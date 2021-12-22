21 Treats To Send Someone Self-Isolating To Cheer Them Right Up

Oscar Wong via Getty Images

It’s basically Christmas, but while many will soon be getting together for some festive fun, there are plenty of people who are currently self-isolating – and may be doing so throughout the holiday period.

With rising Covid rates, there’s a strong possibility at least one of your friends, colleagues or family members is going to being spending Christmas in quarantine, with or without company.

And if this is the case, they could probably do with some cheer and treats.

It’s never easy being separated from friends and family, but it’s harder still being apart from them at Christmas, so the chances are anyone you know in this particular boat may be feeling a little blue.

Why not give them something to smile about by sending them a cute little pick-me-up in the post – we’ve put together a list of thoughtful gifts that should help to cheer up anyone who’s in isolation – while also showing them that you’re thinking about them.