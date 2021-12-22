So, Should You Cancel Your New Year's Eve Party?

Dr Bharat Pankhania, from Exeter Medical School, who has over 20 years experience in disease control and management research, says you can celebrate, but without gathering.

He tells HuffPost UK: “Firstly, be fully immunised with your vaccines and I mean, all your vaccines, like influenza, as well as Covid and your booster. And then of course you should have fewer gatherings and smaller groups.

“There is a storm of virus particles circulating the bigger the group you have. If you have a medium/big New Year’s party, the greater the chance that one of those particles will catch you. The other advice is is test really and the precautions are, if you are meeting people, then 10 days beforehand, you should reduce your movements, especially if you are meeting sensitive people like elderly.”

So what if you have a super low-key Christmas, with just your household and you haven’t gone out for the 10 days leading to NYE? Can you safely have a big celebration with other people then?

Dr Pankhania adds: “Well, no because the virus hasn’t gone on holiday on New Year’s Day. So the rules apply even if you did not do anything on Christmas. And these are not government rules. These are common sense biological rules, which is the virus is waiting to get you. You do your due diligence not to be caught by the virus.”