19 Christmas Gifts For The Home We'd Totally Buy For Ourselves

Many of us can spend hours and hours perusing the shop floors – virtual or otherwise – of our favourite home stores. But how many times do we allow ourselves to indulge? Which is why homeware can make the perfect gift for Christmas.

The pandemic and serial lockdowns have made us appreciate our little nests more than ever, but it often takes someone else to step in to buy us what we really want from our wish list – whether that’s a cosy throw to cuddle into while watching Netflix, an eye-catching side table, an ingenious snack maker, or that item that’s going to make our work-from-home set-up, well, actually work.

So, here is our pick of items we’d gift to the homeware lover in our life – but to be quite honest, they’re so good we’re tempted to keep them for ourselves.