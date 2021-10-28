Life

20 Christmas Beauty Gifts That Aren't Just A Crappy Multi-Pack

Beauty gifts are the best gifts and, picked well, these ones should keep on giving all year.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Christmas is around the corner which means it’s time to start present buying.

The pandemic meant many of us couldn’t spend the festive season with our families and friends in 2020, but this year we hope to exchange gifts in person, so you’ll want to make sure yours is something special.

Beauty gifts are a brilliant option – and no, we don’t mean a naff multi-pack that goes to the back of your cupboard and never get used. The best beauty gifts are the ones that feel luxe, even if they don’t cost a bomb. They’re a treat to open and, picked right, are the gift that keeps on giving well into 2022.

We know Christmas shopping can be overwhelming but our gift guides are here to help you. From cult skincare to lush haircare, gorgeous makeup sets to nifty nail sets, these beauty goodies are sure to wow your friends and family – in fact you might even end up getting a few bits for yourself!

1
Depuley Vanity Mirror with Lights
Amazon
This Hollywood-style mirror is perfect for anyone who loves good lighting and a selfie.

Get this Depuley Vanity Mirror with Lights for £37.99 from Amazon
2
Clinique Take The Day Off Makeup Remover
John Lewis
Say goodbye to the make-up wipes and hello to the Clinique make-up remover. This is specifically for those make-up bits that are harder to remove (eyeshadow, lipstick and mascara)

Get the Clinique Take The Day Off Makeup Remover for £19 from John Lewis
3
Huda Beauty Easy Loose Powder
Boots
This is for the make-up fans, every budding make-up artists or enthusiast needs this powder in their kit.

Get the Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Powder for £29 from Boots
4
LED Nail Kit
Amazon
Say goodbye to the nail shop and hello to LED starter nail kit with all the extras you could possibly need.

Get the LED Nail Kit for £29.99 from Amazon
5
Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir
Cult Beauty
This Charlotte Tilbury serum promised to give anyone's face the perfect glow.

Get Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir for £25 from Cult Beauty
6
3 in 1 Spa Pedicure Set
Beauty Expert
This is the ultimate spa day pick me up. Your feet will feel luxurious after using this 3 in 1 pedicure set.

Get the 3 in 1 Pedicure Set for £21.99 from Beauty Expert
7
Murad Vita C Eyes Dark Circles
Beauty Expert
This Murad Vita C Eyes Dark Circles is the perfect pick up for those late nights and early mornings.

Get the Murad Vita C Eyes Dark Circles for £44.60 at Beauty Expert
8
Sunday Riley Wake Up With Me Kit
Cult Beauty
Nothing says rise and shine more than this morning routine kit from the cult Sunday Riley brand.

Get this Sunday Riley Wake Up With Me Kit for £81 from Cult Beauty
9
Huda Beauty Eyeshadow Palette
Cult Beauty
It's shiny, it's comfortable and it screams holiday season. It's the Huda Beauty Eyeshadow Palette.

Get the Huda Beauty Rose Gold Eyeshadow Palette for £44.80 from Cult Beauty
10
Olaplex Healthy Hair Essentials Kit
Cult Beauty
Okay, it's a multi-pack but the Olaplex hair essentials kit is another level for hair health and is guaranteed to give you a barnet boost.

Get the Olaplex Healthy Hair Essentials Kit for £60 from Cult Beauty
11
Forest Essentials Illuminating Body Oil
Look Fantastic
This Illuminating body oil actually contains 24k gold which helps boost radiance – ideal for these winter nights.

Get the Forest Essentials Illuminating Body Oil for £40 from Look Fantastic
12
Silke Hair Wrap
Cult Beauty
Forget silk pillows, invest in a silk head wrap instead. This head wrap will make you say "I woke up like this."

Get the Silke Hair Wrap for £50 from Cult Beauty
13
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Set
Boots
There's nothing like a Fenty Gloss Bomb. Once you try one, you'll want them all. This set comes in three colours and won't disappoint.

Get the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Set for £51 from Boots
14
Fresh Brown Sugar Body Polish Exfoliator
Look Fantastic
Made from brown sugar crystals, this body exfoliator will leave your skin smelling and feeling fantastic.

Get the Brown Sugar Body Polish for £35 from Look Fantastic
15
Pixi Glow Mud Mask
Cult Beauty
Made from aloe vera, rosemary, ginseng and jojoba this 15 minute face scrub aims to prevent breakouts and give you a radiant glow.

Get the £18 Pixi Glow Mud Mask from Cult Beauty
16
Goop Himilayan Salt Scalp Scrub
Cult Beauty
Who said washing your hair shouldn't be a luxurious experience? This Goop special purifies and detoxifies your hair. Perfect for when it needs some TLC.

Get the £38 Good Himalayan Salt Scrub Shampoo from Cult Beauty
17
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair
Look Fantastic
This one is a beauty cult classic. The serum is anti-aging and leaves skin looking and feeling brand new.

Get the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair for £73.80 from Look Fantastic
18
Mac Ruby Woo Lipstick
Mac
Red is the colour of the season and this classic ruby woo lipstick is perfect for the Christmas and beyond. This Mac Mini fit nicely in any bag and makes make-up pop.

Get the MAC Mini Lipstick £12.50 from Look Fantastic
19
Dior Rouge 999 Nail Polish
John Lewis
Sticking with the theme of red, this Dior Red nail polish will make you and your nails stand out.

Get the Dior Rouge 999 for £22 from John Lewis
20
Look Fantastic Gift Voucher
Look Fantastic
Sometimes the best gift is choice. With this £100 gift voucher, you can buy anything you desire.

Get the Look Fantastic Gift Voucher for £100
