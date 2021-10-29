Life

20 Pampering Christmas Gifts For That Person Who Needs A Real Treat

We all need a pamper from time to time – so here's some self-care present inspiration.

Existing can be pretty hard – we all needs a pamper from time to time. And sometimes it takes our nearest and dearest to actually treat us to one. We don’t mean booking a five star resort getaway because, let’s be honest, who can afford that right now? But taking the time out to rest, rejuvenate, be still.

If you’re stuck for what to buy friends of family for Christmas this year, may we suggest one of the following pampering picks? Whether you’re looking for a present for someone who you know needs a chill out sesh or a gift for yourself to relax, here are a bunch of things you can buy that won’t break the bank.

From skincare to massagers, hampers to cosy socks, and tipples to help them unwind a little, we’ve picked some self-care gems for you to “add to cart”.

1
Spa Luxetique Spa Gift Set, Amazon
Amazon
No spa? No problem. With this pamper package, you get a bit of everything: soap, massage oil, bath bombs, shower gel, bubble bath, body lotion, body scrub, bath salt, bath puff, hand cream, dry hair cap, and a handmade cloth gift box. Perfect.

Get the Spa Luxetique Spa Gift Set for £31.99 from Amazon.
2
Ekupuz Massage Gun
Amazon
If you don't want to fork out for an expensive masseuse, let this massager do the work instead with six different heads to meet all your needs.

Get the Ekupuz Massage Gun for £39.09 from Amazon
3
Personalised Tree of Life Necklace
TJC
Nothing says personal like personalised. This Tree of Life initial necklace is subtle but meaningful and would make a lovely present for friends, sisters or even your mum.

Get the Personalised Tree of Life Necklace for £9.999 from TCJ
4
Great British Gift Tower Gourmet Food Hamper
Amazon
Hampers are a huge treat. And this tottering tower offers wine, biscuits, chocolates and more. Just look at the festive way it's all packed up.

Get the Great British Gift Tower Hamper for £69.99 on Amazon
5
The All About You Skincare Box
Face The Future
You surely have a skincare fanatic in your life (or is it you?). This limited edition package includes ninefull size products for the ultimate self-care routine.

Get the All About You Skincare Box, £129.99 from Face The Future
6
VinClasse Home Wine Making Starter Set
Amazon
Working harder to get something you enjoy isn't the classic definition of 'pamper', but hey, it can be super rewarding. And how cool is it to say you made your own wine?

Get the VinClasse® Home Wine Making Starter Set or £56.57 from Amazon
7
Electric Feet Cushion Shiatsu Massager
Amazon
If you know someone who has a physically demanding job, this foot massager is an idea gift. It's heated and offers deep Shiatsu kneading, too.

Get the Electric Feet Cushion Massager for £52.99 from Amazon
8
LookFantastic X Christophe Robin Limited Edition Beauty Box
Look Fantastic
Why should your hair miss out on a good pamper? The limited edition Look Fantastic collab with stylist Christophe Robin brings the boujie treatment for half the retail price.

Get the Christophe Robin Beauty Box for £50 from Look Fantastic
9
Personalised Chocolate Orange Espresso Martini Gift Set
Not On The High Street
What's better than an espresso martini? A personalised chocolate orange espresso martini, of course. How nice is it to have a martini with your name on it?

Get the Personalised Chocolate Orange Espresso Martini Gift Set for £19.25 from Not On The High Street.
10
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
As much as we love reading, finding the time to do can feel like a luxury in itself. For those who don't want to lug a 400-page novel around, gift them a Kindle.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite for £76.98 from Amazon
11
The Grande Large Luxury Hamper of Wine & Gourmet Food
Amazon
If you want to give a hamper but need it to go bigger and harder, this luxury hamper is for you. And hopefully if your recipient is nice enough, they'll even share some of it.

Get the Grande Large Luxury Hamper of Wine & Gourmet Food for £149.99 from Amazon
12
Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum Spray
Boots
Tom Ford fans know this pricey perfume is worth all the hype and it's currently on offer at Boots, which is always a nice treat.

Get the Tom Ford Black Orchid for £75 from Boots
13
L'Organiq Shave And Restore Box
Not On The High Street
This stylish Shave And Restore Box is a great pampering kit for the men in your life. It comes with an infusion shave balm, cooling aftershave gel and facial hydration serum.

Get the Shave And Restore Box for £34 from Not On The High Street
14
Sage BTM800UK the Tea Maker with Motorised Tea Basket, Amazon
Amazon
It's no secret that Brits love their tea. So why not make the job of making the tea round that little bit easier for that someone in your life?

Get the Sage BTM800UK the Tea Maker with Motorised Tea Basket for £200 from Amazon
15
Winter in Venice Vegan Bath & Body Spa Pamper Gift
Amazon
We all know someone (or two) who's vegan. And chances are, they're probably bored of getting plant-based chocolates every Christmas. Offer them an indulgent hamper of ethical beauty bits instead.

Get the Vegan Bath & Body Spa Pamper Gift for £34.50 on Amazon.
16
Garnier Ampoule Sheet Mask Collection, Amazon, £8.99
Amazon
Faces will thank us for this one. These three masks include vitamin C, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. The perfect Secret Santa gift or stocking filler.

Get the Garnier Ampule Sheet Mask Collection for £8.99 from Amazon.
17
Cashmere Mix Bed Socks And Chocolate Gift Set
Not On The High Street
We often think face, hands, hair when it comes to self-care but little piggies deserve the love. What better than this cashmere softness personalised – and with chocolate, too.

Get the Cashmere Mix Bed Socks And Chocolate Gift Set for £28 from Not On The High Street.
18
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Boots
Disclaimer, this is the most expensive item on this list. But it's bound to be worth it. The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer has a legion of fans. So maybe for someone special?

Get the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for £299.99 from Boots
19
Adelegourdain Scented Candles Pamper Box, Amazon, £19.99
Amazon
This six-piece aromatherapy set is perfect for the scented candle fan. The pretty-in-pink ribboned pamper box contains four candles and two scented sachets. Mmmm.

Get the Adelegourdain Scented Candles Gifts for £19.99 from Amazon.
20
Heavenly Sweets® American Chocolate Gift Box, Amazon, £11.95
Amazon
Yes, chocolate counts as pampering to us. Allow it. And we have to say, our overseas cousins are killing the choc game.

Get the Heavenly Sweets® American Chocolate Gift Box for £11.95 from Amazon
