Here's What The Coronavirus R Rate Is Near You

England’s Covid R may have risen above 1, according to the latest government figures.

The UK Health Security Agency said on Friday the reproduction number is between 1.0 and 1.1.

Last week it was estimated to be between 0.8 and 1.0.

If R is greater than 1 the epidemic is generally seen to be growing; if R is less than 1 the epidemic is shrinking.

Here’s what the R rate is in each region of England:

East of England - 0.9 to 1.1 (up from 0.8 to 1.0)

London – 0.9 to 1.2 (up from 0.9 to 1.1)

Midlands – 0.9 to 1.1 (up from 0.8 to 1.0)

North-east and Yorkshire – 0.9 to 1.1 (up from 0.8 to 1.0)

North-west – 0.8 to 1.1 (up from 0.8 to 1.0)

South-east – 0.9 to 1.2 (up from 0.8 to 1.1)

South west – 0.9 to 1.1 (up from 0.8 to 1.0)