthly tasks, this planner – designed for busy bees – is perfect.

Get it for £8.99 (was £9.50)
12
5-Minute Gratitude Journal: A 52 Week Daily Guide To Cultivate A Thankful, Positive and Happy Mindset
If one of your goals for 2022 is to practice gratitude on a daily basis, this journal is the perfect place to start.

Get it for £5.89
13
Freedom Mastery Law of Attraction Planner 2022
This 16-month productivity planner features hourly planning slots along with a work planner designed with happiness and productivity in mind.

Get it for £19.95 (was £29.95)
14
The Little Journal Company Bullet Edition Journal
The Little Journal Company Bullet Edition Journal offers the perfect setup for bullet journaling – it even comes with a free stencil to help get your 2022 spreads off to a great start.

Get it for £12.95 (was £18.99)
15
UrBestSelf The 6-Minute Diary
Designed with those of us with a busy schedule in mind, this six-minute diary offers a simple and achievable approach to mindfulness.

Get it for £22.99
