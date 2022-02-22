Life

16 Beauty Products Under £10 As Good As The Spenny Stuff

We've rounded up our favourite budget-friendly beauty buys – starting from just £2.

Shopping Writer

These low-cost beauty products don't compromise on quality
Amazon of Amazon / HuffPost
These low-cost beauty products don't compromise on quality

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

The saying goes that ‘you get what you pay for’, but when it comes to beauty products, how true actually is this? Does a product have to have a high price tag to guarantee quality? Or, should the formula - and how well it actually performs – be the main marker?

The truth is that the price of a beauty product doesn’t necessarily reflect how good it is. You could spend £50 on a moisturiser that doesn’t do what it says it will, while another £5 face cream totally delivers.

While there are plenty of high-end products that do live up to the hype and are worth every penny, there are also plenty that don’t and aren’t. Equally, when it comes to budget-friendly beauty, lots of low cost products work just as well as – and sometimes, dare we say it, even better – than their pricier counterparts.

The tricky part is knowing which to pick. Which is why we’ve rounded up our favourite budget-friendly beauty buys in one handy place. From makeup to skincare, these products might be low on price but they’re high on quality – these best buys really will rock your world.

Amazon
This 'sensational' mascara
For a low cost mascara, this bad boy from Maybelline offers some serious lash volume. The curved silicone brush features six bristle sizes, perfect for enhancing your lashes without clumping, while the low-wax, colour-rich formula is designed to prevent them sticking together.
Get Maybelline New York Lash Sensational for £6.68 (was £9.99)
Amazon
This intensive lip balm
This budget-friendly intensive lip treatment from Burt’s Bees is another bargain. It’s an ultra-conditioning balm that repair sdry, damaged lips (and reduce the visibility of fine lines around the mouth), or simply gives your pout a super shot of hydration.
Get Burt’s Bees Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment for £6.99
Amazon
This fruity facial scrub
This cruelty-free daily facial scrub from Yes To is both sweet and refreshing. Juicy watermelon extract combines with vitamin C, to give skin a boost of hydration, leaving skin feeling smooth and revitalised.
Get Yes To Watermelon Daily Facial Scrub for £7
Amazon
This super food facial oil
Rich in vitamins, antioxidants and essential fatty acids, this face oil is 100% natural, and free from synthetic fragrance and alcohol. The combination of jojoba seed oil, berry oils, and prickly pear seed oil boost the skin’s elasticity, fight free radicals, and leave skin feeling soft, soothed and moisturised.
Get the Q+A Super Food Facial Oil for £7.99
Amazon
This sparkly glitter eyeshadow
This is a perfect dupe for some of the best high end liquid eyeshadows (Stila and Urban Decay, we're looking at you). It's creamy, highly pigmented, and has incredible staying power once dried.
Get the E.l.f. Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow for £6
Amazon
This creamy contouring stick
Clinique and Fenty offer incredible sculpting sticks, but are both on the pricey side. This low-cost alternative from Kiko is great – it's creamy, glides onto skin seamlessly, and blends like a dream. (Even if you're not on a budget, it's a must-try!)
Get Kiko Milano Sculpting Touch for £8.95 (was £9.99)
Amazon
Shine bright like a diamond with this gorgeous illuminator
This liquid illuminator gives you the most incredible, luminous glow. The vegan formula comes in four shades. Apply under makeup or dot on top to accentuate your best features. (Full disclosure: I have this myself and it is what pearly highlighting dreams are made of.)
Get NYX Professional Makeup Born to Glow Liquid Illuminator for £8
Amazon
This gel face wash for sensitive skin
You can spent a pretty penny on micellar products but this gentle gel cleanser is approved by the British Skin Foundation and its non-drying gel formula does the business removing makeup, dirt and grime from the face, eyes, and lips.
Get Garnier Micellar Gel Face Wash For Sensitive Skin for £2.50 (was £3.99)
Amazon
This long-lasting matte liquid lipstick
A perfect dupe for the likes of Nars and Huda Beauty, this low-cost liquid lipstick has superb staying power for up to 12 hours without drying lips out.
Get Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Longlasting Liquid for £6.50
Amazon
This skin-saving SPF 30 cream
This facial sunscreen (and anti-ageing moisturiser) offers protection from sun damage and is formulated with enzyme Q10 to reduce the appearance of UV exposure induced fine lines as well as pigment spots.
Get Nivea UV Face SPF30 Q10 Anti-Age & Anti-Pigment for £10
Amazon
This zero shine face cream
For oily or acne-prone skin, this mattifying facial cream from Nip+Fab is the one. Formulated with niacinamide and antioxidant wasabi extract, this shine-control moisturiser is a great budget buy for anyone with blemish-prone skin.
Get Nip+Fab Teen Skin Fix Face Moisturiser for £9.99
Amazon
This buttery liquid lipstck
Thanks to its creamy, long-lasting, vegan formula, this matte-finish lipstick is a winner. Designed for long-wear, this vitamin E enriched lipstick combines a strong colour pay off with intense hydration, leaving lips soft and smooth.
Get the NYX Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie Liquid Lipstick for £4.80
Amazon
This cruelty-free foaming facial wash
This vegan and 100% natural cleansing water might be super gentle but it's incredibly effective. Infused with rose water and Argan oil, the formula acts like a magnet to impurities, effortlessly drawing them away from the skin.
Get Sanctuary Spa Foaming Micellar Water Face Wash for £8 (was £10)
Amazon
These eco-concious face wipes
Doing your bit for the environment doesn't have to cost the earth. These fragrance-free cleansing wipes are budget-friendly and biodegradable, plus they're hypoallergenic and wonderfully kind to skin.
Get The Cheeky Panda Facial Wipes for £2
Amazon
This luxurious (but budget-friendly) hand cream
Made from shea butter, baobab oil and pumpkin seed oil, combined with notes of lavender and honey, this nourishing Burt’s Bees creation is a real steal and leaves hands feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated.
Get Burt’s Bees Moisturising Hand Cream for £6.40 (was £6.99)
Amazon
This vegan and cruelty-free putty primer
This velvety concealer glides on to skin, masking imperfections and smoothing over pores for a ‘poreless effect’, while the squalane boosts skin hydration and prevents dryness. The putty-like base also provides your makeup with the ultimate grip, ensuring your look stays in place all day (or night) long.
Get the e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer for £9
Suggest a correction
wellbeingBeautyshoppingMakeupskincare