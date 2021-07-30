Parents

20 Back To School Buys From Redbubble To Get Kids Excited For A New Term

Because who doesn't love a snazzy new pencil case, notebook or school bag for September?
These back to school buys from RedBubble will get September off to a flying start.
These back to school buys from RedBubble will get September off to a flying start.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Presenting your child with a collection of shiny new stationery is one of the best parts of prepping for a new school year. It can really help to get kids excited about heading into the classroom after a summer of fun in the sun.

When looking for ‘back to school’ supplies, we like to divide our shopping list into two sections: the first is uniform and sensible shoes, which we often end up buying at the last minute. Dragging our heels? Who, us? Never Sir, honest.

Then there’s the second section. Oh, how we love that second section, because it contains all the fun bits like pencil cases, schoolbags, notebooks and stickers, which are just as much of a joy to browse for parents as for their kids.

Whether your child needs their own stationery at school or these goodies get used at the kitchen table for their homework, there are plenty of stand-out items designed by a whole range of independent artists available at Redbubble.

We’ve trawled through the site to bring you 20 of the best buys for inspiring young minds.

1
Let your little star know you want their true colours shine with this bold pencil case
Red Bubble / Audrey Herbertson
Stars and rainbow Zipper Pouch , from £8.30
2
Stick this friendly frog on a bottle or bag for good luck in spelling tests
Red Bubble / hwainio
Froggy’s First Letter Sticker , from £1.74
3
Bring out your child’s sunny disposition with this colourful notepad
RedBubble / Livelyscout
Little Rae Happy Sunshine Print Spiral Notebook , £10.12
4
Your child can pick out faces that remind them of friends on this water bottle
RedBubble/earthtodorcas
"Biophilia" Water Bottle , £17.29
5
Stock up on kawaii (a Japanese word that has come to mean ‘cute’) supplies to seal your playground rep
RedBubble / Marceline Smith
Happy Kawaii Pencils Zipper Pouch , from £8.30
6
This hardcover journal featuring a mythical student is perfect for keeping a schooldays diary
RedBubble / Rebekie Bennington
The Book Wyrm Hardcover Journal, £15.76
7
Why wait for the teacher to hand out reward stickers when these can be shared with friends?
RedBubble / ellolovey
Sun + Moon+ Star + Flower Sticker Set , from £2.29
8
Remind your child to dream big with this space girl illustrated journal
RedBubble / GDBee
Space Letterman Hardcover Journal , £14.54
9
If your child needs a confidence boost, remind them they’re a king in your eyes with this notebook
RedBubble / DaCre8iveOne
Naturally King Spiral Notebook , £12.13
10
Stick this bibliophile brontosaurus on your kid's bag to inspire them to make the most of the library.
RedBubble / bonniepangart
Book Dinosaurs sticker, from £1.74.
11
This cheeky character’s playful expression is sure to make any mini cat lover smile
RedBubble / Giulialibard
Ragdoll Cat Spiral Notebook , £9.71
12
Prefer pooches? These sweatered sausage dogs are ready for the joys of the autumn term
RedBubble / Bex Morley
Dachshunds in Sweaters Pattern Zipper Pouch , from £8.30.
13
Make sure your busy bee can carry all their supplies with this cute backpack
RedBubble / rocketandindigo
Little Bees Cute Flying Bumblebee Pattern Backpack, £49.17.
14
This monster’s love of books helped him find a friend – and this notepad could spark conversation too
RedBubble / littleclyde
Another Quiet Spot Spiral Notebook , £9.71
15
If only cats had thumbs, we’re sure they’d be masters of science. Inspire your child to think outside the box with this pencil case
RedBubble / TaylorRoss1
Science Kittens Zipper Pouch , from £8.30
16
Dog lovers can labra-doodle to their heart’s content in this blank-paged journal
RedBubble / punnybone
Labra-doodle Animal Pun Hardcover Journal , £16.37
17
PE kit suddenly got a whole lot cooler with this stylish sports bag
RedBubble / Sarekaunique
Tribal Quest Duffle Bag , £44.14
18
It’s never too early to start teaching children inclusiveness, so decorate their strap with this badge
RedBubble / Elizabeth Hudy
Feminism Is For Everyone Groovy Floral Print - The Peach Fuzz Pin , from £3.54.
19
For an after school treat, get a characterful T-shirt, which your child can slip into when they change out of their uniform
Red Bubble / Sophie Corrigan
Axolotl on a Mossball Kids T-Shirt , £15.95
20
Surprise your child by slipping this motivational card into their bag ahead of their first day
Red Bubble / TashaNatasha
Be Proud Of Who You Are Card, from £2.19
ChildrenFindsschoolshoppinglife as a parent