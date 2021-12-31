Life

Vegan Skincare: 15 Of The Best Products To Try This Veganuary

Veganuary isn't just about what you eat – take it a step further by swapping to a vegan skincare routine, too.

Thinking of doing Veganuary this January? It’s not just about the food, you know – or at least, it doesn’t have to be. You can also opt to overhaul your beauty routine and swap out your non-vegan products for some plant-based, cruelty-free alternatives. (Trust us, it’s actually far easier than you might think...)

If you’re serious about going completely vegan for the month – or for the longer term – a vegan skincare routine is essential. Of course, knowing where to start when it comes to selecting a whole new range of products (and ingredient profiles) to use can seem a little daunting, can’t it?

Don’t panic, we’ve got you and your skin covered with our guide to all of the very best (and super easy to use) vegan skincare.

Face Halo Makeup Remover Pad Original 3s
Boots
Say goodbye to traditional cleanser with this facial cleansing pad that only requires water – either warm or cold – to remove makeup and cleanse skin. There’s no need to rub, just wet the cleansing pad and gently wipe it across your face. For removing stubborn eye makeup, soak the pad and hold it on your eyes for 10 seconds.

Get a pack for £18 from Boots
The Ordinary The Daily Set
Cult Beauty
This daily skincare set is designed to make caring for your skin (using vegan products) simpler and easier. Featuring The Ordinary’s bestselling Squalane Cleanser (50ml) the Natural Moisturising Factors + HA (30ml) and the Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 (30ml), this set is the perfect starter for kicking off a vegan skincare routine. Thanks to its gentle formulation, it’s suitable for use on all skin types.

Get it for £15 from Cult Beauty
Ethique Eco-Friendly Solid Face Cream
Amazon
This solid face cream is the ideal alternative to a traditional moisturiser. It’s low-waste and made with wonderfully hydrating kokum & cupuacu butters, coconut oil and a blend of vegan ingredients designed to help nourish and hydrate skin. It’s suitable for use as a day and night cream, and can be applied before your makeup. (For best results leave 10 minutes between using this bar and applying your makeup).

Get it for £25 from Amazon
Drunk Elephant Juju Bar
Cult Beauty
Not your traditional cleanser, this soap-free, super mild three-in-one cleansing bar is formulated to not only cleanse skin but also exfoliate and detoxify skin, and all without drying it out. Enriched with thermal mud, bamboo powder and marula oil, the bar gently removes dry skin cells, unclogs blocked pores, and banishes oil from skin, while also hydrating and nourishing.

Get it for £24 from Cult Beauty
Face Theory Dermal Detox Set
Face Theory
Feel like your skin is in need of a detox? This set from Face Theory could be the perfect starting point, thanks to its products being designed to cleanse skin, removing pore blocking impurities, while also hydrating and brightening dull skin.

Get it for £32.99 (was £40.99) from Face Theory
Face Theory Oil Control Skincare Set
Face Theory
This Face Theory skincare set is designed with oil control in mind and is ideal as a starting point for a vegan skincare routine. The cleanser, moisturiser and serum are formulated to reduce skin congestion, remove excess oil, and prevent breakouts.

Get it for £33.99 (was £42.99) from Face Theory
Pacifica Vegan Collagen Overnight Recovery Cream
Cult Beauty
This alternative to traditional collagen means that just because you’re taking a vegan approach to your skincare, it doesn’t mean your skin has to miss out. The cream is designed to offer intense hydration to skin, while also plumping skin.

Get it for £31 from Cult Beauty
UpCircle Coffee Face Scrub
Amazon
This facial scrub has a ground coffee base made with Arabica coffee grounds sourced from artisan coffee shops) blended with hydrating shea butter, combined with rosemary, thyme, petitgrain and tea tree essential oils. This vegan scrub can be used to gently remove dead, dry skin cells, leaving skin feeling soft and smooth. (I have this scrub myself and I can vouch for how great it is.)

Get it for £11 (was £12.99) from Amazon
Glossier Body Hero Exfoliating Bar
Glossier
Not only is this bar a glorious shade of pink, it’s designed to offer a mess-free approach to body scrub. The gentle formula (it’s made with finely milled bamboo powder) buffs away dead, dry skin, leaving skin feeling soft and smooth. Formulated with sunflower seed oil, aloe leaf juice, and a blend of orange blossom and neroli, the bar effectively locks in moisture while exfoliating.

Get it for £12 from Glossier
Pai Skincare Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil
Look Fantastic
This Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil is certified vegan and has a cult-following. This skin saviour is packed with hydrating, nourishing, and healing benefits, thanks to its Rosehip fruit and seed oil formula, which is ultra hydrating and helps restore the skin’s tone and texture.

Get it for £24 from Look Fantastic
Facetheory Olive Squalane Oil
Amazon
This vegan and cruelty-free facial (and hair) serum is designed to offer skin a powerful shot of hydration, leaving your complexion dewy and glowing. This consistency of Olive Squalane is oil-like, however it’s not actually an oil, which makes it more convenient to use before applying other products to skin.

Get it for £12.99 from Amazon
Glossier Soothing Face Mist
Glossier
This hydrating facial spray is designed to soothe and calm stressed skin. It’s formulated using rosewater, which is known to help soothe, aloe vera to offer maximum hydration, and glycerin to help lock in moisture. (For best results, spritz your skin throughout the day before applying moisturiser or serums.)

Get it for £13 from Glossier
Ethique Eco-Friendly Face Cleansing Bar
Amazon
Designed for normal to dry skin, this sustainable facial cleansing bar is 100% plant-based and is designed to be compostable and completely zero-waste. Plus it’s soap-free and wonderfully kind to skin.

Get it for £13 from Amazon
UpCircle Cinnamon + Ginger Chai Soap Bar
Amazon
This solid cleansing bar – for face and body – is free from palm-oil, is cruelty-free, and is made with a vegan formula. It’s designed to be naturally gentle and hydrating for skin, with a rich, creamy, hydrating lather designed to purify and energise the skin. Plus, it’s suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Get it for £5 from Amazon
e.l.f. Jet Set Hydration Kit
Amazon
Looking for vegan skincare that can travel with you? This e.l.f skincare kit could be perfect – it includes a cleanser, balm moisturiser, eye cream, and night cream, and contains aloe vera, shea butter, jojoba oil, vitamin E, peptides, and hyaluronic acid.

Get it for £17.72 from Amazon
