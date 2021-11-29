Life

Cyber Monday 2021: Kitchen Deals You Won't Want To Miss

There are still discounts to be had on brands including Tefal, Joseph Joseph, Crockpot and Kenwood.

Life Editor at HuffPost UK

If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen tools or want to try out a new foodie gadget, the Cyber Monday sale is a great time for shopping.

In this year’s bargain bonanza, you’ll find items including an air fryer, a panini press and some popular cookbooks at discounted prices.

We’ve rounded up some of the best deals on Amazon right now, with our top picks including big kitchen brands such as Tefal, Joseph Joseph, Crockpot and Kenwood.

On your marks, get set, bake shop!

1
Philips Essential Air Fryer
This Philips air fryer is a massive 48% off. Use it to cook a variety of foods to a delicious, crispy result with little or no added oil.

Buy it here for £119.99 (was £230).
2
Swan Nordic Jug Kettle, 1.7 Litre
This Swan kettle makes up to eight cups at once and has a "rapid boil" function, meaning you'll have hot drinks in no time. It's now 28% off.

Buy it for £36.04 (was £49.99).
3
Trullo, The Cookbook
The Trullo cookbook offers warming comfort recipes for cold winter nights. It's now 46% off.

Buy it for £17.99 (was £25.00).
4
Joseph Joseph 10118 Elevate Carousel, Classic Gift Set
Save almost £40 on this Joseph Joseph tool carousel, which is now 56% off.

Get it for £30.99 (was £70.00).
5
SodaStream Genesis Sparkling Water Maker Machine
Make fizzy drinks at home with the SodaStream Genesis , now 50% off.

Buy it for £49.98 (was £99.99).
6
Cole & Mason Burwell Self-Watering Potted Herb Saver
You'll never have limp herbs again with this self-watering window planter, now 41% off.

Buy it for £19.99 (was £33.99).
7
Artesa Fondue Set With Hammered Copper Finish
At 48% off, this Artesa Fondue Set could make a great Christmas present for foodies who love cheese or chocolate (or both!).

Buy it for £32.50 (was £62.79).
8
Sistema Microwave Rice Cooker
You'll save 51% on this rice cooker in the sale. It can also be used to cook polenta and couscous.

Buy it for £4.89 (was £9.99).
9
Artesa Hot Stone Grill in Gift Box, Marble
This hot stone grill will make every dinner party all the more fun and memorable, allowing your guests to their cook food just the way they like it. Now 26% off.

Buy it for £36.52 (was £41.40).
10
Morphy Richards 48822 Soup Maker
This Morphy Richards Soup Maker is now half price and will help you make warming winter lunches with very little effort.

Buy it for £49.99 (was £99.99).
11
Kenwood Stand Mixer
This popular Kenwood mixer is marked as a "bestseller" on Amazon and is currently 54% off.

Buy it for £199.00 (was £429.99).
12
Bodum Bistro Bread Box, Black, Large
This sleek bread bin is 37% off and available in black, yellow, pink, blue and red. The lid also has a dual function as a chopping board.

Buy it for £26.99 (was £43.00).
13
Denby Cast Iron Round Casserole Pot, 26 cm
This Denby casserole pot is available in four colours, but we love the 'Pavilion' shade, pictured. You'll save more than £40 if you buy it today.

But it for £90.00 (was £133.33)
14
DeLonghi Nescafé Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS Pod Capsule Coffee Machine
This mini-pod capsule coffee machine is perfect for making tasty drinks in small kitchens. Now 30% off.

Buy it for £48.81 (was £69.99).
15
Breville Sandwich/Panini Press and Toastie Maker
Attention carb lovers, this Breville can be used for paninis, ciabatta, tea cakes, crumpets and for warming pittas, flour tortillas and naan bread. It's also 24% off.

Buy it for £44.99 (was £58.99).
16
Crockpot TimeSelect Digital Slow Cooker
This digital slow cooker does the hard work for you and is now 21% off.

Buy it for £62.96 (was £79.99).
17
Tefal Ingenio Elegance Non-Stick Cookware Set
Update your pans and save over £90 on this 13-piece Tefal set.

Buy it for £159.50 (was £249.99).
18
Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love
Ottolenghi's Shelf Love is all about using what you already have in your kitchen cupboard – perfect for those trying to cut back on food waste. Better yet, it's 58% off.

Buy it for £10.50 (was £25.00).
19
KitchenCraft Baking Stone with Non Stick Finish
Another Amazon bestseller, the KitchenCraft Baking Stone is now 54% off. Use it for making Welsh cakes, drop scones or pancakes on the hob, or pop it in the oven for flawless bread or pizza.

Buy it for £11.09 (was £24.29).
20
Breville Classic Combo Stand and Hand Mixer
This combo stand and hand mixer can help with everything from buttercream and cupcakes to pizza dough and pancake batter. It's now % off.

Buy it for £39.99 (was £59.99).
