Greggs Festive Bakes Are Here And We've Already Scoffed Them

“Never having been a massive Greggs fan, the chain is slowly winning me over with its winter offerings, none of which I’ve hated even though I’m more of a sandwich than pie girl at heart. The meaty Festive Bake looks to be a signature offering, the trademark flakey orange pastry bearing a visible shine of grease that you’ll respond to in direct relation to your level of hunger or hangover.

“The different elements of the filling mix nicely, with the chicken and bacon bits distributed in good balance and cooked to the right level of moistness. But with a double dose of sage in the stuffing and sauce, it’s no surprise it ends up being the dominant flavour – I can barely taste the cranberry at all. And while we all agree turkey is a bit overrated, chicken isn’t really a festive substitute, nor is bacon without sausages not repping pigs in blankets.

“This is an eminently eatable bake on a cold day and will fill you up heartily for the price, but you can’t make something Christmassy just by sticking it in the name. See also Pret’s “Christmas” pesto.” – Nancy Groves, head of Life, HuffPost UK

Greggs Vegan Festive Bake

⭐️⭐️⭐️