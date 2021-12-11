Parents

15 Matching Family Pyjama Sets For An Extra Feelgood Christmas

Do Christmas in style with 'Fam Jams' – here's our pick of the best sets to snap up.

Audience Editor, HuffPost UK Shopping

Yes, we know Christmas pyjamas are totally extra – but we don't care!
Iuliia Bondar via Getty Images
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Going all out with the Christmas festivities? Then you won’t want to forget the Fam Jams.

Surprise the whole family with their own matching PJs. Partner, Mum, Dad, sister, brother, baby, even the dog will get a look in! And the dog can’t say no.

Whether it’s for Christmas morning breakfast or present-opening, the family will be photo-ready with their matching jim-jams and ear-to-ear grins.

But don’t sleep on it. The most popular designs and sizes of these seasonal pyjamas get snapped up quickly. So here’s our round up of the best ones.

1
Nokiwqis Santa Long Sleeve T-Shirt Sleepwear
Amazon
Santa and tartan. You can't get much more Christmassy than these family pyjamas.

Get yours for £4.98-£10.98 (sold separately).
2
Hycles Christmas Pyjamas Set for Kids
Amazon
Santa striped combo. This one's just for the kids!

Get yours for £8.99-20.99 (sold separately).
3
Qinbiom Merry Christmas Dog Pyjamas
Amazon
What's not to love about a dog in an antler headband? This green and white combo is perfect for the dog-loving family at Christmas.

Get yours for £2.99-17.99 (sold separately).
4
Oriental eLife Fair Isle Bear Matching Christmas
Amazon
These red and white jammies with Fair Isle bear cuff bottoms and Christmas tree print top add a touch of sparkle.

Get yours for £11.99-19.99 (sold separately).
5
Prezeez Reindeer Plaid Christmas Family Pyjamas Set
Amazon
These cosy pyjamas are available in several sizes from baby right up to 4XL.

Get yours for £9.99-27.89 (sold separately).
6
iClosam Christmas Cotton Family Pyjamas
Amazon
This deer motif and red/white candy stripes will get kids, parents or couples in the spirit. And check out the lashes on mummy deer!

Get yours for £22.99 (sold separately).
7
RTY99 Christmas Satin Pyjamas
Amazon
Mix and match with this satin number, available in 10 colours including more festive reds or green.

Get yours for £12.88-£20.88 (sold separately).
8
Yaffi Xmas Deer Family Onesie
Amazon
Giggle together this Christmas with these cute onesies complete with 3D deer head hood with ears!

Get yours for £14.99-£30.99 (sold separately).
9
Vlazom Tartan Christmas Family Pyjamas
Amazon
This stylish red and black pyjama set is plain on top but still says Christmas with tartan bottoms and matching accent on pockets.

Get yours for £12.79-24.99 (sold separately).
10
Live It Style It Christmas Elf Pyjamas
Amazon
Channel your inner-elf with these individual but matching sets – Daddy, Mummy, Little and Cheeky Elf. All you need is the bobble hats!

Get yours for £14.99-£16.99 (sold separately).
11
Sykooria Couples Matching Set
Amazon
This word art two-piece pyjama set for couples comes in black, red and green. We love the cross detail on the women's pyjama top.

Get yours for £24.99 each.
12
Kids Essentials "Chill Out It's Xmas!" Pyjamas
Amazon
These red and black cotton jammies for parents and kids mixes the modern Chill Out print with traditional tartan bottoms. And they're available up to size 20-22 for ladies.

Get yours for £9.95-£12.95 (sold separately).
13
NCONCO Elk Plaid Nightwear
Amazon
Even the baby can join in with this cool elk plaid green and black set with the family.

Get yours for £14.99-£28.99 (sold separately).
14
BUKINIE New Year Family Pyjamas
Amazon
Say farewell to 2021 and see the New Year in, co-ordinating with the family. Here's to 2022. Cheers!

Get yours for £8.99-13.99 (sold separately).
15
Borlai Family Battery Charge Pyjamas Set
Amazon
You don't have to wear PJ's with Christmas trees. The family will look smart with these battery charge print pyjamas. Plus and every mum and dad will identify, right?

Get yours for £9.99-£22.99 (sold individually).
