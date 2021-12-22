The Covid Self-Isolation Rules Have Changed. Here's What You Need To Know

EyeWolf via Getty Images

The self-isolation rules have changed, meaning people in England wno longer have to quarantine for 10 days if they’ve tested positive for coronavirus.

Previously, the rules stipulated that those with a positive Covid test had to isolate at home for 10 days. Close contacts of those identified with Omicron also had to self-isolate.

However, these rules are changing from Wednesday December 22, as Covid cases continue to spiral across the country.

What are the new self-isolation rules?

From Wednesday, the standard 10-day isolation period for those who’ve tested positive for Covid is being reduced to seven days – providing you can show a negative lateral flow test on both day six and day seven of isolation.

Those who leave self-isolation on or after day seven are strongly advised to limit close contact with other people in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, work from home and minimise contact with anyone who is at higher risk of severe illness if infected with Covid-19.

If someone does not test or has a positive lateral flow test or day six or seven, they can complete tests later during the 10-day period and leave self-isolation when they have had two negative tests at least 24 hours apart on consecutive days – e.g. on days seven and eight, or days eight and nine, or days nine and 10.

There is no change to the guidance for unvaccinated positive cases, or unvaccinated contacts of positive COVID-19 cases, who are still required to self-isolate for 10 full days after their date of exposure to the virus.

Why have the self-isolation rules changed?

Ahead of the announcement, there was widespread speculation that the isolation period would be reduced to primarily cut shortages among NHS staff.

In London – which has particularly high Omicron cases – Sadiq Khan raised concerns about staff absences and declared an official “major incident”, meaning emergency services and hospitals cannot guarantee their normal level of response.

The change in isolation rules was backed by The Tony Blair Institute, which called for a review of the self isolation guidance. “With the high number of cases expected in the coming weeks, it is vital only those infectious with the virus are at home,” it said in a report.

“We suggest careful investigation is undertaken on whether those positive with Covid could take daily lateral-flow tests during their ten-day isolation period and leave isolation when they have had two negative tests. This could allow staff to be back at work safely as soon as possible.”

On Monday December 13, hospital bosses contacted trusts encouraging them to “consider contingency options for significant staff absences”, calling for the recruitment of volunteers to help tackle shortages.

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard and medical director Professor Stephen Powis told trusts to “use their staff flexibly to manage the most urgent priorities” and ensure workers are trained so they can be redeployed.

The memo also called on trusts to “accelerate recruitment plans where possible” and bring forward the arrival of “internationally recruited nurses”.

The letter also encouraged trusts to take advantage of volunteers, including NHS Reserves, adding: “Although volunteers have been active in many NHS trusts, many more experienced volunteers are willing to help yet remain inactive.”

Christmas is another factor. Social care minister Gillian Keegan told Times Radio that the new rules would enable more people to spend Christmas day together.

“If you work it out, if you were confirmed as positive or first showed symptoms on Saturday the 18th and now – assuming, you get a negative lateral flow test on day six and day seven – you’ll be able to enjoy your Christmas lunch,” she said.

Is a seven day isolation period safe?

Analysis by UK Health Security Agency suggests that a seven-day isolation period alongside two negative lateral flow test results has nearly the same protective effect as a 10-day isolation period without LFD testing for people with Covid-19.

“The new approach reflects latest evidence on how long cases transmit the virus for, and supports essential public services and supply chains over the winter, while still limiting the spread of the virus,” the agency said in a press release.

Asked whether cutting isolation to seven days is safe, Professor Andrew Preston, from the University of Bath, told Sky News: “If combined with a negative lateral flow test to release people on day seven, then yes.

“It seems like a good compromise between asking people to isolate and trying to make it as palatable as possible to minimise the effects of another so-called ‘pingdemic’.”