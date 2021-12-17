Here's How To Plan For A Christmas Self-Isolating

AleksandarNakic via Getty Images Christmas doesn't have to be boring just because you're alone.

As we hit a second day of record coronavirus cases in a row, with a Covid R rate that’s said to be close to five, Omicron is proving quite the festive dampener.

More than one million people may be self-isolating with Covid-19 over Christmas itself, according to Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser of the UK Health Security Agency, amid warnings about the variant spreading.

Advertisement

The thought of spending Christmas solo will feel like a devastating blow to some, especially those who were unable to spend the holidays with loved ones last year. If you find yourself unexpectedly alone during this festive period, it’s easy to despair.

But, there’s merit in marking Christmas, whatever your circumstances. It’s been a difficult two years, and the least you can do is give yourself a break, treat yourself a bit, and make sure you’re making the most of a bad situation.

Advertisement

For 23-year-old Hannah, who was due to go home this Christmas but contracted Covid earlier this week, flying solo is her only option as she is now having to self-isolate in London Usually, she’d be in Devon with her family.

“My plans have freshly changed,” she tells HuffPost UK. “Otherwise I would be travelling home to my parents to celebrate with them – Christmas Day itself would be a family celebration, very traditionally English, but no church as we aren’t that religious. We have a traditional Christmas dinner, pudding, Queen’s speech, stockings, presents, family quiz, afternoon walk etc. The days following would be more family time, probably games and trips out to go for walks.”

Advertisement

She is impressively sanguine about the change of plans. “Spending it alone is a sad prospect, but I don’t feel so bad since last year we were fortunate to be able to celebrate (in lower tier) while everyone else had it cancelled,” she says.

“I doubt Christmas alone will be terrible – I’ll make an effort to do stuff virtually. And after all, Christmas is just another day - we can celebrate it at any time so will probably just do it a bit later. Right now I’m just grateful for my health and fortune as I know so many others struggle at Christmas time.”

If, like Hannah, you’re facing Christmas by yourself, here’s how to have a less lonely time of it – and even, perhaps, some fun.

Keep it virtual

Advertisement

Yes, it’s tempting to pack it all in and sit in front of Netflix with a bottle of wine for one, but let’s not forget that everyone is still just a virtual call away.

Make sure you have some scheduled calls in – we’re all pros at this by now – and rest assured you’re unlikely to be the only one in need of company, so you can probably get away with some nice impromptu FaceTimes, too.

Catch up on all the TV

We know there’s no shortage of good telly on over the Christmas break, especially with so many streaming services and so much to catch up on.

Fear not, our HuffPost UK Ents team has made it slightly easier, hand-picking the best shows to binge on in their annual bumper festive TV guide.

Whether you’re looking for gripping dramas, thrilling soap storylines, quizzes and game shows, or festive editions of your favourites, there really is something for everyone.

Reach out if you’re feeling lonely

It’s difficult to reach out when you’re feeling isolated, but chances are, your loved ones will understand, and may feel the same.

As life coach Rebecca Ore says: “When we feel lonely, we tend to want to sit and ruminate, rather than putting ourselves out there and initiating contact with the people in our lives. If you were to do one small thing to initiate connection today, what could it be? Could it be sending a text, picking up the phone, reaching out to an old friend, or contacting a neighbour?”

Festive well-wishes might just be one way to start the conversation.

Advertisement

Indulge in a feast for one

It can be hard to cook up a true feast for one person, which is why we recommend not doing it all. Delivery services are still available even on Christmas Day, so why not use them – though spare a thought for those working their shift and be sure to leave them a nice tip or review.

If you prefer to do the cooking, there are plenty of recipes online for festive dinners for two (and you can always eat the other half on Boxing Day), as well as restaurant food boxes for the big day (though order now, before they run out).

Nikada via Getty Images All mine

Treat yourself some more

Technically, a feast for one is already a treat, but there are other ways you can indulge in a bit of self-love. Ore offers this prompt: “If you aren’t able to shower loved ones with acts of kindness this year, in what ways can you shower yourself with them instead?”

Love and connection are both feelings, she adds, and those feelings come from the thoughts we think, not the people standing around us. “And so even if you’re alone, you can create feelings of compassion and love towards yourself, while feeling connected to and grateful for the people you’re not able to be physically present with.”

Psychotherapist Simon Coombs, founder-director of Working Minds, adds: “Choose a favourite movie, book, audiobook. Settle down warm and cosy and let everything else go. Eat something comforting (just for Christmas – you can work/walk it off later), get a warming drink and lose yourself in whatever you choose.”

Plan a little (or a lot)

Yes, this may sound boring but a little bit of forward planning is actually hugely beneficial – and gives you something to look forward to.

“Make some plans,” advises Coombs. “The pandemic can put plans on hold, but it cannot stop us from thinking and conceiving them.

Advertisement

“Psychologically, planning ahead, even just a little, releases the endorphins we need to raise our mood and feel more connected to people and the world.”

Self-soothe

Relationship therapist Vanessa Cochrane has this final piece of advice: “The biggest factor to remember when spending Christmas alone is to remember that one day doesn’t represent your life. You may be alone for Christmas, and that’s ok. It doesn’t mean that you are alone in life.”