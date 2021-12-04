6 Fabulous Christmas Markets That Are Totally Worth The Day Trip

kajakiki via Getty Images

Nothing says Christmas like a proper Christmas market. All that mulled wine winter feasting and festive fun – who doesn’t love a classic wooden chalet?

In a regular year, many of us might be hopping over to continental Europe for some shopping and glühwein action: Amsterdam, Prague and cities across Germany are all known for their marvellous Christmas markets.

With rising Covid cases across Europe, this isn’t the best time for going abroad, but don’t worry – there’s a plethora of market action to be had here in the UK. Say goodbye to December minibreaks and hello to Christmas staycations.

Read on for six great markets that are well worth the festive day trip.

Market Place, Malton, Yorkshire

The Malton Christmas market in north Yorkshire runs on the first weekend of December. Enjoy mulled wine, gin and beers as well as a fine array of foodie delights, all while listening to live music from local brass bands and choirs.

Blenheim Palace Christmas Market, Oxford

Situated beneath the backdrop of one of Oxfordshire’s most impressive stately homes, the Blenheim Palace Christmas Market is running until December 19. The market features 70 designer/maker craft traders, housed in traditional wooden chalets in the Great Court of the palace, selling a range of artisan products that will make the best treats and gifts this Christmas.

Festive Flea at Vinegar Yard, London

The Festival Flea near London’s South Bank is a great pickup spot for vintage and thrifted Christmas presents. The market is supporting local and independent traders and small businesses during a difficult year, with more than 40 stalls of beautiful handcrafted Christmas gifts. Enjoy the festivities alongside a warming mulled wine – the perfect activity to get into the Christmas spirit.

Swansea Christmas Market

Swansea’s market gathers talented crafters, traders and street food vendors. There’s a festival bar area with sheltered, cosy seating – perfect for a well-earned break from shopping for gifts and decorations. Enjoy mulled wine, gin, German beer or a cup of coffee while the kids ride on the beautiful carousel.

Aberdeen Christmas Village

Each weekend in the run up to Christmas will feature a different line-up of new and established brands in the wooden cabins of the Curated in the Quad market at Marischal College. Shoppers can choose from a range of handmade gifts, unique pieces of art and locally crafted food and drink, with visitors urged to shop local and support independent traders amid the twinkling fairy lights.

Kings Cross Christmas Market, London