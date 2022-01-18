Life

23 Relaxing Bedroom Buys To Transform It Into The Ultimate Retreat

A tranquil bedroom doesn't need to be a boring bedroom.

Shopping Writer

Ultimate Bedroom Retreat
Amazon of Amazon / HuffPost
Ultimate Bedroom Retreat

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Calming. Peaceful. Tranquil. That’s what most of us want our bedrooms to be – a space that’s a real haven from the outside world. Somewhere that makes drifting off into a restful sleep that much easier.

If you’re seeking a restful and restorative bedroom vibe, but feel that your sleep space just isn’t set up to meet those needs, it’s time to make some changes. Switch up the decor – and accessories – in your bedroom and you can also change the energy.

Wondering how you can make your bedroom a space that oozes serenity, peacefulness and calm? We’ve put together a guide to some simple buys that will do the job for you.

Amazon
John Hanly Duck Egg and Grey Herringbone Merino Cashmere Throw
Natural tones, such as grey and pastel blue can be oh so restful, making this super soft and sustainable throw the perfect addition to your sleep space.

Get it for £124
Amazon
Philips Hue Starter Kit For Ambient Lighting
There's nothing more relaxing than dimmed lighting (Think: spa and hotel vibes.) Say goodbye to overly bright 'Big Light' vibes and invest in the Philips Hue Starter Kit, which comes with three smart light bulbs and everything you need to get set up.

Get it for £147
Amazon
Snuggledown Duck Feather & Down King Size Duvet
Your bed is the star of your bedroom, so it should be somewhere that oozes comfort and relaxation, and that's where a duck and down feather duvet comes in. There’s something oh so cosy about the ‘gentleness’ of this kind of duvet – when I swapped from synthetic fibre to feathers, I felt instantly relaxed when getting into bed.

Get it for £54.49 (was £59.99)
Amazon
Wintering By Katherine May
Harness the power of tranquility and feed your soul by keeping some choiceful books – including Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times – close to hand.

Get it for £9.99
Amazon
Miulee Velvet Soft Decorative Square Cushion Covers
For a bedroom that feels instantly more calming and comfy, work in layers of texture – this set of two throw pillows in a calming shade of blue-green are a perfect starting point.

Get it for £10.49
Amazon
Zoeson 700ML Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser
Don’t overlook the power of aromatherapy. For adding relaxing scents to your room, an essential oil diffuser is the perfect buy. This one is safe to use for up to 12 hours, has four timer settings, mist control, and seven coloured light settings to choose from.

Get it for £35.99
Amazon
Vintro Paint Pale Green Eggshell Paint
Green is a peaceful colour as it symbolises natural growth (think: plants) as well as adding a sense of freshness. Painting a ‘serene green’ feature wall in your bedroom is7 a simple way to add a deeper sense of serenity and calm.

Get it for £55
Amazon
Eteknic Bedroom Wall Art Prints
When it comes to adding depth to any room, wall art can have a big impact. This minimalistic print is ideal for adding a little sass to your bedroom.

Get it for £5
Amazon
Silentnight Wellbeing Lavender Aromatherapy Scented Relaxing Calming Therapeutic Pillow
For improved sleep – and a more relaxing bed setup – consider swapping to this aromatherapy pillow. It's designed specifically with bedtime wellness in mind and smells absolutely lovely, too.

Get it for £18.99
Amazon
ionlyou Bedside Storage Pocket
For keeping your bedside essentials organised, from your glasses to your Kindle - and everything in between – neat and tidy, this clip on storage pocket is perfect.

Get it for £10.99
Amazon
Aufell Faux Sheepskin Rug
Whether you drape this rug over a chair for added comfort or pop on the floor where you climb in and out of bed, it's a wonderfully cosy addition for your sleep space.

Get it for £15.64
Amazon
Mela Weighted Blanket
For anyone who struggles to drift off, a weighted blanket can be a tremendous addition, and this one comes in a super soft and cosy cover that’s easy to wash and care for.

Get it for £140
Amazon
Qbis Fairy Lights
Adding additional lighting to your bedroom helps make a space feel cosier. These string lights come with a remote control, timer and a range of functions (including adjustable brightness) – string across the ceiling or wind around your bed frame.

Get it for £9.99
Amazon
i-box Bedside Wireless Charging Non Ticking Radio Alarm Clock with Dimmable LED Display
This four-in-one bedside alarm clock is a super versatile bedside essential for anyone who lacks space. Complete with a dimmable display, this mains powered alarm clock has a USB charging port built in (perfect for charging your phone while you sleep) and a bluetooth speaker for playing your favourite soundscapes while you sleep.

Get it for £39.99
Amazon
Kotton Culture Egyptian Cotton Premium Double Duvet Set
For a relaxing hotel-like vibe, opt for high thread count bedding in pure white. This set of proper Egyptian cotton bedding will completely change your bedtime experience.

Get it for £92
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition
If you’re someone who loves to switch between different books without accumulating a stack beside your bed, a Kindle makes an amazing self-care treat, and a fantastic addition to your bedside table.

Get it for £179.99
Amazon
Thompson & Morgan Air Purifying Plant Collection
Brighten up your bedroom and cleanse the air with this trio of air purifying plants.

Get it for £17.99
Amazon
Goodpick Large Cotton Rope Basket
If there's one thing that instantly ruins a room's sense of tranquility, it's mess. This basket is perfect for keeping bedroom surfaces clear of clutter. (Keep your laundry, spare bedding, or other bits and bobs out of the way with a couple of them).

Get it for £26.99
Amazon
Lumie Bodyclock Glow 150
There is nothing worse than trying to fall asleep knowing that you’re going to be jolted awake by a loud, piercing alarm. Swap from a regular alarm clock to a sunrise alarm clock for a gradual (and less stressful) morning wake up that mimics a natural sunrise.

Get it for £84.99
Amazon
Feather & Down Sweet Dream All-Purpose Sleep Balm
Calm your mind and body with this sleep balm, formulated with calming lavender and soothing chamomile. It's designed to help encourage a more restful night’s sleep. (Simply pop on your pulse points, soles of your feet or temples, and feel your body relax.)

Get it for £7
Amazon
Cowshed Sleep Calming Pillow Mist
Find drifting off a little tricky? Make slipping into a restful sleep simpler with a spritz of calming pillow mist – this one from Cowshed is infused with melissa, lemon and myrtle essential oils and smells divine.

Get it for £14.40 (was £16)
Amazon
Junovo Super Soft Shaggy Throw Blanket
Soft, cosy and oh so luxurious, this double-sided fluffy blanket features silky smooth faux fur combined with super soft fleece. It's perfect for popping across the end of your bed and pulling it up whenever you need.

Get it for £24.99
Amazon
Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Scented Candle
Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Scented Candle, which is made with calming lavender and jasmine essential oils, is formulated to offer a deeply soothing and therapeutic scent, designed to make drifting off to sleep (once you’ve blown it out, of course) much easier.

Get it for £46
Suggest a correction
wellbeingshoppingHome and GardenSleepSelf care