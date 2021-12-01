HuffPost UK

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Christmas decorations aren’t just about the tree and the wreath – how you choose to ‘dress’ your table should also be a big part of your festive preparations. On Christmas day, a table with pizzazz can act as the star of the show.

Advertisement

Planning how you would like your Christmas table to look – from what your colour scheme will be to the type of centrepiece you want to include – can be an extremely enjoyable activity. You’ll also get in on the “tablescaping” trend.

But getting your table looking as sparkly and festive as you’ve pictured can take some work. With the right products and a festive aesthetic approach, though, it’s easier than you think.

Advertisement