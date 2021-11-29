Life

11 Tasty Chocolate And Booze Deals To Bag Before They Go For Good

More Christmas chocolate than you could possibly get through – unless you see that as a challenge.

It’s almost December, the Christmas trees are already going up and, we don’t know about you, but we’re in the mood for some indulgence. Whatever this year’s party season looks like, we badly need some festive spirit.

So imagine how thrilled we were to see that there are some massive deals on chocolate and drinks this Cyber Monday – from seasonal editions of Edinburgh Gin and Kraken Run to some absolutely bumper boxes of Celebrations and Heroes. Not to mention the biggest bar of Toblerone you’ve ever seen.

Read on for the good stuff, stock up now and don’t go short this Christmas.

11
You'll be the hero, saving 41% on this Bulk Sharing Box from Cadbury
Amazon
Get the 2kg Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Bulk Sharing Box for £16.49 (was £28).
10
Pop! Save a pretty 28% on JP Chenet Ice Sparkling Non Vintage Rose Wine
Amazon
Get six mini bottles of JP Chenet Rose for £12.80 (was £17.94).
9
Save on the classic Lindt Lindor Assorted Truffles Box, with 38% off
Amazon
Get the Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffles Box 48 Balls, 600g for £8.09 (was £12).
8
We love the design of this Edinburgh Christmas Gin – and we love the 34% price cut
Amazon
Get Edinburgh Gin's special edition Christmas Gin 70cl for £23 (was £34.99).
7
Reasons to celebrate? There's still 35% off this absolutely enormous box of choc
Amazon
Get the Celebrations 2.4kg Chocolate Bulk Box for £13.99 (was £21.50).
6
There's a very warming 26% off this Kraken Black Spiced Rum
Amazon
Get 1l of Kraken Black Spiced Rum for £24.30 (was £32.86).
5
This massive bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk has 41% off
Amazon
Get the 850g Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Gift Bar for £5.90 (was £9.99).
4
There's 20% off this Beer Advent Calendar just in time for December (and bonus Leffe Chutney)
Amazon
Get the 24 bottle Beer Advent Calendar with Leffe chutney for £40 (was £50).
3
Toblerone has outdone itself with this jumbo gift bar – and it's got 32% off
Amazon
Get the 4.5kg Toblerone Milk Chocolate Jumbo Gift Bar for £49.99 (was £73.99).
2
This gorgeous bottle of Mary Low Alcohol Botanical Blend has a major 48% off
Amazon
Get a 70cl bottle of Mary Low Alcohol Gin Botanical Blend for £12 (was £22.99).
1
And finally, if you need a detox, the Pukka Herbs 2021 Tea Advent Calendar is half off
Amazon
Get the Pukka Herbs 2021 Tea Advent Calendar for £4.99 (was £9.99).
