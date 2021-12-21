Parents

15 Christmas Activities To Keep The Whole Family *Happily* Occupied

Bring the fun and keep the peace this festive season with our pick of toys and games for all ages.

So, the presents are opened, the drinks are flowing and all the festive niceties are done with. And it’s still only midday!

What are you going to do for the rest of Christmas day when the conversation’s dried up and you’ve run out of different ways to pretend you love your present?

Well, we saw this coming. So here are 15 buys to avoid awkward conversations and keep the whole family *happily* occupied.

1
Gingerbread House Kit
Amazon
It's a Christmas classic – and for good reason. Just don't think it'll be easy. Icing is trickier game than you might expect.

Get it for £21.99
2
Echo Dot 3rd Generation Smart Speaker
Amazon
Consider this smart speaker your Bradley Walsh! Play quizzes with Alexa or ask her to enable ‘Hey Santa' mode and get jokes even cheesier than the ones in your crackers!

Get yours for £17 (was £36)
3
Stomp Rocket
Amazon
Get the big and little kids outdoors, if only for while with this rocket launcher and see who can, jump, stomp and catapult the highest. Such fun!

Get yours for £14.99
4
Nintendo Switch Neon And Games
Amazon
If you're going to buy one, Christmas is the time. The family will have hours of fun playing this combo of three games – Sports Party, Rayman Legends and Monopoly – on their Nintendo Switch.

Get yours for £291.52
5
Would You Rather Book
Amazon
Or keep things analogue. The young ones in the family can play host while the adults chew the fat on a range of silly scenarios and situations.

Get yours for £9.46
6
Ravensburger Big Ben 3D Jigsaw Puzzle
Amazon
Create mindful moments on Christmas Day by building this 3D model of the iconic London landmark Big Ben and watch it lit with LED lighting.

Get yours for £17.99
7
Pictionary Air
Amazon
It's the classic game – but digital and dynamic. Draw into thin air and see it magically appear on your TV screen.

Get yours for £13.99 (was £20.99)
8
Lego Technic Jeep Wrangler 4x4 Model Set
Amazon
Everyone loves Lego. Get this 4x4 Jeep Wrangler Model Set and you'll have all the 'expert' builders in the family putting their piece in.

Get yours for £34.99
9
Rock Jam Singcube
Amazon
Enjoy a singalong with this mini karaoke machine. Use as a standalone speaker with phone or connect to your smart TV and comes with lights, voice changing effects and two microphones – perfect for duets.

Get yours for £39.23
10
Sandy Leaf Gin Making Kit
Amazon
This gin making kit was top pick on Phillip Schofield's How To Spend It Well At Christmas. It turns boring old vodka into delicious artisan gin in under a week – so start on Christmas Day and it'll be ready by New Year.

Get yours for £7.99
11
Quadcopter Drone
Amazon
Get some fresh air and fly this quadcopter drone to light up the sky with blue and green LEDs. You can wow the family with your moves too.

Get it for £49.99
12
Open In Case Of Emergency Book
Amazon
From former HuffPost UK parents writer, Mike Rampton, this bumper book of 501 games will get you out of many a Christmas day hole. Brilliant stuff.

Get it for £7.99
13
Sklz Accelerator Indoor Putting Mat
Amazon
The golfers in your life will be so up for this. Putt from 3ft, 5ft and 7ft – develops perfect alignment, backstroke length and... oh, just get on and sink the ball!

Get yours for £51.95
14
Trailblaze Complete Slackline Kit
Amazon
Chanel the Ninja Warrior in you with this slackline for kids and adults. It's a great excuse to get into the garden or park. Just tie between two trees and watch the adults go rogue.

Get yours for £54.95
15
Smart Ball Kick Up
Amazon
Go out for a kickabout and challenge the family to a keepie uppie comp. This ball counts your keepie uppies for you with lights and sounds, too.

Get yours for £19.99
16
Fire TV Cube
Amazon
When Christmas Day turns into night and everyone's knackered, veg out on some Christmas movie marathons. There's a ridiculous choice of new films – read HuffPost UK's roundup of the top 20 festive films ever.

Get yours for £59.99
