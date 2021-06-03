Life

Hilarious And Relatable Tweets About In-Laws

"My kids could fart and my father-in-law would be like, 'Great job! Here’s five quid.'"

Marriage is tough. In-laws make it tougher.

While some people are fortunate to have blissful relationships with all of their partner’s relatives, that is not the case for most. Fortunately, the funny folks on Twitter have shared LOL-worthy musings about their in-laws over the years.

We’ve rounded up 45 hilarious and relatable tweets about in-laws. Enjoy!

