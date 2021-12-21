Life

20 Last Minute Christmas Gift Deals To Get You Out Of That Hole

Save money and get the last of your Christmas gifts in. It’s now or never with these Amazon deals.

It really is last minute now – but there's something for everyone here.
Been waiting for that all important pre-Christmas payday to get your final few presents? Well, we’ve got you covered.

There’s some great last-minute deals on Amazon right now. We’ve selected 20 hot discounts on everything from gin and jewellery to PS4 games and bath bombs that will make fab gifts – or just be cheeky and treat yourself!

1
Wireless Bedside Phone Charging Radio Alarm Clock
Amazon
Save over 30% and charge your phone while you sleep with this cool alarm clock. The time's ticking away on this deal.

Get it for £29.50
2
Edinburgh Gin Christmas Gin
Amazon
This gin oozes Christmas with an aroma of frankincense, myrhh and zesty orange taste finished off with the spice of cinnamon and nutmeg. And it's going for 34% off.

Get it for £23
3
Braun 10-in-1 Grooming and Shaving Gift Set
Amazon
There’s a 49% saving on this men’s styling and grooming set. And it’s a great way of hinting the Movember fluff's outstayed its welcome.

Get this for £41.99
4
Bath Humbug Fizzy Bomb Cosmetics
Amazon
Snap up this best-selling Hessian Gift Sack with seven festive, fizzing bath bombs blended with pure essential oils and natural butters.

Get this for £12.54
5
COSORI 1700W Max XL 5.5 L Air Fryer
Amazon
Cook food in half the time with twice the flavour with this air fry and it comes with a book of 100 recipes for that extra inspiration.

Get it for £84.99
6
Susan Y Crystal Bracelet
Amazon
Save 25% on this gorgeous sterling silver, crystal bracelet shows just how much you care... obvs.

Get this for £29.99
7
Motion Sensor Toilet Bowl Night Light
Amazon
Say goodbye to shooting in the dark with this 8-colour LED light for the toilet seat. With motion sensor you don't even have to switch it on so no more excuses!

Get this for £11.04
8
Mylee Complete Professional Gel Nail Polish LED Lamp Kit
Amazon
Gel varnishes, LED lamp, top and base coats, removers… this DIY kit has the full works for glam nails. In no time you’ll be doing nails like a pro.

Get this for £67.49
9
Portable Lithium Car Battery Jump Starter
Amazon
This little puppy can jump start up to 6-litre petrol and 3-litre diesel cars so no more waits for vehicle assistance. Oh and you can your phone and other USB devices with it too.

Get this for £80.70
10
YMing Scented Candles Gift Set
Amazon
Create a little bit of zen with these beautiful large, soy wax candles. Fill the room with scents of lavender, gardenia, jasmine and vanilla for up to 20-25 hours.

Get your 4-pack for £14.44
11
Linksys Tri-Band WiFi System
Amazon
There’s £90 off this wifi router and extender system that covers four to five rooms. Enjoy your monster movies sessions minus the buffering this Christmas.

Get a three-pack for £208.99
12
Smart Bluetooth Bathroom Scales
Amazon
Download the RENPHO app to get the most out of this USB rechargeable body scales. They measure body fat, BMI, body weight and muscle mass. Smart in every way.

Get this for £25.49
13
F1 2021 (PS4)
Amazon
Are you in the Hamilton or Verstappen camp? Re-create this year’s Formula 1 final for nearly 50% off the usual price. No one can argue that’s not a satisfactory result!

Get it for £34.99
14
Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush
Amazon
Save a ridiculous £155 on this Oral B smart electric toothbrush and get real time feedback on your brushing with the app. Comes with 2 spare toothbrush heads and travel case.

Get this for £64.99
15
Temporary Hair Chalk (10 Pens)
Amazon
When permanent dying isn’t an option these temporary rainbow hair chalks are brilliant. There’s 10 colours to choose from including full-on festive glitter ones.

Get it for £10.18
16
Back And Neck Heat Massager
Amazon
Give your loved one some creature comforts with this neck and back massager. You can hear the oohs and ahhs already

Get it for £25.49
17
Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker
Amazon
There’s £50 off this popular Ninja multi-cooker. It’s a pressure cooker, air fry, slow cooker, steamer, searer, oven and grill.

Get it for £149.99
18
Osmo Super Studio Disney Frozen 2 Starter Kit
Amazon
A fun way to learn how to draw favourite Frozen characters Elsa, Anna and Olaf. This kit comes with a base for iPad, sketchpad, markers and an app.

Get it for £29.99
19
Paul Smith Extreme Aftershave, 100 ml
Amazon
You won’t get this popular men’s fragrance cheaper anywhere else online. Combines spicy, citrus and woody aromas.

Get this for £13.99
20
Echo Dot Smart Speaker
Amazon
Get a whopping 57% off the Echo Dot. At that price making friends with Alexa is a pleasure.

Get it for £17
