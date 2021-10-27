Life

21 Inspired Gifts For People Who Love The Great Outdoors

Know someone who lives for hiking, camping or wild swimming? Here's the Christmas gift inspo you need.

For those who love the great outdoors, no weekend is complete without an adventure in fresh air. But even those who feel the call of the wild sometimes crave a little luxury.

If you’ve got a loved one who fancies themselves as an explorer, they’ve probably already got their basic kit down. They’ll have spent hours researching the best walking boots or choosing a tent with the lightest poles.

What they might not have considered, is how much they’d enjoy a portable espresso machine, or perhaps some scented firelighters to get the campfire going. That’s where you can step in.

Below, you’ll find some inspired gift ideas for people who love the outdoors. Some are upgrades on their regular kit, while others provide a bit of fun or a source of inspiration. Happy shopping!

Wacaco Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker
Amazon
When you're on the trail, a decent coffee shop is hard to come by. But never fear, this portable espresso maker will deliver a little slice of caffeinated luxury.

Buy the portable espresso maker for £84.90 from Amazon.
Personalised Adventure Together Enamel Mug
Not On The High Street
Is there someone special you love to explore with? This personalised mug makes a great gift for parents, partners or your BFF. The lightweight enamel works for camping, fishing trips or even use at home.

Buy the personalised mug for £14.75 from Not On The High Street.
Lever Gear Toolcard Pro
Amazon
This 40-in-1 tool serves as bottle opener, screwdriver, wrench, cord cutter and more – perfect for those drawn to the wilderness. As the product's description says: "No gimmicky gift sets with a bunch of cheap tools. Just the best card multitool you can keep in your pocket."

Buy the toolcard for £24.95 from Amazon.
Beginners Wild Swimming Guide And Towel
Not On The High Street
This pretty gift set is designed for those who are tempted by wild swimming, but yet to dip their toes into the water. The set includes a lightweight and quick drying hammam towel and The Little Book of Wild Swimming, full of tips and illustrations, beautifully packaged in a fully recyclable gift box.

Buy the wild swimming gift set for £35 from Not On The High Street.
Customisable ONS Map
We adore the customisable maps from ONS, which allow you to select a photo of your loved one for the front cover and choose the location of the map. Top tip: make their home address the centre point and they'll find lots of new places to explore on their doorstep.

Buy the ONS customisable map from £6.99.
The Salt Path by Raynor Winn
Amazon
Raynor Winn's glorious memoir tells the real-life story of her hike along the South West Coast Path, which she embarked upon with her husband after they lost their home. It's raw yet uplifting – and guaranteed to inspire your next adventure.

Buy The Salt Path by Raynor Winn for £8.19 from Amazon.
Two-Person Deluxe Picnic Backpack Hamper
Amazon
This "backpack hamper" is much easier to carry than traditional wicker versions, but still brings a hint of luxury to proceedings, thanks to the inclusion of wine glasses, napkins, a bottle stop, stainless steel cutlery and more.

Buy the backpack hamper for £59.99 from Amazon.
ZIPZULU Stainless Steel UV Water Purifier Bottle
Amazon
This bottle is seriously smart. The UV light inside is designed to purify water from any source. Simply press and hold the green light for "sanitising mode". Rechargeable via a USB port.

Buy the water purifying bottle for £24.95 from Amazon.
Festival And Campfire Firelighters
Not On The Hight Street
After a long day of adventure, sometimes we can all do with a little help to get the campfire started. Light the wick of these natural, thyme-scented cone firelighters and you'll be up and running in minutes.

Buy the campfire firelighters for £17 from Not On The High Street.
Berghaus Arrow 30 Backpack
Amazon
Google 'best hiking backpacks' and the Berghaus Arrow 30 is consistently recommended – and it's better value than a lot of its competitors. The straps are fully adjustable (and we can personally vouch for their comfort) and the bag comes with a rain cover to protect from downpours. A great option if a loved one is looking for a bag upgrade.

Berghaus Unisex Arrow 30 Rucksack for £45 from Amazon.
Self Guided Hiking Pack, Brighton and Sussex
Not On The High Street
This 'weekender' self-guided hiking pack contains everything you need for a two-day adventure, including a map, 'signature hike' and recommendations from local legends. Various locations including Brighton, Edinburgh and Devon are available.

Buy the pack for £20 from Not On The High Street
Storm-Proof Matches
Amazon
These waterproof and windproof matches make a great stocking filler for someone who is always getting caught short. The retro tin is a plus.

Buy the storm-proof matches for £4.99 from Amazon.
The North Face Women's Resolve
Amazon
The North Face Women's Resolve jacket will soon become a go-to. It's waterproof, breathable, and has a hood hidden away in the collar. The jacket is also available in men's.

The North Face Women's Resolve jacket, £100 from Amazon.
Microfibre Towel With Carry Bag
Amazon
Whether your loved one enjoys camping or can't resist wild swimming, they'll be grateful for this lightweight microfibre towel. It comes in three sizes and in multiple colours, with a handy travel bag for afterwards.

Buy the travel towel from £6.99 from Amazon.
Waterlog: A Swimmer's Journey Through Britain by Roger Deakin
Amazon
Roger Deakin's much-revered Waterlog is often called the bible of wild swimming, adored by novices and die-hard swimmers alike. Through often poetic prose, Deakin's documents his time exploring Britain's waters – rivers, lakes, lidos, you name it.

Buy Waterlog: A Swimmer's Journey Through Britain for £9.99 from Amazon.
Redcamp Lightweight Camping Pillow
Amazon
This lightweight, packable pillow is perfect for avid campers, festival-goers or travellers who always say they'll "make do without", then regret it. They'll be snoozing in no time.

Buy the Redcamp camping pillow for £12.99 from Amazon.
Helly Hansen Varde Full Zip Fleece Jacket, Grey Fog
John Lewis
This Helly Hansen fleece comes complete with water repellent shoulders for when showers strike, plus a chest pocket and side pockets, to keep outdoor essentials close.

Buy the fleece for £90.00 from John Lewis.
Waterproof Playing Cards
Amazon
These clear, waterproof cards are perfect for beach days, boat trips and days on a muddy campsite. The handy carry case means entertainment will never be far away.

Buy the waterproof playing cards for £13.50 from Amazon.
Osprey Unisex Daylite Backpack
Amazon
Another backpack, but this one's been selected with the day tripper in mind. This versatile, unisex design offers impressive storage capacity while remaining lightweight.

Buy the Osprey Unisex Daylite Backpack for £44.50 from Amazon.
Duke + Dexter Boot
Duke + Dexter
Let's face it, outdoorsy types will (probably) want to personally select their own hiking boots or trail shoes, but this protector spray makes a good stocking filler to keep kit in good nick.

But the protector spray for £15 from Duke + Dexter.
Columbia Benton Springs Women's Half Snap Fleece
John Lewis
This fleece by outdoor clothing brand Columbia is designed for those "not-too-cold, not-too-warm days when you don’t know what to wear". Perfect for the back garden – or a beer garden after a long walk.

Buy the fleece for £35 from John Lewis.
