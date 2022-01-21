20 Perfect Valentine's Gifts For That Person You're Only Just Dating

Mixed Retailers If you're only just dating, keep things cute this Valentine's

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Whether you’ve only been on one or two dates or you’ve been seeing each other for a short time, Valentine’s Day can feel like a landmine.

Advertisement

We’ve all been there. You’ve been dating for a matter of weeks, they just happen to be the weeks running into Valentine’s Day. If you’re seeing someone new, the ‘day of love’ can feel more than a little awkward.

If you haven’t defined yourselves as an actual couple yet or had “the chat”, determining what kind of gift to buy – or if you even need to get them anything – can be super tricky. (FYI, the safest bet is to float Valentine’s with your date and ask for clarity regarding how and if you’re celebrating.)

Advertisement

For a first Valentine’s Day, opting for something small, fun, but thoughtful is probably your best bet. Wondering what that little something that says ‘I probably like you’ should be? Pick something from our guide – we promise, nothing on it is too over the top or screams ‘I secretly love you’.

Oh, and whatever gift you choose, don’t forget to pair it with a cute, quirky card.