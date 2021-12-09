Life

All The DIY Christmas Nail Inspiration You Could Possibly Need

Nail your festive manicure this Christmas with our expert-approved tips and best glittertastic DIY buys.

Christmas (and the whole holiday season) is around the corner. We’re putting up our trees and wreath, we’re getting our presents bought – and we’re also working on nailing our Christmas party looks, in some cases quite literally.

There are so many options for festive nails, from full-on glitter clad designs that really do shine bright like a diamond, more pared down neutrals with a slight festive twist (think: subtle glitter overlay, glitter striped nails, or an accent glitter nail), and then the bold and bright single-toned looks (berry red and holly green). So many in fact, that it can feel a little overwhelming choosing a design.

When it comes to going DIY with your festive nails, you’ll probably want to feature glitter somewhere in your design, though. After all, it’s not the festive season without the sparkly stuff, is it?!

What is it about Christmas and glitter?

We spoke to Apprentice star, beauty boss, and award winning manicurist Pamela Laird on why glittery nails and Christmas go hand in hand. “There’s nothing more festive than some sparkle and it will take you right through to the new year celebrations,” says Laird, who has some top tips for creating glittertastic Christmas nails at home if you’re going down a DIY route.

If there’s one step not to miss it’s base coat, always make sure you use one, especially when working with glitter.

“A layer of base will protect your natural nails and also help when it comes time to removing the glitter,” Laird explains. “I recommend Sally Hansen nail rehab, this dries to a low gloss which will help hold the glitter in place.”

When it comes to creating stunning Christmas nails, there are lots of different options, from complete glitter nails to using it as an accent feature.

“If you aren’t brave enough for full on glitter you can always change up the classic French manicure and add a tip of glitter just to the very edge of your nails,” Laird says. “It’s super subtle but will have you feeling festive.”

Alternatively, ’you can layer up your glitter varnishes to create a 3D finish. Start with a chunky glitter polish first and then add a coat of the thinner smaller, repeat until you get a multifaceted effect!”

Just like base coat, a top coat is also a must-have. “No matter how you add glitter to your talons, topcoat is key!” says Laird. “It will enhance your glitter and give it a gorgeous shine but also help with a smooth finish so the glitter doesn’t catch in your hair and clothes.

When it comes to topcoats, Laird has two favourite options. ″The most luxurious top coat I love using is Chanel Le Gel Coat, it’s specially formulated to mimic the high glossy shine you get with gel polish – without the need for a UV lamp. Instead it’s activated by natural light and bonds to any polish underneath to extend the wear time.

“My quick fix fast drying favourite is Sally Hansen Insta Dri topcoat. It has acrylic ologimers inside which dry to create a hard like shell over polish that’s dry in literal seconds! And super glossy.”

Her final tip? “To extend your polish and keep super glossy nails, reapply your topcoat every three days. You’ll revive the shine and keep your polish chip free for longer!” As for taking it all off, her go to is Essie Leave No Trace Glitter Nail Polish Remover.

Need some more festive ‘nailspiration’?

Check out these on-trend festive looks.

These glitter tipped Christmas nails look chic and stylish without being overly glittery – they’re the perfect combination of natural, nude nails and a splash of glitter.

Recreate the look with a high coverage glitter polish and a nail sticker or stamper.

These nails are the epitome of Christmas glam. The nude tones combined with the 3D ‘sweater’ nail design work wonderfully well.

Recreate this look with a nude pink, a white, and a gold polish, along with a nail stamper and builder gel to create the sweater nail design.

These nails are coated in a subtle shimmery nail topper with the addition of a mistletoe print or illustration on them.

Recreate the look with a sparkly nail topper and a nail stamper.

What’s great about these nails is that they’re wonderfully festive without being too bright or bold.

Recreate this look with a nude and white polish applied with a nail sponge to create the ombre base, then top with nail stickers and chunky loose glitter.

These abstract-inspired nails might be simple but they’re wonderfully stylish and have plenty of glitz to them.

Recreate this look with a nude pink, a gold, a white, and a black polish.

These nails scream Christmas; they’re so fun and festive. The illustrations really add to the overall look of the design.

Recreate the look with a red, white and gold glitter polish and some nail stamps or stickers instead of painting the illustrations by hand.

These nails look wonderfully effective but are also super simple. Recreate this look with a nude nail polish, a glitter polish, and some chunky loose glitter.

Your Festive Home Manicure Must-Haves

Keen to slay your holiday nail look (including buckets of glitter) but not quite sure where to start? We’ve put together a guide to some of the must-have products for DIY holiday manicures.

1
Nails Inc Paint The Town Rainbow Holographic Nail Polish
Nails Inc
This holographic nail polish is wonderfully sparkly and ideal for topping another look or wearing nude. For New Year's Eve nails, this polish is perfect.

Get it for £11 from Nails Inc
2
Nails Inc Showstopping Spitalfields Star Confetti Topper Nail Polish
Nails Inc
For adding a little extra sparkle to your festive nails, this star topper offers a unique twist.

Get it for £11 from Nails Inc
3
Mylee MyGel Precious Gems Collection
Look Fantastic
Could these colours be any more festive? The jolly red and botanical green shades are infused with a subtle shimmer, ideal for a more subtle glitter look.

Get it for £9.38 from Look Fantastic
4
Nuoshen 8 Boxes Nail Glitter Sequins Powder
Amazon
These mixed 3D chunky loose glitters offer a range of nail design options, from glitter subtly dotted across your nails to nails packed with chunks of glitter.

Get it for £4.29 from Amazon
5
Mylee Complete Professional Polygel LED Kit
Amazon
Fancy trying your hand at scultpting your own nail extensions? This kit has everything you'll need, including dual forms for shaping and extending your nails. (It's far easier than it sounds – I have this kit and it's fantastic.)

Get it for £110 from Amazon
6
Modelones Christmas Glitter Gel Nail Polishes
Amazon
When it comes to glittery nails, these gel polishes are ideal. They're packed full of glitter, offer buildable coverage, and are quick and easy to use and cure. (Just make sure you have an LED nail lamp on hand if you're going to use these.)

Get it for £8.99 from Amazon
7
Nails Inc Santa Monica Beach Nude Nail Polish
Nails Inc
This rose-hued glitter polish is the perfect alternative to classic silver or gold glitter. Plus, it's vegan, cruelty-free, and designed not to chip – what more could you want?

Get it for £8 from Nails Inc
8
JMEOWIO 9 Sheets Christmas Nail Art Stickers Decals
Amazon
Love the concept of having nails adorned with beautiful festive illustrations but lack the steady hand needed to create them? Opt for nail stickers instead – they're super easy to use and look great. (Pro tip: apply stickers after the polish has dried completely and keep in place with a layer of top coat.)

Get it for £6.99 from Amazon
9
Nails Inc Be Merry And Bright Light-Up Nail Polish
Nails Inc
The only way to describe this iridescent gold glitter nail topper is mesmerising; it's like fairy lights in a bottle. Top your nails with this polish for nails that appear to shine and swirl like the inside of a snow globe.

Get it for £15 from Nails Inc
10
Maybelline Colour Show Nail Polish
Amazon
This trio of mini polishes is perfect for creating a range of seasonal nail looks.

Get it for £7.26 from Amazon
11
Nailberry L'Oxygene Nail Lacquer Le Temps Des Cerises
Look Fantastic
If there's one colour that screams Christmas it is this classic berry-red.

Get it for £12.75 from Look Fantastic
12
Dior Diorific Vernis The Atelier of Dreams Limited Edition Top Coat Nail Lacquer
Amazon
This glittery, sparkly nail topcoat is what dreams are made of. It's just so wonderfully sparkly, making it ideal for finishing off any festive nail look.

Get it for £22.50 from John Lewis
13
BELLANAILS Professional LED Nail Lamp
Amazon
If you're keen to try gel nail polish or sculpting your own nail extensions out of polygel, this LED nail lamp is an essential. With four time modes (10, 30,60 & 99 seconds) it's ideal for using with a range of products.

Get it for £19.99 from Amazon
14
Feelava Christmas Nail Art Stamping Plates
Amazon
This nail art stamping kit is perfect for creating complex-looking designs at home. It comes complete with everything that you need for the most gorgeous festive nail looks – and it's super easy to use.

Get it for £10.59 from Amazon
15
Rimmel London Glitter Nail Polish
Amazon
What could be more festive than this bright, bold, red glitter polish?

Get it for £3.99 from Amazon
16
OPI Shine Bright Limited Edition Nail Polish
Amazon
How glorious is this limited edition gold nail polish from OPI? It's the perfect base for any festive nail look.

Get it for £9.99 from Amazon
17
Mylee Complete Professional Gel Nail Polish LED Lamp Kit
Amazon
If you're new to DIY manicures, this gel polish starter set is ideal. It comes with a selection of gel polish colours, base and top coats, and everything else that you need for a gorgeous gel manicure.

Get it for £89.99 from Amazon
18
KISS Gel Fantasy Ready-to-Wear Press-On Gel Nails
Amazon
Not feeling super creative? How about opting for some pre-designed stick on nails instead? These ready-to-wear nails offer a gel-look complete with lots of glitter and take seconds to apply, making them ideal if you're in a hurry.

Get it for £7.99 from Amazon
19
Beetles Christmas Gel Nail Polish Set
Amazon
This set of gel nail polish colours is oh so festive and perfect for doing gel nails at home. The colours are wonderfully Christmassy and include two statement tones and four glitter gel polishes, making the set ideal for creating a range of different looks.

Get it for £17.99 from Amazon
20
Essie Leave No Trace Glitter Nail Polish Remover
Beauty Bay
For removing nail polish that's a little stubborn – including glitter polish – this nail varnish remover from Essie works wonders and comes manicurist recommended.

Get it for £6.99 from Amazon
