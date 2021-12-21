15 Christmas Activities To Keep The Whole Family *Happily* Occupied

lisegagne via Getty Images

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

So, the presents are opened, the drinks are flowing and all the festive niceties are done with. And it’s still only midday!

Advertisement

What are you going to do for the rest of Christmas day when the conversation’s dried up and you’ve run out of different ways to pretend you love your present?

Well, we saw this coming. So here are 15 buys to avoid awkward conversations and keep the whole family *happily* occupied.