Cyber Monday: Air Fryers Are Still Very Much On Sale. Here Are The Best Deals

The must-have kitchen gadget makes a great Christmas gift, especially with Black Friday discounts like these.

The best air fryers on <a href="https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/news/cyber-monday/" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-internal-link" data-vars-item-name="Cyber Monday" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61a48c59e4b0451e55097b26" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/news/cyber-monday/" data-vars-target-content-type="feed" data-vars-type="web_internal_link">Cyber Monday</a> sale.
Air fryers have a become a kitchen must-have in the past year, and no wonder. They work by circulating hot air to cook food and are designed to create crispy results with little or no added oil, making them a healthier cooking method than traditional frying.

Air fryers are popular among those who love chicken and chips, of course, but many can also be used for baking cakes or sautéing vegetables. Some even have a pizza oven option.

This Cyber Monday, plenty of good models that have great discounts, making it the perfect time for you to get an air fryer, either for yourself or as a Christmas present. Here are nine options to choose from across the Amazon sale.

9
The Tower Xpress Pro air fryer fits a whole rotisserie chicken and is now 38% off
Amazon
Get the Tower Xpress Pro for £73.99 (£119.99).
8
Feed your friends and family with the Sincreative Air Fryer Toaster, which doubles as a pizza grill
Amazon
Get the Sincreative Air Fryer Toaster for £71.99 (was £99.99)
7
Get 20% off this COSORI Air Fryer, which comes with a fab recipe book
Amazon
Get the COSORI Air Fryer with Recipes for £79.99 (was £99.99)
6
Try healthy frying with the Pro Breezer Air Fryer, now 28% off
Amazon
Get the Pro Breezer Air Fryer for £64.74 (was £89.99)
5
Have multiple cooking options with this Tower T17023 Air Fryer
Amazon
Get the Tower T17023 Air Fryer Oven for £29.99 (was £44.99)
4
Be the family chef with this MisterChef Air Fryer, now 15% off
Amazon
Get the MisterChef Air Fryer for £54.99 (was £64.99)
3
This COSORI Air Fryer comes with a cookbook with 100 recipes
Amazon
Get the COSORI Air Fryer with 100 Recipes Cookbook for £84.99 (was £99.99)
2
Get 41% off this Tower T17021 Family Size Air Fryer
Amazon
Get the Tower T17021 Family Size Air Fryer for £40.99 (was £69.99)
1
Cooking and baking will be made easy with the Breville Halo Digital Air Fryer
Amazon
Get the Breville Halo Digital Air Fryer for £99.99 (was £109.99).
