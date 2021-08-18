Life

11 Laptop-Friendly Backpacks For The Back-To-Work Commute

Work bags shouldn't break your back – or your bank balance. Here are some of our faves.
Backpacks for a three-days-in-the-office work week.

After more than a year working from home, people are finally heading back to the office. But with a hybrid commuting / work-from-home model becoming the norm, there’s going to be plenty of lugging laptops back and forth for the foreseeable – and your trusty canvas bag is no longer likely to cut it.

It’s time to invest in a proper bag that can hold all your stuff without breaking your back. But you needn’t sacrifice style – we’ve rounded up a nice selection of backpacks that have plenty of room for your computer, laptop cords, work snacks and gym gear, but still look and feel good, too.

Happy shopping – and commuting!

1
Herschel Supply Co. Retreat Backpack
John Lewis / Herschel
This Herschel classic comes in plenty of colours, but we love the dusky Ash Rose.

Get the Herschel Supply Co. Retreat Backpack for £85 from John Lewis.
2
Jack Spratt Personalised Roll Top Backpack
Not On The High Street
You can personalise this mustard-coloured roll-top backpack with your name.

Get Jack Spratt's Personalised Roll Top Backpack for £35 from Not On The High Street.
3
LoveVook Backpack With Laptop Compartment
Amazon / LoveVook
This bag is waterproof, has its own charging outlet, and comes in nine colours.

Get the LoveVook Backpack With Laptop Compartment for £30.88 from Amazon.
4
Abel Labels Personalised Recycled Backpack
Not On The High Street
Made from 100% recycled polyester, this backpack is green in more ways than one.

Get Abel Labels Recycled Backpack for £35 from Not On The High Street.
5
Fjällräven Kånken Laptop Backpack
Amazon / Fjällräven
If your laptop's a smaller 13 inch affair, it'll fit snugly into Fjällräven's finest .

Get the Fjällräven Kånken Backpack in Graphite for £100 from John Lewis.
6
Kroser Flower Print Laptop Backpack
Amazon / Krozer
The secretly cavernous Kroser comes HuffPost approved and fits in your whole life.

Get the Kroser Laptop Backpack for £24.99 from Amazon.
7
John Lewis & Partners Leather Alina Backpack
John Lewis
This stylist leather bag accommodates more than you'd expect, and is currently reduced to clear.

Get the John Lewis & Partners Leather Alina Backpack for £59.50 (was £119).
8
Lekesky Laptop Rucksack
Amazon / Lekesky
This cute grey bag is another with Mary Poppins qualities and it's waterproof too.

Get the Lekesky 15.6 Inch Laptop Rucksack for £24.99 from Amazon.
9
Osprey Arcane Small Day Backpack
John Lewis / Osprey
The padded straps on this compact Osprey will make for the comfiest commute.

Get the Osprey Arcane Small Day Backpack in Stargazer Blue for £70 from John Lewis.
10
Junlion Unisex Laptop Backpack
Amazon / Junlion
This pocket-tastic bag looks more expensive than it is and even charges your phone.

Get the Junlion Unisex Laptop Backpack for £23.99 from Amazon.
11
‘Kingsley’ Personalised Leather Laptop Backpack
Not On The High Street
Personalise this classic satchel-style soft leather backpack with your initials.

Get Vintage Child's ‘Kingsley’ Personalised Leather 15 inch Laptop Backpack for £99 from Not On The High Street.
