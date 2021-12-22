Life

The 17 Best Board Games To Buy At Christmas (Then Play Forever)

From classics to new releases via TV tie-ins and fantasy fun. Did your favourite make our list?

Are you a Christmas gaming household or not? We’re not talking Nintendo or Playstation here. We’re talking good old-fashioned board games, the kind of fun that can take up a whole December afternoon, then fits neatly into a box.

We polled HuffPost writers and readers for their festive favourites this week and got a lot of answers back. Word games like Articulate and Scrabble ranked highly, as did traditional favourites like Trivial Pursuit and Monopoly, but we were also pointed in the direction of a range of games we’ve yet to try ourselves.

From classics to new releases via TV tie-ins and fantasy fun, you’re not going to be short of options here. Buy them now and they’ll keep you busy through till New Year.... 2099.

1
Articulate
Amazon
Articulate ranked top with HuffPost readers and, no wonder, they're a brainy bunch. But as one said: "You also get to shout out words again and again and the faster you are the more you can shout." And that, my friends, is the joy of it!

Get it for £16 (was £32.99)
2
Scrabble
Amazon
Scrabble is a game and design classic for a reason and this limited edition art deco set is even more so (though you can also pick up the basic edition for £10.39).

Get this one for £30.92 (was £36.99)
3
Trivial Pursuit
Amazon
Continuing with another classic, we come to Trivial Pursuit. But not just any edition: the Master Edition. Challenge yourself with the hardest of questions (or if you really want to spice things up, there's an X-Rated version, too).

Get the Master Edition for £33.99 or the original for £32.99
4
Monopoly
Amazon
The game that spawned a thousand offshoots. Current editions on sale include Star Wars, Friends, Toy Story, Only Fools and Horses,Roald Dahl and Eastenders to name just a very few. They could probably do with a few rounds in Albert Square to keep the drama down.

Get the original for £24.93
5
Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
Amazon
We'll be honest: TV tie-in games can be a mixed bag but thanks to the popularity of Michael McIntyre's game show this year, this one is eagerly anticipated, not last by our entertainment editor, who's hoping to find this game under the tree.

Get it for £27.82
6
Taskmaster, The Board Game
Amazon
We're also excited to try our own hands at Taskmaster after hours spend watching the show in lockdown. We can't guarantee to box contains a real life Little Alex Horne though, I'm afraid. Envelopes at the ready... your time starts now.

Get it for £19.99
7
Jaques of London Chess Set
Amazon
It was just over a year ago that Netflix launched The Queen's Gambit and catapulted chess back into the mainstream. Make like Beth (minus the issues) with this stylish set from chessmakers Jacques, who've been at this game since 1795.

Get it for £30.99
8
The Game of Life
Amazon
Now for the nostalgia games. Your grandparents played this, your parents played this, and now you're playing this, whether you like it not. Spin to win!

Get it for £18.75 (was £25.99)
9
Labyrinth
Amazon
Remember Labyrinth from the 80s? Not the film, the game! I used to pour over the Ravensburger catalogue as a kid like a true geek, and this was one of their best. See also the brilliant Enchanted Forest.

Get it for £14.99 (was £21.99)
10
Pictionary
Amazon
Perhaps best immortalised in that classic Christmas film, When Harry Met Sally – "Baby Fish Mouth!" – this oldie is still a goodie, we promise. It's even got a fancy digital "air drawing" version these days.

Get it for £12.79 (was £24.99)
11
Scattergories
Amazon
A good leveller, this one. As the HuffPost writer who recommends this one says: "Nobody likes playing any of the others with me, haha, I'm too competitive."

Get it for £27.99
12
Catan
Amazon
Catan can be a little bit Marmite. Fans are obsessive, but the rules are baffling for some. And when I say some, I mean me. Find a seven-year-old to teach you – and beat you resoundingly – as I did. It's the only route to learning the Settler way.

Get the original set for £32.99 (was £41.99)
13
Ticket To Ride
Amazon
This fun family game came through as a Twitter recommendation from HuffPost reader Andrew. Turns out it's an Amazon best-seller, too, so it's probably time we got in on the hype.

Get it for £30.85
14
Jaques of London Backgammon
Amazon
The board game where the box is the board. No matter how many times someone teaches me how to play backgammon, I have to be learn anew the next time, but while I don't ever remember the rules, I do remember having a good time.

Get this set for £44.99
15
Codenames
Amazon
Codenames is a more recent award-winner, part of a new gen of games that are really livening up the scene. I found out about this one by word of mouth and have since gifted it so several friends and family members – they've all loved it.

Get it for £15.05 (was £17.99)
16
Poppycock!
Amazon
Another reader recommendation, Poppycock calls on you to either be a boffin or a bluffer – as long as you can keep a straight face, you're in with a chance of winning. One for the, ahem, politicians among you.

Get it for £19.99
17
Pandemic
Amazon
Do you dare? Our family played a long round of this on Boxing Day a couple of years ago, little realising what was to come. It's difficult but not impossible to crack the global health crisis at its heart – which might just give you hope world governments will too.

Get it for £24.95 (was £33.99)
