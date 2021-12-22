Life

21 Treats To Send Someone Self-Isolating To Cheer Them Right Up

Know someone stuck indoors due to Covid? Brighten their day with one of these super thoughtful gifts.

Shopping Writer

Oscar Wong via Getty Images

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

It’s basically Christmas, but while many will soon be getting together for some festive fun, there are plenty of people who are currently self-isolating – and may be doing so throughout the holiday period.

With rising Covid rates, there’s a strong possibility at least one of your friends, colleagues or family members is going to being spending Christmas in quarantine, with or without company.

And if this is the case, they could probably do with some cheer and treats.

It’s never easy being separated from friends and family, but it’s harder still being apart from them at Christmas, so the chances are anyone you know in this particular boat may be feeling a little blue.

Why not give them something to smile about by sending them a cute little pick-me-up in the post – we’ve put together a list of thoughtful gifts that should help to cheer up anyone who’s in isolation – while also showing them that you’re thinking about them.

1
Positive Parcel Self-Care Gift Box
Not On The High Street
This 'positive parcel' hamper is the perfect self-care pick me up for anyone who is isolating over Christmas.

Get it for £29.99 from Not On The High Street
2
Be Positive Colouring Book
Amazon
Colouring can be extremely therapeutic and a great way to pass the time when stuck at home. (Don't forget to send them some colouring pencils too!)

Get it for £6.35 from Amazon
3
The Rider Company's Healthy Snack Box
Amazon
Access to healthy snacks while isolating is key, which is why this hamper (which is completely vegan, fyi) makes a great pick-me-up. Contains lots of crisps and this is a good thing.

Get it for £26.95 (was £27.95) from Amazon
4
John Lewis & Partners Weighted Blanket with Removable Cover
John Lewis
This weighted blanket comes in three colours and weights, and is designed to help calm and soothe. For anyone with anxiety, a weighted blanket could help take some of their stress away (and let them sleep better too).

Get it for £120 from John Lewis
5
This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
Amazon
This pillow mist not only smells amazing, it also makes falling asleep so much easier (I have it myself and can vouch for how well it works). This is one for anyone feeling overwhelmed or stressed right now. That will be most of us, then.

Get it for £17.91 (was £19.50) from Amazon
6
Bloom Post Bloom Posy Pastel Dried Flowers Letterbox Gift
Not On The High Street
Instead of sending fresh flowers that will die after a few days, fill your loved one's home with a gorgeous bouquet of long-lasting dried ones. How cheery are these beautiful blooms?

Get it for £19.40 from Not On The High Street
7
L'Occitane Shea Intensive Hand Balm
Amazon
This shea intensive hand balm would make a lovely treat for anyone isolating, especially if they've using a lot of sanitiser or frequently washing their hands. It's oh so rich and velvety and soaks in like a dream.

Get it for £19.20 (was £24) from Amazon
8
The 5-Minute Gratitude Journal: Give Thanks, Practice Positivity, Find Joy
Amazon
For anyone struggling with spending lots of time alone, a gratitude journal could make a lovely gesture, encouraging them to practise positivity and find joy in the little things.

Get it for £7.99 from Amazon
9
Battilo Home Faux Fur Warm Elegant Cozy Throw
Amazon
What could be cosier to snuggle up under than a super soft, faux fur throw?

Get it for £59.99 from Amazon
10
Kindle with built-in front light
Amazon
A Kindle is the ultimate self-care gift; there's power in reading – a book can change your whole mood. There's also something wonderful about having a whole library at your fingertips.

Get it for £54.99 (was £69.99) from Amazon
11
L'Occitane Lavender Foaming Bath
Amazon
This foaming bubble bath from L'Occitane is the perfect way to add a deeper layer of relaxation to a bath. The lavender is wonderfully calming and tranquil.

Get it for £21.59 (was £24.30) from Amazon
12
Cloudberries Poolside Premium Jigsaw Puzzle
Amazon
A jigsaw puzzle can be a great way to pass the time while stuck isolating at home. And what better to dream of than sitting 'poolside; with this quirky, 80s inspired picture.

Get it for £16.99 from Amazon
13
Sipsmith FreeGlider Alcohol Free Spirit
Amazon
This Sipsmith spirit infused with juniper and citrus is an alcohol-free take on gin, and the perfect accompaniment to a Christmas spent at home.

Get it for £22.50 from Amazon
14
John Lewis & Partners Luxury Spa Unisex Bath Robe
John Lewis
Whether your 'giftee' is feeling unwell or is asymptomatic, a dressing gown is a cosy accompaniment to a period spent at home.

Get it for £65 from John Lewis
15
Neal's Yard Remedies To Roll Relaxation
Amazon
This relaxation roll-on can be applied to wrists, temples and feet to calm and soothe the mind and body. For anyone feeling stressed, this would make a welcome gift.

Get it for £8 from Amazon
16
Conversations on Love: with Philippa Perry, Dolly Alderton, Roxane Gay, Stephen Grosz, Esther Perel, and many more
Amazon
Natasha Lunn's beautiful book all about love and the ways it intersects with our lives would make a wonderful gift for anyone isolating and in need of some.

Get it for £13.44 from Amazon
17
NEOM Happiness Scented Candle
Amazon
If happiness had a smell this candle would be it. Make their isolation a little more joyful with this luxe candle.

Get it for £31.90 from Amazon
18
Clarity Blend Aromatherapy 'The Wellness Necessities' Luxury Pamper Gift Box
Not On The High Street
This aromatherapy inspired wellness package is the perfect pamper hamper for anyone seeking calmness and clarity.

Get it for £24 from Not On The High Street
19
Piranesi by Susanna Clarke
Amazon
This Women's Prize award winning fantasy novel could be exactly what's needed to take your friend's mind off of being stuck at home and into another world.

Get it for £11.32 from Amazon
20
Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffles Box
Amazon
You can't go wrong with chocolate at Christmas º especially not Lindt chocolate.

Get it for £9.79 (was £12.99) from Amazon
Suggest a correction
coronavirusChristmaswellbeingshoppingfriendship