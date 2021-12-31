Husam Cakaloglu via Getty Images

Thinking of doing Veganuary this January? It’s not just about the food, you know – or at least, it doesn’t have to be. You can also opt to overhaul your beauty routine and swap out your non-vegan products for some plant-based, cruelty-free alternatives. (Trust us, it’s actually far easier than you might think...)

If you’re serious about going completely vegan for the month – or for the longer term – a vegan skincare routine is essential. Of course, knowing where to start when it comes to selecting a whole new range of products (and ingredient profiles) to use can seem a little daunting, can’t it?

Don’t panic, we’ve got you and your skin covered with our guide to all of the very best (and super easy to use) vegan skincare.