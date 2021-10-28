20 Christmas Beauty Gifts That Aren't Just A Crappy Multi-Pack

HuffPost UK

Christmas is around the corner which means it’s time to start present buying.

The pandemic meant many of us couldn’t spend the festive season with our families and friends in 2020, but this year we hope to exchange gifts in person, so you’ll want to make sure yours is something special.

Beauty gifts are a brilliant option – and no, we don’t mean a naff multi-pack that goes to the back of your cupboard and never get used. The best beauty gifts are the ones that feel luxe, even if they don’t cost a bomb. They’re a treat to open and, picked right, are the gift that keeps on giving well into 2022.

