We All Want A Hot Chocolate Station. Here's How To Build Yours

There’s nothing nicer than snuggling up with a frothy hot chocolate on a cold winter’s day or night, is there?

And now there’s no need to even leave your house to enjoy one – as the humble ho-cho steps up a notch with the growing trend of hot chocolate stations.

Whether you’re a classic hot chocolate lover, enjoy yours pimped up a bit (think: whipped cream, marshmallows and all the other toppings), or prefer a dairy free alternative, a hot chocolate station is a kitchen must-have this winter.

What is a hot chocolate station and why do you need one? It’s a designated area in your kitchen where you keep all of your hot chocolate making essentials, from a range of choc flavours to a choice of toppings – and all the necessary accessories. No need to pop the a cafe, when you can whip one up at home.

Keen to build your own hot chocolate station? Below are some of the essentials that you will need. (Oh, and you might want to pop to your nearest M&S for a bottle of its cult Temptingly Chocolately Cream. Believe us, it’s the best!)