Here's Why Children Aren't Getting As Sick As Adults From Covid

The study, published in the journal Nature, compared Covid infection in adults and children across multiple organs and researchers found a stronger innate immune response in the airways of children, characterised by the rapid deployment of interferons, helped to restrict viral replication early on.

The research team at the Wellcome Sanger Institute and University College London found a less rapid immune response in adults meant the virus was better able to invade other parts of the body where the infection was harder to control.

Interferons tell nearby cells to tighten their defences when there are viral or bacterial threats. These are proteins with strong anti-viral activity and their production typically leads to the activation of B and T cells, which kill infected cells and prevent the pathogen from spreading further.

Researchers suggest the findings will be a valuable contribution to predict personal risk from the virus.