Nail Christmas Table Decor With These Gorgeous Items Guaranteed To Impress

Hosting Christmas this year? It's time to start thinking about tablescaping.

Christmas decorations aren’t just about the tree and the wreath – how you choose to ‘dress’ your table should also be a big part of your festive preparations. On Christmas day, a table with pizzazz can act as the star of the show.

Planning how you would like your Christmas table to look – from what your colour scheme will be to the type of centrepiece you want to include – can be an extremely enjoyable activity. You’ll also get in on the “tablescaping” trend.

But getting your table looking as sparkly and festive as you’ve pictured can take some work. With the right products and a festive aesthetic approach, though, it’s easier than you think.

To help you nail your Christmas table decor, we’ve put together a guide to some of our absolute favourite decorations for 2021.

1
John Lewis & Partners Plane Cutlery Set
John Lewis
Add a touch of opulence to your table this Christmas with a gold cutlery set. This set is sleek, elegant and ideal for using as part of your festive table layout.

Get it for £60 from John Lewis
2
John Lewis & Partners Christmas Tree Rectangular Tablecloth
John Lewis
This understated Christmas tablecloth features glistening Christmas trees made with metallic yarn. Available in two sizes, this tablecloth is the perfect festive table topper.

Get it for £50 from John Lewis
3
John Lewis & Partners Christmas Pinecone Napkin Rings
John Lewis
No Christmas table is complete without some festive-inspired napkin rings.

Get it for £12 from John Lewis
4
John Lewis & Partners Christmas Tree Wine Glass Charms
John Lewis
These Christmas tree-shaped champagne and wine glass charms are the perfect accessory for adding a little extra glitz to your table spread.

Get it for £7.50 from John Lewis
5
Celebrate In Style Champagne Flute with White and Gold Glitter
Amazon
For adding a little extra sparkle to your table this Christmas, these glittery champagne flutes are ideal.

Get it for £13.64 from Amazon
6
Sophie Conran for Portmeirion Mistletoe Round Porcelain Serving Platter
John Lewis
This delicate mistletoe design is simplistic while also being wonderfully festive. It's also the perfect addition to any Christmas table thanks to its neutral colour scheme. (There's also a whole matching tableware range available.)

Get it for £38 from John Lewis
7
Oak & Steel Rose Gold Wine Stemless Tumblers
Amazon
These rose gold stainless steel stemless tumblers are ideal for holding your festive cocktail of choice. They'll also look fab when New Year's Eve arrives.

Get it for £24.99 (was £30.99)
8
Dibor Nordic Grey Tree Christmas Table Runner Decoration
Not On The High Street
How cute is this nordic-style cotton table runner decorated with a range of different Christmas tree designs?

Get it for £15 from Not On The High Street
9
Lights4fun Christmas Indoor Fairy String Lights
Amazon
To give your table layout a cosy glow, add a string or two of fairy lights to your tableware.

Get it for £6.99 from Amazon
10
Little Deer Trio Tall Candle Holder Decorative Centerpiece
Not On The High Street
This copper candle holder could be the perfect addition to your Christmas table. It might be simple but combine it with some ivory candles and a little foliage and you can make a gorgeous centrepiece.

Get it for £34 from Not On The High Street.
11
John Lewis & Partners Sparkle Cotton Mix Table Runner
John Lewis
You can't go wrong with a classic red table runner. This design from John Lewis has a festive twist thanks to a sprinkling of gold glitter dotted throughout. Pair this with some stylish gold accessories for a beautiful luxe Christmas set up.

Get it for £16 from John Lewis
12
Marquis & Dawe Pinecone Candle Holder Centrepiece
Not On The High Street
Give your table a cosy vibe with this handcrafted pinecone candle holder centrepiece. Pop three pillar candles into the design and add a warming glow to your table this Christmas. (Not keen to have an open flame at the table? Opt for flameless candles instead.)

Get it for £45 from Not On The High Street
13
Dibor Natural Woodland Garland Christmas Table Centrepiece
Not On The High Street
Decked out with real pine cones, this accessory offer a table centre piece that's both eye-catching and classic.

Get it for £18 from Not On The High Street
14
Emma Bridgewater Christmas Puddings Cotton Table Runner
John Lewis
There's something wonderfully festive about this Christmas pudding table runner from Emma Bridgewater. The design is simple and classic with a little festive fun. (This design comes with a range of matching tableware, should you want everything to match!)

Get it for £32 from John Lewis
15
Bells and Whistles Make Set Of Three Concrete Christmas Tree Decorations
Not On The High Street
If you're looking for a table decoration that's a little different, these concrete Christmas trees could be it.

Get it for £20.99 from Not On The Hight Street
16
Bunting & Barrow Luxury Mistletoe Christmas Table Decorations Pack
Not On The High Street
For creating a gorgeous mistletoe themed table, this table decoration pack is perfect. The pack includes everything that you will need to theme your table, including a string of glowing gold berry table lights, a bottle brush tree decoration, and a gold metal mistletoe Christmas table centrepiece.

Get it for £65 from Not On The High Street
17
John Lewis & Partners Glass Metallic Band Charger Plate
John Lewis
This glass charger plate with a gold metallic band is ideal for adding to your table this Christmas. The neutrality of the design makes it a versatile option that's ideal for teaming with a range of other pieces of table decor.

Get it for £12 from John Lewis
18
Furora LIGHTING LED Flameless Candle
Amazon
Add a lovely warm glow to your table this Christmas with these real wax flameless candles.

Get it for £29.98 from Amazon
19
Denby Modern Deco Christmas Porcelain Medium Plate
John Lewis
Every Christmas table needs some festive plates, and what's more Christmassy than a gold star print? It's a classic design that's also wonderfully stylish and on trend for the season.

Get it for £13 from John Lewis
20
Rico Design Christmas Wreath Table Runner Sewing Kit
John Lewis
Instead of buying your table runner ready designed, why not design it yourself? This Christmas runner sewing kit allows you to sew your own table runner and comes with everything that you need to do so, from the pattern to the thread.

Get it for £32.50 from John Lewis
