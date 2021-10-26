Life

19 Christmas Gifts For The Home We'd Totally Buy For Ourselves

Levitating moon lamp or mini-waffle maker? Um, yes please.

Life Reporter

Supplied

Many of us can spend hours and hours perusing the shop floors – virtual or otherwise – of our favourite home stores. But how many times do we allow ourselves to indulge? Which is why homeware can make the perfect gift for Christmas.

The pandemic and serial lockdowns have made us appreciate our little nests more than ever, but it often takes someone else to step in to buy us what we really want from our wish list – whether that’s a cosy throw to cuddle into while watching Netflix, an eye-catching side table, an ingenious snack maker, or that item that’s going to make our work-from-home set-up, well, actually work.

So, here is our pick of items we’d gift to the homeware lover in our life – but to be quite honest, they’re so good we’re tempted to keep them for ourselves.

1
Gingko Smart Moon Lamp
Not On The High Street
Sorry but is this the coolest lamp ever? This gravity-defying moon seems to magically ‘float’ above a walnut or white ash wood base and slowly rotates just like the real elliptical orbiting moon. Very cool.

Get the Smart Moon Lamp for £139 from Not On The High Street
2
Oxford Homeware Quilted Bedspread
(Picture: Amazon)
Who says bed linen has to be boring? If you know someone who likes colour and comfort in equal measure, gift them this luxurious three-piece set – available in a range of brights.

Get the Oxford Homeware Quilted Bedspread from £46.99 from Amazon.
3
Tuevob Tree Desktop Bookshelf
Amazon
This funky bookcase is ideal for bookworms and/or those who just love the idea of hoarding books but never get round to reading them. So, most of us then?

Get the Tree Desktop Bookshelf for £32.90 from Amazon.
4
La Jolie Muse Ceramic Planter With Wooden Stand
Amazon
It's a truth universally acknowledged that millennials love houseplants. So, this wood stand is ideal for the green-thumbed millennial in your life (you know there are many).

Get the Ceramic Planter for £23.99 from Amazon.
5
Small John Lewis Side Table in Mustard
John Lewis
This gorgeous pop of yellow will brighten up any front room – with room for your cuppa and a candle, and that book you really are getting round to read, promise.

Get the Small Mustard Side Table for £69 from John Lewis.
6
AstroAI Mini Fridge, Amazon, £39.99
Amazon
Change up your snack game in the bedroom. Okay, so no one should be eating in bed, but who ruled out a refreshingly chilled drink? The mini fridge is serving bougie hotel vibes.

Get the AstroAI Mini Fridge for £39.99 from Amazon.
7
Costway Pink Velvet Accent Armchair
Amazon
This luxe velvet chair is bound to get all the compliments – just good luck wrapping it up. You're going to need a roll or two for this one under the tree.

Get the Velvet Accent Chair for £88.95 on Amazon.
8
Tower Vortx Digital Air Fryer
Amazon
Air fryers were all the rage during lockdown and the hype isn't dying down any time soon. Not only will your gift be on trend, it'll deliver the joy of healthy(ish) fried food.

Get the Tower Vortx Digital Air Fryer Oven for £59.33 from Amazon.
9
Bamboo and Wood Plant Stand, Dunelm, £28
Dunelm
We love plants, too, and they deserve a good casing. This lovely pot stand, made from strong wicker, needs little to no maintenance and will keep your plants standing tall.

Get the Bamboo and Wood Plant Stand for £28 from Dunelm.
10
Le Creuset Stoneware Deep Rectangular Oven Dish
John Lewis
Cooking aficionados will know the value of Le Creuset, so you definitely can't go wrong gifting one of these sturdy badboys. It's available in a bunch of eye-catching colours.

Get Le Creuset Stoneware Dish from £30 to £50 from John Lewis.
11
Deep Fill 3-in-1 Snack Maker
Amazon
This snack maker, perfect for elevenses or munchies, comes with interchangeable top and bottom waffle, panini and toasted sandwich grill plates. It's also non-stick for an easy clean.

Get the Salter EK2143 Deep Fill 3-in-1 Snack Maker for £33.94 on Amazon.
12
Neon Cocktails Sign
Not On The High Street
Got a home bar? You'll want this cocktails sign (or definitely know someone who will).

Get the Cocktails Neon sign for £84.99 from Not On The High Street.
13
PuTwo Plant Vase Flower Vase
Amazon
Yes, it's tiny, but look how adorable it is. You might only be able to fit a stem or two in this duo, but you can't deny how pretty it is.

Get the PuTwo Plant Vase Flower Vase for £17.59 from Amazon.
14
Brevvile HotCup Hot Water Dispenser
Amazon
We're all about the hot beverages, but who has time for the kettle to boil? This 50-second filtered water boiler will do the job for you, again and again and again.

Get the Brevvile HotCup Hot Water Dispenser for £64.99 from Amazon.
15
Mitry Designs' Vintage Basket Wire Table
Not On The High Street
We love a coffee table (especially a swanky one). And this basket-style wire number is made from recycled metal with a gold-bronze finish. Stylish and sustainable.

Get the Vintage Basket Wire Table for £71.99 from Not On The High Street.
16
Everlasting Comfort Foot Rest Pillow
Amazon
Hard flooring is harsh on feet – so it's time to treat them right. This under-desk foot rest is here to deliver the ultimate comfort, using body heat to soften into shape.

Get the Everlasting Comfort Foot Rest Pillow for £24.95 from Amazon
17
Dunelm Circle Dinner Dual Candle Holder
Dunelm
This sophisticated candle holder makes a great table centrepiece with a marble effect base adding a touch of glamour.

Get the Circle Dinner Dual Candle Holder for £15 from Dunelm.
18
Airtight Food Storage Containers
Amazon
So it's not the most glamorous gift, but anyone who's watched Khloe Kardashian arrange her fridge or is super into organisational content (particularly on TikTok), will love the opportunity to neatly pack their food away.

Get the Airtight Food Storage Containers from £21.99 Amazon.
19
Tabblue Bluetooth Table Speaker
Not On The High Street
Can your table play Taylor Swift though? This treat of a gift gives you 360 degree sound from six speakers, has USB charging ports for your devices, and is almost too good to give away.

Get Tabblue Bluetooth Table Speaker for £179 from Not On The High Street.
