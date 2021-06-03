Marriage is tough. In-laws make it tougher.
While some people are fortunate to have blissful relationships with all of their partner’s relatives, that is not the case for most. Fortunately, the funny folks on Twitter have shared LOL-worthy musings about their in-laws over the years.
We’ve rounded up 45 hilarious and relatable tweets about in-laws. Enjoy!
A marriage is truly consummated with the first passive-aggressive argument you have with an in-law.— JennyPentland GED (@JennyPentland) May 21, 2013
my father-in-law asked me what stops me from not stealing, or lying, or cheating, or murdering if I don't read the Bible and that's when I realized... my father-in-law? should not stop reading the Bible— Atsuko Okatsuka (@AtsukoComedy) April 4, 2021
Ugh. I have to get drunk every time I'm around my in-laws just so they know I'm not pregnant.— Kendra Alvey 👻 (@Kendragarden) August 21, 2014
My kids could fart and my father-in-law would be like, “Great job! Here’s five bucks.”— SpacedMom (@copymama) August 20, 2020
They say violence doesn’t solve problems, but then you tell me what I’m supposed to do when my in-laws scrape their forks on their plates?— Arianna Bradford (@thearibradford) February 10, 2020
Apparently my mother-in-law asked my husband if our daughter had "gone through her metamorphosis yet" and like, I wanted to scream YES SHE IS NOW A GIANT COCKROACH— Elle M. (they/them) (@ellle_em) June 22, 2020
In-laws are God's way of showing you that no matter how fucked up your own family is, it could be so much worse.— Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) August 9, 2014
My MIL talks a lot of shit for having a son I’m still raising.— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) November 9, 2019
Politics would never ruin the relationship I have with my father-in-law. Sports did that for us a long time ago.— WTFDAD (@daddydoubts) September 30, 2020
at the end of the Disney Robin Hood movie King Richard says, “it appears that I now have an outlaw for an in-law,” and I’ve thought about that joke approx once a week since I was 7— Karen Chee (@karencheee) August 27, 2020
Mother in law: Why don’t you guys join us for lunch?— Mom Jeans (@momjeansplease) February 11, 2019
Me: Today? We can’t.
Mother in law: Why?
Me: Oh, because I don’t want to.
Ha! I showed her...I think to myself as I drive to lunch at the in-laws.
I don’t like who I become when I’m solving my in-law’s technology problems over the phone— The Dad (@thedad) June 1, 2019
I hear the soundtrack to "Requiem for a Dream" play in my head whenever we pull into my in-law's driveway.— Faux Ma (@Faux_Ma) November 24, 2011
Winner, winner - turkey dinner!— Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) November 25, 2019
-me remembering my in-laws are too far away to come for Thanksgiving.
I gotta marry someone with a cool family. I’m tryna get lit with my in laws— Strip4Jon 🌟 0.6% (@Strip4Jon) February 16, 2021
The real hero this holiday season is my three year old who has told my MIL to be quiet several times.— Marissa 🖤 (@michimama75) December 26, 2019
MIL: You have to teach them really young to pick up after themselves— Mom On The Rocks (@mom_ontherocks) January 8, 2020
Me: *watching my husband take off his socks and leave them in the middle of the living room*
When your toddler asks why you don't wear glasses like daddy and grandma the answer is not "superior genetics", at least not in front of your MIL— Not Another Pinterest Mom (@snarkymomtobe) January 5, 2021
I know this now
I pray I marry into a good family cause I don't have time for problematic in laws— NK🌹✨ (@ALLEON_K) December 21, 2020
My in-laws gave me body wash for Christmas.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) December 26, 2020
I wouldn't have thought anything of it, except that my mother-in-law attached a note that said, "I did NOT pick this out."
So apparently my father-in-law thinks I stink.
Thanks, Bill.
I have found my personal hell and it is an email from the in-laws, subject: Zoom Thanksgiving activity sign-ups.— 🥴steph🥴 (@eff_yeah_steph) November 14, 2020
I don't know why my in-laws feel qualified to give me parenting advice.— Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) October 5, 2019
After all, I live with the results of their efforts and it's nothing to brag about.
I’m trying to convince my Seattle in-laws the new travel ban means we can’t visit them this summer.— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) June 28, 2017
*visits in-laws*— Sarah Sweeney (@heysarahsweeney) March 20, 2015
So good to see you guys!
I'm sure. When are you going to have a baby?
*throws smoke bomb, vanishes into thin air*
Mom can you come pick me up? My in-laws are being racist again— WTFDAD (@daddydoubts) July 6, 2020
[2pm Sunday]— Just J (@junejuly12) June 3, 2019
MIL: *gestures at my cup* it’s too late for coffee, is that decaf?
Me: *looks down at my cup of tequila* yup
I’ve known my MIL for 14 years, she’s in her mid-60’s. I just found out she can burp on command.— Momsense Ensues (@momsense_ensues) November 11, 2018
She’s one of the sweetest and classiest women I know...and now she’s the coolest.
MIL: “When are you going to shave that disgusting beard?”— Bart (@bartandsoul) December 12, 2020
Me: “Yours or mine?”
Texted "I'm thinking of young guys" instead of "I'm thinking of you guys." Oh well, my in-laws will know what I meant.— Kendra Alvey 👻 (@Kendragarden) May 10, 2014
Maybe the people camping out in Black Friday lines just really needed an excuse to get away from their in-laws.— Stephanie McMaster (@Smethanie) November 23, 2012
My in-laws are caroling people. Not like go to people’s houses caroling, but like sit around the piano and sing. It’s a lot. Who even knows the words to Mary Did You Know?— Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) December 25, 2019
My in-laws, that’s who. And if you don’t know, there’s sheet music, heathen.
[out to eat with in-laws]— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) August 13, 2015
Me: Waiter, your cheapest bottle of champagne
Wife: Hey these are my parents
Me: Waiter, 4 glasses of tap water
Spent the last four hours cleaning the house for the inlaws and decided it would have been easier and less sweaty to just file for divorce.— Abhorrent Housewife (@abhorrent_wife) July 2, 2014
DANNY drives w/ INLAW.— Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) April 24, 2017
INLAW: I was sure the store was here on the left.
DANNY: You were also sure Mexico would pay for the wall.
(silence)
Getting ready to visit the inlaws— Jen Good (@buriedwithkids) November 28, 2013
*shotguns bottle of wine*
Ok, I'm ready now.
desperately hoping to acquire and eat a five guys cheeseburger and then hide all evidence before my MIL shows up to judge, but I think that damn lingering fry smell is going to give me away— Nicole Chung 정수정 (@nicolesjchung) July 27, 2019
As the MIL is mid story...— Daddy’s Digest (@daddysdigest) August 3, 2019
2yo: Daddy!! Daddy!!! Daddy!!!!
Me: Baby, grandma is talking, can we be polite please?
2yo: But daddy, grandma is always talking!!
*Love you kiddo*
My MIL is stopping by soon. I'm torn between wanting to clean and wanting to prevent another visit.— Meg the Magnificent (@meghaffer) May 24, 2018
(At grocery store w/ inlaws)— Marl (@Marlebean) November 13, 2013
Mil: is this your cart?
Me: the one with my children in it?
Mil: yea
Me: .... Yes. That's my cart.
Xanax- stat
My FIL just came out of the bathroom and said (in all seriousness), “whew, now I know how women feel after giving birth!”— Momsense Ensues (@momsense_ensues) December 6, 2019
And like, he was nice and all, but he’s now dead to me.
Is it a bad sign that the photo from my wedding that my inlaws wanted as a framed X-Mas gift doesn't include me? #fb— W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) December 23, 2009
I texted my husband about all the sex I’m expecting for my birthday and accidentally sent it to my MIL. She just responded that she’s already made other plans that day.— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) December 27, 2019
I love my Mil but not scroll through 5000 vacation photos on her phone Love her— Anecdotal Birthcontrol (@AnecdtlBrthCtrl) August 23, 2019
The best cure for insomnia is an in-law's litany of health woes.— Sarah Thyre (@SarahThyre) June 23, 2011
Are we all taking notes on how to not be the horrible in-laws we complain about, or are we just planning on continuing the cycle— Not Another Pinterest Mom (@snarkymomtobe) October 22, 2019