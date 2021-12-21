20 Last Minute Christmas Gift Deals To Get You Out Of That Hole

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Been waiting for that all important pre-Christmas payday to get your final few presents? Well, we’ve got you covered.
Advertisement
There’s some great last-minute deals on Amazon right now. We’ve selected 20 hot discounts on everything from gin and jewellery to PS4 games and bath bombs that will make fab gifts – or just be cheeky and treat yourself!
1
Wireless Bedside Phone Charging Radio Alarm Clock
2
Edinburgh Gin Christmas Gin
3
Braun 10-in-1 Grooming and Shaving Gift Set
4
Bath Humbug Fizzy Bomb Cosmetics
5
COSORI 1700W Max XL 5.5 L Air Fryer
6
Susan Y Crystal Bracelet
7
Motion Sensor Toilet Bowl Night Light
8
Mylee Complete Professional Gel Nail Polish LED Lamp Kit
9
Portable Lithium Car Battery Jump Starter
10
YMing Scented Candles Gift Set
11
Linksys Tri-Band WiFi System
12
Smart Bluetooth Bathroom Scales
13
F1 2021 (PS4)
14
Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush
15
Temporary Hair Chalk (10 Pens)
16
Back And Neck Heat Massager
17
Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker
18
Osmo Super Studio Disney Frozen 2 Starter Kit
19
Paul Smith Extreme Aftershave, 100 ml
20
Echo Dot Smart Speaker