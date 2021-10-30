19 Foodie Gifts Ideas For Your Friend Who Lives In The Kitchen

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Food glorious food. The way to our hearts and the perfect theme for a Christmas gift.

Advertisement

But what do you get your friend or family member who lives in the kitchen? Our Christmas gift guide for foodies takes in everything from cookery books to oven mitts, cake stands to cheeseboards, not to mention all the drinks kit you could possibly desire, from designer champagne flutes to coffee makers and the cutest set of espresso mugs you’ll ever see.

And if all else fails, send for help – aka a festive hamper filled to bursting with the good stuff.