We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Air fryers have a become a kitchen must-have in the past year, and no wonder. They work by circulating hot air to cook food and are designed to create crispy results with little or no added oil, making them a healthier cooking method than traditional frying.
Air fryers are popular among those who love chicken and chips, of course, but many can also be used for baking cakes or sautéing vegetables. Some even have a pizza oven option.
This Cyber Monday, plenty of good models that have great discounts, making it the perfect time for you to get an air fryer, either for yourself or as a Christmas present. Here are nine options to choose from across the Amazon sale.