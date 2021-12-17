Life

20 Christmas Gifts For Teens They Won't Actually Want To Return

Cute, quirky gift ideas that are sure to please your teen this Christmas – they might even keep them.

Teenagers can be notoriously difficult to buy for because they’re usually far more clued up on what’s hot and what’s not than you’re ever going to be.

They’re also not afraid to tell you if they don’t like something, which can make buying Christmas presents for them more than a little stressful. (We’ve all gifted a teenager something only for them to ask to return it five minutes later.)

You might be wondering if it’s even possible to pick a gift that the teen in your life will appreciate – but the good news is, it is and it’s easier than you think.

When it comes to shopping for teenagers, we’ve got you covered.

1
Kodak Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera
There's something effortlessly cool about digital instant print cameras, isn't there? So it's no wonder they're so popular with teens.

Get it for £49.99
2
ENUOLI Love Neon Light
Add a splash of colour to their bedroom with this neon 'love' sign.

Get it for £15.99
3
iWALK Mini Portable Charger
For teens who are always on their phones, a portable charger (especially a powerful one like this one) is the perfect present.

Get it for £22.99
4
Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Makeup Brush Complete Face Set
Whether they're makeup mad or just starting to get into beauty, this brush set is sure to be a winner. (Plus, they're vegan, cruelty-free and PETA certified.)

Get it for £13.33 (was £19.99)
5
Bulldog Skincare Kit For Men
For sensitive teenage boy skin, this vegan skincare set from Bulldog is perfect.

Get it for £15
6
Kindle Paperwhite
Know a teen who loves to read – or want to encourage them to start? A Kindle could be the right way to go...

Get it for £60.15 (was £90.15)
7
PANKELA Wireless Earbuds
Whether they're into listening to podcasts, are music mad, or just like chatting on the phone with their friends, these wireless earbuds will go down a treat.

Get it for £15.99
8
BedShelfie Plus The Original Bedside Shelf
This compact bed shelf is perfect for any teen who can't be separated from their stuff. This design can hold up to 15lbs, so it's perfect for books, smart devices, and any other bedtime must-haves.

Get it for £46.99
9
Monster Shop Arcade Games Machine Mini Tabletop Retro Gaming Console
A retro arcade gaming console is a great gift for nostalgists and gaming fans alike. Treat your teen to this and you're sure to score some brownie points.

Get it for £299.99 (was £329.99)
10
Lamicall Gooseneck Phone Holder
This phone holder will also allow them to clip their phone to their bed, shelf, or bedside tabl. Ideal for TikTok, TV or FaceTiming their friends.

Get it for £18.99
11
Augone Globe String Lights
These remote controlled string lights will add a lovely glow to a teen bedroom, making any space feel cosier and more inviting.

Get it for £13.59 (was £21.99)
12
COSTWAY Multi Game Table
Pool, table tennis, or air hockey, this mini 3-in-1 set makes a gaming room of any teenage lair.

Get it for £88.95
13
Pandora Moments Sterling Silver Asymmetrical Heart Hoop Earrings
These Pandora heart hoop earrings are really something a little special. (They're also available in rose gold depending on your teen's tastes).

Get them for £40
14
LunaBox Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Touch Screen
This Bluetooth speaker with touch screen will play their favourite tunes wherever they are – in the shower, in their bedroom, or out and about.

Get it for £16.99
15
Kodak Mini 3 Retro Portable Photo Printer
Know a teen who's always snapping away? This Kodak portable printer actually allows them to print their pics on the go.

Get it for £99.99 (was £120.99)
16
WEILY Makeup Mirror with light
This light-up vanity mirror is perfect for teens, whether they're applying makeup or simply assessing themselves pre-selfie.

Get it for £19.99
17
Elago 3 in 1 Charging Station
This 3-in-1 charging station charges three devices all at once, helping to keep bedside charging cables safely out the way.

Get it for £24.99 (was £34.99)
18
JunNeng Small Cosmetic Bag
This cute sloth makeup bag is ideal for stashing all their favourite makeup or using as a pencil case. Yes, they still need those.

Get it for £6.99
19
Vamvo Mini Projector YG300 Pro
What's cooler than having your own mini projector for cinema-style movie nights? How about a projector that connects to your smartphone...

Get it for £59.49 (was £69.99).
20
Chilly's Bottles
A design classic, a cute Chilly water bottle makes staying hydrated on the go easier (and more planet-friendly) – there are plenty of designs to choose from.

Get one for £21
