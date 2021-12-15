The Halal Guide To Christmas Food And Drink

HuffPost UK

Christmas is a foodie’s dream. Mince pies, eggnog, chocolate treats, mulled wine. But for some, the festive food and drink items on offer are prohibited.

Muslims, for example, can’t eat anything that contains pork or pork-based stuff such as gelatine (or gelatine made from other non-halal meat), or drink alcohol.

While some are okay with not trying these goods as they don’t celebrate Christmas, others may be curious as to what the fuss is all about.

And it’s 2021, so retailers and food providers are becoming more inclusive and savvy with people’s dietary requirements, which means there are plenty of purveyors of halal goodness.

Luckily for you, we’ve found some of the most festive treats that are in compliance with halal standards.

Humza halal turkey, £16, Asda, Morrisons

Surya foods Yum

Launched by leading frozen halal food brand, Humza, shoppers will be able to choose from either a whole bird (4-5kg) or turkey crown (1.8-2kg). The turkeys are available in Asda and Morrisons, costing £16 for the whole bird and £14.50 for the turkey crown.

Rose Hall luxurious eggnog, £9.99, Amazon

Amazon Eggnog is as festive as it gets

Anyone who’s ever watched a festive film or TV show will have at some point seen someone drink eggnog. If you’re curious about what it tastes like, this version doesn’t contain any alcohol or non-prohibited items. So go forth and enjoy.

Taste the Difference cookie cup pies, £2.00, Sainsbury’s

Nabihah Parkar

HuffPost’s Nabihah Parkar tried Sainsbury’s twist on the classic mince pie in our recent taste test – and gave the halal product a massive five stars. “Dusted in gold sugar, they look extra special (and extra sweet),” she said. “Are they too sweet to handle? Wholeheartedly yes. Are they good enough to go in for seconds? That’ll be a yes again, but I draw the line at thirds.”

Mulling spices, £4.85, Holy Lama

Holy Lama Add this to any drink to make it festive

Mulling Spices from Spice Drops can be added to chocolate for a decadent after dinner treat or to a basic cookie or muffin mixture to add a festive flavour.

It is a blend of orange, vanilla, cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, fennel and ginger extracts.

Halal epicurean’s hamper, £85, Mubarak

Mubarak This looks great

There’s something about hampers that screams Christmas but annoyingly some items may not be halal, whether it be food or drink. But this halal-sourced hamper is different. You can eat and drink to your heart’s content, knowing it’s all halal.

Christmas bourbon blend limited release, £8.95, Cafe Direct

Cafe Direct A Christmassy coffee

It’s like Christmas in your coffee. Warm yourself this winter with this Bourbon blend from Colombia and Rwanda, packed with notes of strawberry jam, juicy red fruits, cinnamon, nutmeg and a complex body.

Christmas pudding shed, £4, Popcorn Shed

Popcorn shed Delicious

Popcorn might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to the holidays but this festive offering is basically Christmas pudding in a pack, with caramel spiced flavouring.

Marshmallow (gelatine-free) chocolate bath bombs, £11.99, Prezzybox

PrezzyBox Who doesn't love a hot chocolate?

Marshmallows are a staple when it comes to hot chocolate but it’s not always possible to find halal (gelatine-free) ones, but Prezzybox has got you with their vegan offering.

Christmas smoked salmon, egg & truffle Sandwich, £3.80, Waitrose

Waitrose

There are plenty of Christmas sandwiches in supermarkets this year and this salmon number came joint first in our HuffPost taste test. And good news: fish is considered to be halal. If it doesn’t take your fancy, there are plenty of other veggies options available. Read our full reviews here.

Large sweet box, £24.99, Halal Sweets Company

Halal sweets company Craving this

Sweets aren’t the most traditional food but who cares, any excuse for a nice, halal treat. And this box comes with all your childhood faves.

