16 Beauty Products Under £10 As Good As The Spenny Stuff

These low-cost beauty products don't compromise on quality

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

The saying goes that ‘you get what you pay for’, but when it comes to beauty products, how true actually is this? Does a product have to have a high price tag to guarantee quality? Or, should the formula - and how well it actually performs – be the main marker?

The truth is that the price of a beauty product doesn’t necessarily reflect how good it is. You could spend £50 on a moisturiser that doesn’t do what it says it will, while another £5 face cream totally delivers.

While there are plenty of high-end products that do live up to the hype and are worth every penny, there are also plenty that don’t and aren’t. Equally, when it comes to budget-friendly beauty, lots of low cost products work just as well as – and sometimes, dare we say it, even better – than their pricier counterparts.

