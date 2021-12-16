Life

24 Stonking Vegan Gift Ideas For Plant-Based Pals This Christmas

Still doing your Christmas shopping? Buy these gifts online today.

Knowing what to buy the vegan in your life isn’t always a simple or straightforward task, is it? After all, they’ve (probably) already got their go-to favourite foodie products.

So it’s time to get inventive, what wouldn’t they have bought for themselves? What would be an extra special treat?

It could be a vegan cheese-making kit, and a fancy vegan ‘leather’ bag. Or, perhaps some laugh out loud wall art is more their style.

We’ve got all that and more in our Amazon-based vegan gift guide. Whether you’re buying for a friend, co-worker, partner, or family member, when it comes to vegan gift options, there’s something for everyone.

1
Bitch Peas! Vegan Wallart
Amazon
This wall art has sense of humour and would look great in any kitchen for plant-based pals.

Buy it for £4.99.
2
Matt & Nat Deely Vintage Backpack Vegan Backpack
Amazon
This cruelty-free backpack from popular vegan brand Matt & Nat is a great buy for the fashion lover in your life.

Get it for £118.38.
3
Tofuture Tofu Press
Amazon
If tofu is one of their favourite go-to meal accompaniments, this is a real game-changer and a total must-have. For taking the excess water out of tofu, this press works seamlessly.

Get it for £24.98
4
Neroli & Ylang Ylang Scented Soy Wax Melts
Amazon
These soy wax melts offer a "lush green floral fragrance with neroli blossoms and ylang ylang". They're hand-poured and vegan-friendly.

Buy the gift set for £8.99.
5
Rubydoobys Vegan Sweets Pouch
Amazon
If in doubt, a pick and mix sweet pouch could make a great Christmas gift. (Yes, all the sweets are vegan!)

Get it for £13.99
6
Plant Theory Grow Your Own Kit Gift Set & Vegan Compost
Amazon
This grow your own cocktail gift set ticks lots of sustainability boxes. Each kit comes with peat free, vegan-friendly soil and five packets of GM-free seed. The packaging is fully recyclable and 100% plastic free.

Get it for £14.99.
7
Whittard of Chelsea Tea Discoveries Caddy
Amazon
There's nothing more relaxing than a nice cup of tea, is there? For the vegan in your life who could use a break, this tea could be a great Christmas present. And yes, it's 100% vegan.

Get it for £15
8
The Big Vegan Cheese Making Kit
Amazon
For anyone who enjoys getting busy in the kitchen, a vegan cheese making kit could make a fantastic gift. This kit provides your 'giftee' with everything they need to make vegan halloumi, mozzarella, and ricotta, along with a range of other cheeses.

Get it for £27.50
9
Whole Food Vegan Baking: Delicious Recipes Using Healthy, Natural Ingredients
Amazon
For anyone who's new to veganism or simply loves to bake, a vegan cook book makes a great gift.

Get it for £8.02
10
UpCircle Hydrating Face Mask with Olive Powder
Amazon
This vegan face mask from UpCircle Beauty is the perfect gift for anyone who is in need of a pamper.

Get it for £12.50 (was £18.99)
11
Free Range London Bird Earrings
Amazon
How cute are these sterling silver bird earrings? They're sure to make a lovely gift.

Get it for £15
12
Beechmore Books Vegan Leather Journal
Amazon
This vegan leather notebook is wonderfully smart, with the vegan leather giving it a luxe look.

Get it for £15.95
13
NYX Professional Makeup Set
Amazon
For the vegan makeup junkie in your life, this could make a perfect gift.

Get it for £32.55
14
Spectrum x Michelle Keegan Crisp White Brush Set
Amazon
These Spectrum x Michelle Keegan makeup brushes are the perfect gift for any vegan makeup addict.

Get it for £49.99
15
EcoRight Canvas Tote bag
Amazon
How cute is this eco tote bag? It makes a great gift on its own or you could top it up with all your 'giftees' favourite treats.

Get it for £8.99
16
NIVEA MagicBAR Refreshing Almond Oil Face Cleansing Bar
Amazon
This vegan facial cleansing bar is made with almond milk and blueberry and comes in recyclable packaging.

Get it for £5.99
17
Echor End of Day Essential Oils Aromatherapy Scented Vegan Soy Wax Candle
Amazon
This vegan soy wax candle is designed to aid sleep and relaxation. For anyone who struggles to sleep, it makes the perfect gift.

Get it for £24.49
18
Busy B Perfect Planner
Amazon
This pretty planner is designed with organisation in mind and is perfect for anyone wanting to get organised ahead of the new year.

Get it for £13.99
19
ManCave Shower Fragrance Gift Set
Amazon
This vegan shower gel set not only smells absolutely amazing, but it could also makes a great gift.

Get it for £30
20
Clearwater Hampers The Vegan Christmas Hamper
Amazon
If you're buying for a foodie friend, what could be better than a hamper packed full of lots of lovely treats? (And yes, they're all vegan.)

Get it for £45
21
Gnaw Vegan Hot Choc Shot Gift Set
Amazon
Know someone who loves hot chocolate? This hot chocolate set could make the perfect winter warmer.

Get it for £9.49
22
Spice Pots Vegan Gift Set
Amazon
For anyone who loves to cook, this vegan curry kit is the perfect present.

Get it for £14.95
23
Sanctuary Spa Signature Showstopper Gift Set
Amazon
This vegan pamper kit makes a great gift; it's packed full of lots of lovely spa-style products.

Get it for £20
24
Nourish Organic Coconut Macaroon Selection Box
Amazon
These lovely coconut macaroons are oh so moreish, and the perfect Christmas treat.

Get it for £17.25
