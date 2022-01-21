18 Valentine's Day Cards That Will Make Your Crush Blush

Valentine's Day Cards Valentine's Day Card

Do cards adorned with teddy bears make your toes curl? You’re definitely not alone. A day synonymous with soppiness, Valentine’s Day might seem more cringey than cutesy if you and your partner (or prospective partner) aren’t a particularly mushy pair.

But just because you’re not into heart-shaped chocolates and balloons, that doesn’t mean you should forgo showing appreciation for the person you’re very much into on February 14.

If the typical storefront offering really isn’t in line with your aesthetic, then how about going for a slightly cheeky option?

