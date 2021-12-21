We Tried 5 Mulled Wine Swaps From Mulled Gin And Vodka To... Tea

HuffPost UK Wine isn't the only thing we're mulling right now.

Mulled wine is a staple of the season, a go-to at Christmas markets and cosy, winter pubs alike. But it’s got new competition.

The mulled drinks market is growing, with gins, vodkas, teas and ciders now available with traditional mulled flavours, such as cinnamon, cloves, star anise and dried orange peel. You can even buy non-alcoholic mulled wine designed to taste like the original, without the hangover.

These new tipples can all be consumed hot or cold and many are available online and from supermarkets, so you can enjoy a festive bevvy at home.

Thinking of trying a new mulled drink this Christmas? Read our reviews of some of the most popular products you can buy.

Orchards Wassail Mulled Cider, £5, 750ml, Waitrose (and others) ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Nancy Groves

“I’ve always preferred hot cider to mulled wine, but the need to stay Covid safe this month has stolen the opportunity to enjoy either at a Christmas market or down the pub with friends. So, I was very glad to take delivery of a bottle of Cornish Orchards Wassail Mulled Cider at home while in self-isolation. A blend of cider and apple juice, infused with fresh orange and hand-blended spices, this cider is designed to be heated gently in a pan before decanting into a glass or mug with an extra slice of orange or cinnamon stick to taste.

“Once I’ve heated it up, it’s sweet, almost syrupy, perfect for soothing the real or imaginary sore throat we all have right now – but with the fruity kick you’d hope for from a good cider. I absolutely love it and it’s just as well I’m rationing my way through iso in moderation or it might go quicker than it should. Though at 4%, it’s less potent than you’d expect. I spy you can also get a case of 12 bottles for £54 direct from Cornish Orchards, which seems like a great deal for New Year’s.” – Nancy Groves, head of Life

Edinburgh Gin Mulled Gin Liqueur 50Cl, £14, Tesco (and others) ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Edinburgh Gin

“As someone who can’t bear a sweet pink gin, I have big reservations as I pour this berry-coloured syrupy mixture into a glass. However, it was wrong of me to judge it by appearance alone, as it is actually a proper festive treat. It probably sounds a bit obvious to describe it as tasting like mulled wine in gin form, but that’s exactly what it is. It tingles the Christmas tastebuds, and the cloves help give it a kick. I don’t find it too sweet, although I think that has something to do with being slightly modest with the pouring, which I think is key.

“Interestingly, it says on the bottle you can serve hot, but I’m still working out quite how you’re supposed to make a hot G&T, so some instructions might have been useful. I was a big fan of the festive tin it came in too – although I think you are undoubtedly paying for this novelty considering the price.” – Ash Percival, Entertainment editor

Whittards Mulled Wine Instant Tea, £8.50 Whittard (and others) ⭐️⭐️⭐️

Beth Mahoney

“The Whittards Mulled Wine Instant Tea is absolutely delicious – it tastes (and smells) wonderfully fruity and warming and has a delicate hint of spice. It’s subtle enough not to overpower the drink, while also adding a lovely festive twist to the tea flavour. I wouldn’t say it tastes like mulled wine as such, as the flavour is fruitier and zestier. The drink is also far lighter than mulled wine. But as a festive drink, this one ticks all the boxes.

“I love the fact that this mulled wine flavour tea infusion is alcohol-free and actually tastes great too. Something to note: this tea is also available from the likes of Amazon, but it’s almost double the price than when you buy directly from the retailer, so it’s worth shopping around. I’d happily say yes to a steaming cup of this on a cold winter’s night. It’s a yes from me.” – Beth Mahoney, Shopping writer

Two Bird’s Christmas Spiced Vodka 70cl, £36.47, Amazon (and others) ⭐️⭐️⭐️

Rachel Moss

“I adore mulled wine and my husband is a bit of a vodka connoisseur, so I have high hopes that this hybrid drink will please both of us. Sadly though, it fails to excite either. We agree that it’s ‘nice’. Not awful, not amazing, just middle-of-the-road ‘nice’.

He finds the sticky, syrupy liquid too sweet when poured over ice. I try it with warmed apple juice, as recommended online, and although the spices of nutmeg, cinnamon and star anise peak through, the cocktail lacks depth and doesn’t feel as luxurious as it could. I’ll happily finish the bottle over the festive season – perhaps added to a bramble, or in generic ‘winter punch’ on New Year’s Eve. But this spiced vodka is more expensive and more hassle to mix than a ready-prepared mulled wine, so I can’t imagine myself buying it again.” – Rachel Moss, Life editor

Merry Berry Mulled Punch, £2.50, Sainsbury’s ⭐️⭐️

Nabihah Parkar