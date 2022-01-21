Life

20 Perfect Valentine's Gifts For That Person You're Only Just Dating

Unique treats that say ‘I kinda like you.’

If you're only just dating, keep things cute this Valentine's
If you're only just dating, keep things cute this Valentine's

Whether you’ve only been on one or two dates or you’ve been seeing each other for a short time, Valentine’s Day can feel like a landmine.

We’ve all been there. You’ve been dating for a matter of weeks, they just happen to be the weeks running into Valentine’s Day. If you’re seeing someone new, the ‘day of love’ can feel more than a little awkward.

If you haven’t defined yourselves as an actual couple yet or had “the chat”, determining what kind of gift to buy – or if you even need to get them anything – can be super tricky. (FYI, the safest bet is to float Valentine’s with your date and ask for clarity regarding how and if you’re celebrating.)

For a first Valentine’s Day, opting for something small, fun, but thoughtful is probably your best bet. Wondering what that little something that says ‘I probably like you’ should be? Pick something from our guide – we promise, nothing on it is too over the top or screams ‘I secretly love you’.

Oh, and whatever gift you choose, don’t forget to pair it with a cute, quirky card.

1
Prezzybox
Prezzybox Smartphone Projector
How cute is this pop-up smartphone projector? It's the perfect gift for anyone who's a bit of a movie buff.

Get it for £19.99 from Prezzybox
2
Amazon
Urban Sprout Plant Terrarium Kit
If the person you're dating has green fingers – or has been wanting to start gardening – a build your own terrarium kit can make a fabulous gift.

Get it for £15.97 (was £18.97) from Amazon
3
Amazon
Edinburgh Gin Valentine's Gin
Dating a gin lover? You can’t go wrong with this bottle of this ‘blushing’ Valentine’s Gin – flavoured with a sweet, floral aroma and delicate citrus notes.

Get it for £29.99 (was £34.99) from Amazon
4
John Lewis
Skinnydip Hearts Double Duvet Cover Set
This heart-themed double (also available in single and king size) duvet set from Skinnydip is sure to brighten up any bedroom with its chic love heart design.

Get it for £30.40 from John Lewis
5
Not On The High Street
Charnwood Forest Alpacas 90 Minute Walk With Alpacas Experience
If an actual gift doesn’t feel like the right way to go just yet, how about treating your 'beau' to an experience instead, like this 90-minute Alpaca walking tour. It's a great third date!

Get it for £35 from Not On The High Street
6
Not On The High Street
The Melrose Kitchen Sourdough Pizza Kit
This sourdough pizza kit makes a great Valentine's Day gift – particularly as it also doubles as a cute activity you can do together.

Get it for £16.99 from Not On The High Street
7
Amazon
Noah's Box Home Air-Dry DIY Pottery Kit for Beginners
Love the idea of reliving *that* pottery scene from ghost? Then this air-dry pottery kit for beginners could just make the perfect Valentine’s treat.

Get it for £35 from Amazon
8
Amazon
Puzzle Post Personalised Escape Room Game
If your date is a fan of escape rooms, this personalised escape room game allows you to leave a secret message for them to decipher as part of the game. Way to take things to the next step?

Get it for £13.99 from Amazon
9
Amazon
Happy Mallows Gourmet Marshmallows Toasting Kit
For happy campers, give them a nostalgic trip toasting marshmallows under the stars. Grab a skewer and spend the evening sitting outside sharing memories.

Get it for £18.50 from Amazon
10
Amazon
Love Cocoa Raspberry Champagne Chocolate Truffles
If you only want to get them a little something, you can't go wrong with these delicious Raspberry Champagne Chocolate Truffles. It's a simple gift but sure to be appreciated.

Get it for £13.50 from Amazon
11
Amazon
BestSelf Co. Date Deck
Keen to learn more about your new bae? This question prompt game is sure to introduce a little curiosity and excitement into your Valentine’s get-together and move things beyond small talk.

Get it for £15 from Amazon
12
Amazon
101 Questions for Couples Journal: A Couple's Activity Workbook
You might only be dating but that doesn’t mean you can’t start building trust and intimacy. This couple's workbook could be a bold gift for your Valentine, but you need to find out about each other sometime, right?

Get it for £7.99 from Amazon
13
Amazon
Sandy Leaf Farm Biltong Making Kit
Are they big on jerky and biltong? How about treating them to a biltong making kit – it’s the perfect low key (and kinda quirky) V-day gift.

Get it for £7.99 (was £10) from Amazon
14
Amazon
MissChic Personalised Face Socks
Kinda quirky – and definitely unique – these personalised face socks are a great gift for someone with a sense of humour. (Don't feel comfortable putting your face on them – use their dog's or a favourite celebrity instead!)

Get it for £15.99 from Amazon
15
Amazon
Sandy Leaf Farm Gin Infusing Kit
Another one for the gin lovers: this gin infusion kit comes with everything needed to make four different flavoured infusions.

Get it for £7.99 from Amazon
16
Amazon
Neal's Yard Remedies Aromatic Massage Oil
Planning a "cosy" night in this Valentine’s Day? Add some massage oil into the mix for a truly tranquil evening – or something more sensual, if things go that way.

Get it for £12.50 from Amazon
17
Amazon
Talk Flirt Dare Game Fun and Romantic Date Night Box
Turn Valentine's into a games night by treating your date to this bad boy. It’s simple: set a level of ‘intimacy’ to the game (no need for worries about awkwardness or questions that are just too personal) and pick a card for your date to answer.

Get it for £14.99 (was £19.50) from Amazon
18
Not On The High Street
Oakdene Designs Personalised Mini Metal Photo Reel Print
For something a little more sentimental – but still ‘just dating’ appropriate, a personalised photo frame, like this cool metal photo reel themed one, could make a great gift.

Get it for £17 from Not On The High Street
19
Amazon
Sweet Treat Gifting Co Valentines Pick n Mix Sweets
Whether you’ve been together a few days or a few weeks, you can’t go wrong with pick n mix sweets. This Valentine’s inspired re-sealable bag of treats is sure to put a smile on your date’s face – and a tingle on their tongue.

Get it for £9.89 from Amazon
20
Amazon
Enno Vatti 100 Dates Scratch Off Poster
How cool is this scratch-off date ideas poster? From chilled at-home date nights to once-in-a-lifetime experiences, this poster will keep you busy through the honeymoon phase and beyond.

Get it for £17.97 from Amazon
