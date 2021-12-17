Life

15 Totally Decent Gifts For Dads If You're Still Struggling For Ideas

Sure, dads can prove tricky to buy for, but these quality presents should have you covered.

Shopping Writer

Amazon of Amazon / HuffPost

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

For one reason or another, dads can prove to be rather complicated to buy for. All too often they’re the last person on your list left unaccounted for, which can make Christmas shopping a little stressful, shall we say. Especially because they deserve as good a present as the rest of us!

Panic not. Whether your dad is in need of a smart new gadget, some foodie fun, or some self-care – because yes, dads deserve TLC too – there are lots of thoughtful treats that will put a smile on his face this Christmas.

Stuck for the perfect gift for your old man? Have a peruse of our guide below – we promise it’s packed full of gifts that will do any dad proud.

1
Sandy Leaf Farm Chilli Sauce Making Kit
Amazon
If he's big on cooking, then this 'make-your-own' chilli sauce kit is sure to go down a treat.

Get it for £19.99 (was £25)
2
MOCUISHLE Shiatsu Neck Back Massager Pillow with Heat
Amazon
Whether he struggles with back or neck ache or he's over stressed, you can't go wrong with a Shiatsu massage pillow.

Get it for £39.99 (was £49.99)
3
Beats Studio Buds
Amazon
Whether he loves to listen to music, FaceTime family, or watch movies on his smartphone, a pair of quality wireless earphones are sure to be a winner.

Get it for £109 (was £129.99)
4
MEATER Plus Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer
Amazon
This smart thermometer is a kitchen must-have for any dad who loves to cook. Your meat will turn out perfect every time with this handy thermometer which connects to smart devices and does it all for you.

Get it for £109
5
Majority Snowdon II Soundbar
Amazon
Whether he's mad about music or loves watching movies with cinema-quality sound, a sound bar is a sound choice. No arguments.

Get it for £44.95 (£54.95)
6
L'Occitane Men's Voyage Collection
Amazon
This L'Occitane men's gift set is oh so luxurious and perfect for any dad in need of a pamper.

Get it for £27.99
7
Hongred Multi Tool Pen
Amazon
What could be cooler than a pen that doubles as a multi-tool? He'll love being able to carry this with him wherever he goes.

Get it for £10.99
8
Conker Cold Brew Coffee Flavoured Liqueur
Amazon
This rich, velvety coffee liqueur is the perfect tipple for any coffee enthusiast. If your dad is somewhat of a coffee connoisseur this is sure to be a winner.

Get it for £26.39 (was £31)
9
Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with Voice Control
Amazon
This health-promoting smart watch doubles as a stylish time-piece. With voice control for ease of use, this watch is ideal for tracking steps, monitoring calories, and keeping in shape.

Get it from £109.99 (was £199.99)
10
Huskee HuskeeCup Pack of 4
Amazon
Got a dad who loves, loves, loves his coffee and has an espresso machine of his own? Well, these brilliant little coffee cups (made from waste coffee husk) are the thing.

Get it for £39.99
11
Lumie Sunrise Alarm
Amazon
This sunrise alarm clock should help make waking up a little less painful with a gentle sunrise that starts 30 minutes before the alarm time and slowly brightens. Calmer mornings all round.

Get it for £40
12
Duerr's Spirit Infused Jams & Marmalades Gift Set
Amazon
For any dad who loves preserves and is a fan of whiskey, amaretto, and rum, these mini jams make a tidy little stocking filler.

Get them for £6.80
13
CANYON 3 in 1 Wireless Charger
Amazon
Make it easier for him to keep his devices charged up by treating his to this 3-in-1 wireless charger. It's sleek, smart, and ideal for popping on a nightstand or desk.

Get it for £39.70
14
Woodwick Ellipse Scented Candle with Crackling Wick
Amazon
This velvet and tobacco candle with a crackling wick smells absolutely divine. Who says men don't do candles? They love them really!

Get it for £24.80
15
Krups Beerwulf The SUB Compact
Amazon
This cooling beer tap fits perfectly on to the countertop and will allow your dad to fulfil his dream of pulling his own (perfectly chilled) pint at home.

Get it for £169.99
Suggest a correction
ChristmasTechDadsshoppingGift Guides