Life

19 Foodie Gifts Ideas For Your Friend Who Lives In The Kitchen

Food is the way to our hearts and the perfect theme for your Christmas gifting this year.

Life Reporter

Food glorious food. The way to our hearts and the perfect theme for a Christmas gift.

But what do you get your friend or family member who lives in the kitchen? Our Christmas gift guide for foodies takes in everything from cookery books to oven mitts, cake stands to cheeseboards, not to mention all the drinks kit you could possibly desire, from designer champagne flutes to coffee makers and the cutest set of espresso mugs you’ll ever see.

And if all else fails, send for help – aka a festive hamper filled to bursting with the good stuff.

1
Patterned African Fabric Oven Mitts
Not Off The High Street
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=18484&awinaffid=883909&clickref=HK30oct-GiftGuideFood21&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.notonthehighstreet.com%2Fbespokebinny%2Fproduct%2Fpatterned-african-fabric-oven-mitts-lime-cassettesThrow away your old oven mitts for this colourful African fabric pair.

Get the Patterned African Fabric Oven Mitts for £39.99 from Not Off The High Street
2
Tefal Non Stick Wok
Amazon
You can't call yourself a house chef unless you have a wok in your cupboard.

Get the Tefal Non-Stick Wok for £47.99 from Amazon
3
Set Of Four Japandi Assorted Pattern Bowls
Not Off The High Street
Because you can never have too many bowls especially when they're designed this well.

Get the Set Of Four Japandi Assorted Pattern Bowls for £27.95 from Not On The High Street
4
Walnut Wine Rack
Not Off The High Street
Every good cook also need a wine rack, especially when it looks good as this.

Get this Walnut Wine Rack for £49.95 Not Off The High Street
5
Pro Breeze Air Fryer
Amazon
This one is for the low-maintenance chefs. Ask every lockdown pro.

Get this Pro Breeze Air Fryer for £79.99 from Amazon
6
Ceramic Cooking Casserole Dish
Not On The High Street
Your stews and hotpots will stand out in this colourful casserole dish.

Get the Ceramic Cooking Casserole Dish for £27 from Not On The High Street
7
Chad Robertson's Tartine Bread
Amazon
Learn how to make bread from the best bread baker in the US.

Get the Tartine Bread for £44.95 from Amazon
8
Marble Large Pastry Board
Not Off The High Street
Move over wooden boards and say hello to this beautiful dark grey marble.

Get the Marble Large Pastry Board for £59 from Not Off The High Street
9
Cocktail Maker
Amazon
Shaken or stirred? Either way, you can make your choice of beverage at home.

Get this cocktail maker for £29.99 from Amazon
10
Zinc Cake Stand
Not Off The High Street
We're in Bake Off season and this zinc cake stand is the perfect platform for your creations.

Get the Zinc Cake Stand for £21.95 from Not On The High Street
11
Set of Four V&A Champagne Flutes
Dunelm
It's only right to drink champagne from a flute especially at Christmas.

Get V&A Champagne Flutes for £45 from Dunelm
12
Global Gourmet Waffle Maker
Amazon
Who doesn't want to make waffles to start their weekend right.

Get the Global Gourmet Waffle Maker for £28.95 From Amazon
13
Bamboo Cheese Board With Knives
Amazon
Gather the family round for wine and cheese, served on this bamboo board.

Get the Bamboo Cheese Board for £25.99 from Amazon
14
Chutneys & Pickles Gift Set
Amazon
Because you can never have too many chutneys on the side.

Get the Chutney & Pickles Gift Set for £8.99 from Amazon
15
Nespresso Coffee Machine
Amazon
Rescue someone from their daily barista habit with this Nespresso delight.

Get the Nespresso Coffee Machine for £79.99 from Amazon
16
Fulton Drinks Trolly
Dunelm
What better way to serve your festive drinks than from this little number?

Get the Fulton Drinks Trolly for £99 from Dunelm
17
Set Of Five Ceramic Espresso Cups
Not Off The High Street
These are for the cool coffee drinkers.

Get the Set Of Five Ceramic Espresso Cups for £36 from Not The High Street
18
Rachel Ama's Vegan Eats
Amazon
Christmas time, we all need a bit of a detox and this cookbook has tasty plant-based recipes for all.

Get Rachel Ama's Vegan Eats for £13.95 from Amazon
19
Seriously Good Large Hamper
Not Off The High Street
And if all else fails, let them eat cake (and flapjacks and truffles and parkin).

Get the Seriously Good Large Hamper for £55 from Not Off The High Street
