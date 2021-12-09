All The DIY Christmas Nail Inspiration You Could Possibly Need

Amazon of Amazon / HuffPost / Look Fantastic / Boots / Nails Inc

Christmas (and the whole holiday season) is around the corner. We’re putting up our trees and wreath, we’re getting our presents bought – and we’re also working on nailing our Christmas party looks, in some cases quite literally.

There are so many options for festive nails, from full-on glitter clad designs that really do shine bright like a diamond, more pared down neutrals with a slight festive twist (think: subtle glitter overlay, glitter striped nails, or an accent glitter nail), and then the bold and bright single-toned looks (berry red and holly green). So many in fact, that it can feel a little overwhelming choosing a design.

When it comes to going DIY with your festive nails, you’ll probably want to feature glitter somewhere in your design, though. After all, it’s not the festive season without the sparkly stuff, is it?!

What is it about Christmas and glitter?

We spoke to Apprentice star, beauty boss, and award winning manicurist Pamela Laird on why glittery nails and Christmas go hand in hand. “There’s nothing more festive than some sparkle and it will take you right through to the new year celebrations,” says Laird, who has some top tips for creating glittertastic Christmas nails at home if you’re going down a DIY route.

If there’s one step not to miss it’s base coat, always make sure you use one, especially when working with glitter.

“A layer of base will protect your natural nails and also help when it comes time to removing the glitter,” Laird explains. “I recommend Sally Hansen nail rehab, this dries to a low gloss which will help hold the glitter in place.”

When it comes to creating stunning Christmas nails, there are lots of different options, from complete glitter nails to using it as an accent feature.

“If you aren’t brave enough for full on glitter you can always change up the classic French manicure and add a tip of glitter just to the very edge of your nails,” Laird says. “It’s super subtle but will have you feeling festive.”

Alternatively, ’you can layer up your glitter varnishes to create a 3D finish. Start with a chunky glitter polish first and then add a coat of the thinner smaller, repeat until you get a multifaceted effect!”

Serdar Acar / EyeEm via Getty Images

Just like base coat, a top coat is also a must-have. “No matter how you add glitter to your talons, topcoat is key!” says Laird. “It will enhance your glitter and give it a gorgeous shine but also help with a smooth finish so the glitter doesn’t catch in your hair and clothes.

When it comes to topcoats, Laird has two favourite options. ″The most luxurious top coat I love using is Chanel Le Gel Coat, it’s specially formulated to mimic the high glossy shine you get with gel polish – without the need for a UV lamp. Instead it’s activated by natural light and bonds to any polish underneath to extend the wear time.

“My quick fix fast drying favourite is Sally Hansen Insta Dri topcoat. It has acrylic ologimers inside which dry to create a hard like shell over polish that’s dry in literal seconds! And super glossy.”

Her final tip? “To extend your polish and keep super glossy nails, reapply your topcoat every three days. You’ll revive the shine and keep your polish chip free for longer!” As for taking it all off, her go to is Essie Leave No Trace Glitter Nail Polish Remover.

Need some more festive ‘nailspiration’?

Check out these on-trend festive looks.

These glitter tipped Christmas nails look chic and stylish without being overly glittery – they’re the perfect combination of natural, nude nails and a splash of glitter.

Recreate the look with a high coverage glitter polish and a nail sticker or stamper.

These nails are the epitome of Christmas glam. The nude tones combined with the 3D ‘sweater’ nail design work wonderfully well.

Recreate this look with a nude pink, a white, and a gold polish, along with a nail stamper and builder gel to create the sweater nail design.

These nails are coated in a subtle shimmery nail topper with the addition of a mistletoe print or illustration on them.

Recreate the look with a sparkly nail topper and a nail stamper.

What’s great about these nails is that they’re wonderfully festive without being too bright or bold.

Recreate this look with a nude and white polish applied with a nail sponge to create the ombre base, then top with nail stickers and chunky loose glitter.

These abstract-inspired nails might be simple but they’re wonderfully stylish and have plenty of glitz to them.

Recreate this look with a nude pink, a gold, a white, and a black polish.

These nails scream Christmas; they’re so fun and festive. The illustrations really add to the overall look of the design.

Recreate the look with a red, white and gold glitter polish and some nail stamps or stickers instead of painting the illustrations by hand.

These nails look wonderfully effective but are also super simple. Recreate this look with a nude nail polish, a glitter polish, and some chunky loose glitter.

