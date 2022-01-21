Life

18 Valentine's Day Cards That Will Make Your Crush Blush

Swap the sappiness for something a little saucier this February 14.

Valentine's Day Card
Valentine's Day Cards
Valentine's Day Card

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Do cards adorned with teddy bears make your toes curl? You’re definitely not alone. A day synonymous with soppiness, Valentine’s Day might seem more cringey than cutesy if you and your partner (or prospective partner) aren’t a particularly mushy pair.

But just because you’re not into heart-shaped chocolates and balloons, that doesn’t mean you should forgo showing appreciation for the person you’re very much into on February 14.

If the typical storefront offering really isn’t in line with your aesthetic, then how about going for a slightly cheeky option?

Whether you’re after a saucy innuendo, or a bit of playful banter, these Valentine’s Day cards are spot-on alternatives for those who want to show their partner how much they cherish them, without any cheesiness.

1
For the partner with the grabbable peach
Amazon
Use this day of love to celebrate their greatest asset.

Get it for £2.75 from Amazon
2
For getting straight to the point
Not On The High Street
There's no need to beat around the bush; out of all the people in the world, they are your top pick. Plain and simple.

Get it for £3.60 from Not On The High Street
3
For the partner who's sick of your gaming
Amazon
Remind them that although you love your console, they are still your favourite person to play with ...

Get it for £2.49 from Amazon
4
For keeping it super kinky
Amazon
Because they're the only person you'll ever want to get super freaky with 👀...

Get it for £3.39 (or supersize for £5.99) from Thortful
5
For the partner who loves a pun
Amazon
Dating a physicist? Or just someone who really loves a Dad joke? This is sure to make them chuckle.

Get if for £3.99 from Amazon
6
For the partner who loves to please
Not On The High Street
Boldly let them know that your genitalia is grateful that they exist.

Get it for £3.75 from Not On The High Street
7
For hinting at what's on the cards tonight
eBay
A corny classic that's sure to make them roll their eyes in sheer embarrassment.

Get it for £3.50 from ebay
8
For the big and bearded bear
Thortful
Let your rugged man know that he's really ticking all your boxes this Valentine's Day. 🌈

Get it for £3.49 (or supersize it for £5.99) from Thortful
9
For letting them know how much they make you flutter
Moonpig
Remind them just how much they mean to you (and your downstairs)!

Get it for 99p to £7.99 (depending on size) from Moonpig
10
For spreading some non-binary love
Etsy
Because they don't have to be your 'boyfriend' or 'girlfriend' to be your other half.

Get it for £2.50 from Etsy
11
For letting them know they're always on your mind
Amazon
Remind the one you love that in your mind they are literally never clothed.

Get it for £2.75 from Amazon
12
For the partner who's really packin'
Amazon
Show appreciation for their appendage this Valentine's Day 🍆

Get it for £3.99 from Amazon
13
For the resident bin emptier
Not On The High Street
A two-part message. Because nothing screams romance quite like reminding them of their jobs around the house.

Get it from £2.95 from Not On The High Street
14
For coffee loving couples
Amazon
Let them know you need them in your life just as much as you need to always be caffeinated.

Get it for £3.39 from Amazon
15
For the one who warms your feet as well as your heart
Not On The High Street
Because it's important they know that you would literally be too cold to sleep if they weren't around.

Get it for £2.75 from Not On The High Street
16
For recognising their sexual prowess
Amazon
Once again, it's always nice to recognise when a job has been done well.

Get it for £3.99 from Amazon
17
For the competitive quiz show companion
thortful
The perfect way to let a linguist know that you really want to get them into bed.

Get it for £3.39 (or supersize for £5.99) from Thortful
18
For celebrating a silky shave
Amazon
... So they better make the most of it!

Get it for £2.50 from Amazon
Suggest a correction
The BrightsideSexsex and relationships shoppingValentine's Day