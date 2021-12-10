7 Things You Can Do To Get In The Christmas Mood This Weekend, Despite *Everything*

AleksandarNakic via Getty Images

Life is a bit chaotic in the UK. Cases of the Omicron variant are rising, Plan B is here, and No.10 has allegedly been partying this entire time. It’s no shock that most of us are feeling a bit over the holiday season.

Nevertheless, rediscovering the most wonderful time of the year could help boost your wellbeing. After all, we can’t let politicians spoil all the fun.

The last two years have been difficult, so despite everything that’s going on, we should try and enjoy this Christmas. Struggling to get into the festive spirit? Do these seven things this weekend.

1. Listen to Christmas music

This by far is the easiest way to get into the joy of Christmas. Whether you’re a huge Christmas fan or not, no one can deny how catchy Christmas songs are. If you aren’t the biggest fan of All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey there’s a huge catalogue of songs to choose from. From classic Christmas songs like Last Christmas by Wham, or something more current like True Love by Ariana Grande, crank up the tunes, sit back and enjoy.

2. Watch a Christmas movie

Nothing says Christmas like snuggling up in bed and watching a Christmas movie. Christmas movies are definitely cheesy, but that’s what makes them fun Home Alone is a festive must-watch, or if you aren’t the biggest Christmas fan, you can watch the Grinch. The list is endless!

3. Go to a Christmas market

Yes it’s cold, but you should still step out to visit a Christmas market. Mulled wine, hot treats and rides can definitely put you in the mood for festivities. There are Christmas markets all over the country, from the Blenheim Palace Christmas Market in Oxford and Kings Cross Christmas Market in London. Get your coat on and enjoy with friends.

4. Buy Christmas presents

If you can’t get into the Christmas spirit for yourself I’m sure the joy of gifting others can help. One of the best things about Christmas is seeing the look on someone’s face when they open a present. Get your gift-thinking hat on and think about all the different gifts you can give your loved ones. You don’t need to spend a fortune either, it’s the thought that counts! Stuck for ideas? Our gift guides could help.

5. Make your favourite hot drink

One of my favourite things about the holiday season is hot drinks. My hot drink go-to is a Bailey’s hot chocolate (if you haven’t tried it yet, I highly suggest doing so). Alternatively, get yourself a coffee or go all out by making a hot chocolate station in your home – it’s the lifestyle trend of the season.

6. Put up Christmas decorations

The lights, colours and glitter of Christmas decorations can make you feel like a kid. Seeing houses plastered with Christmas lights always puts a smile on my face. If you haven’t yet, start by putting your Christmas tree up. It can seem like a tedious task, but put some Christmas tunes on and time will fly by. To make it really pop this year, read this guide on putting up Christmas lights correctly (because you’ve probably been doing it wrong).

7. Visit friends and family