Life

15 Multipurpose Beauty Products You Need In Your Life (And Makeup Bag)

These nifty skincare and makeup musts do double duty, saving you money and time in the process.

Shopping Writer

Multipurpose beauty is a growing trend.
Mixed Retailers
Multipurpose beauty is a growing trend.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

From skincare to cosmetics, when it comes to your beauty regime, the chances are that you want (and need) a process that’s quick, easy and fuss-free, without compromising on your skin health and the quality of your makeup, of course.

Enter, multipurpose beauty products.

For most of us, our mornings are hectic, which means that multipurpose products can be a real life-saver. Whether it’s a blush that doubles up as a lip colour, a moisturiser that also primes your skin, or a brow gel that can be used as a mascara, multipurpose beauty products are just so handy.

Over the past couple of years there has been a steep rise in the popularity of beauty products that do double duty and offer more than just one use. It’s no wonder these products are so popular – these beauty saviours not only help reduce the cost of our daily skincare regime, but also streamline the process and make our makeup bags a little lighter.

Keen to reduce your beauty spending and find beauty products that do more than just one thing? Check out our guide to the best multipurpose must-haves.

Morphe X Maddie Ziegler Dew Bomb Face Gloss Stick
Morphe
This face gloss stick from Morphe has a truly range of uses – use on your face, eyes, and lips to add a little extra shimmer to any look. To create custom makeup, combine a small amount of balm with a makeup pigment for a custom lip gloss, blush, or even eye gloss. To create a wet eye look, simply swipe the stick across your shimmer shadow of choice, or gently melt over your shoulders to create a picture-perfect skin glow.

Get it for £12 from Morphe
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Multi-Purpose Moisturiser
Look Fantastic
Packed full of nutrients, this three-in-one skincare saviour is formulated to transform skin from dull and dehydrated to soft, healthy and radiant. It’s also packed full of moisture making it great for targeting and treating areas of dry skin. This versatile cream-based formula can also be used as an ultra gentle makeup remover or a repairing mask.

Get it for £20 from Look Fantastic
The Body Shop Brow & Lash Gel
The Body Shop
This clear brow and lash gel from The Body Shop is the perfect product for creating that ‘barely there’ makeup look. Swipe across your brows to pull any stray hairs into place, and follow by gently brushing through your lashes to add length and volume.

Get it for £8 (was £10) from The Body Shop
Stretch Concealer
Glossier
This buildable concealer is designed to cover everything from dark circles to redness and blemishes, while offering a dewy, fresh finish. Not only can this handy little pot be used as a concealer, it also creates a natural-looking base. All you need is a buffer brush to blend its lightweight formula into the perfect cc-cream.

Get it for £15 from Glossier
Glossier Cloud Paint
Glossier
This gel-cream blush duo has been dubbed ‘the most user-friendly blush’ and it’s easy to see why. It’s creamy, highly pigmented formula makes for a seamless, buildable product that can be quickly swiped onto cheeks (and lips too). Thanks to ‘blurring pigments’, the blush creates a soft-focus on skin, blurring imperfections and giving skin a good glow.

Get it for £15 from Glossier
L'Occitane's The Petit Remedy
Amazon
This multipurpose beauty basic is formulated with shea butter and almond oil and is made from 100% naturally derived ingredients. This handy little semi-solid balm, which transforms into a silky oil on contact with skin, is perfect for nourishing, protecting and soothing dry skin.

Get it for £10.43 from Amazon
YesTo Coconut Ultra Hydrating Oil Stick
Look Fantastic
Ideal for using on-the-go, this super hydrating coconut stick is formulated to be non-greasy, easy to apply to skin and hair (for top to toe hydration). It’s also made from 98% natural ingredients and is free from parabens, SLS, and silicone, and is cruelty-free. Suffer from dry skin? Pop this beauty in your bag for an easy fix wherever you are.

Get it for £9.99 from Look Fantastic
Stila Convertible Colour
Look Fantastic
For express makeup application, this ‘convertible’ colour tint is a must. The creamy, rich formula is a versatile makeup product that makes giving yourself a glowup quick and simple. For best results, swipe a small amount onto your lips or cheeks for a gorgeous rosy glow.

Get it for £16 from Look Fantastic
Kloris Luxury High Strength CBD Balm
Amazon
This multipurpose CBD balm is formulated to soothe and nourish skin, helping to prevent irritation and dryness. Thanks to its shea and mango butter base, this balm is also great for targeting broken skin and dry, damaged areas of skin, including on your lips.

Get it for £26.28 (was £28.06) from Amazon
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream All-Over Miracle Oil Spray
Amazon
This multi-tasking oil can be used on your face, body and hair to help nourish and repair. Infused with ultra-hydrating tsubaki oil, the oil aims to offer long-lasting moisture. To use on your face, gently massage the oil in for firmer, healthier, more hydrated skin; then apply to hair to leave it shinier, less frizzy and more luminous.

Get it for £22.62 (was £29) from Amazon
Beauty Works Ten-in-One Miracle Spray 250ml
Look Fantastic
This 10-in-one hair treatment spray is designed to cater to a wide range of common hair concerns, from eliminating frizz and offering heat protection to preventing split ends and repairing dry and damaged hair. Formulated with argan and macadamia, the spray offers intense nourishment to hair, helping to keep it looking and feeling healthier.

Get it for £10.79 (was £11.99) from Look Fantastic
By Terry Nude-Expert Foundation
Look Fantastic
This portable foundation stick is a personal favourite, because it’s great for creating a range of different looks. This double duty base x highlighter features a matte pigment on one side and a glowier hue on the other. Use together or individually depending on the occasion.
Milk Makeup Mini Lip + Cheek
Cult Beauty
This lip tint x blush from Milk is a super convenient, multipurpose product. It’s perfect for adding a pop of colour to any makeup look and blends seamlessly on both cheeks and lips. The formula is lightweight and designed to be long-lasting and natural looking on your skin.

Get it for £16.50 from Cult Beauty
Glossier Futuredew
Glossier
This oil-serum hybrid has blurred the line between skincare and makeup, making achieving a glowy complexion easier than ever before. Designed to offer an ‘instant dewy glow’ that lasts for up to 12 hours, it's a moisturiser and highlighter in one.

Get this for £23 from Glossier
Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Skinstick
Boots
These magnetized contour an concealer sticks do double duty thanks to their lightweight formula. The matte version conceals, corrects, and contours all in one, and comes in up to 20 shades, while the shimmer sticks highlight, blush, and enhance contours.

Get it for £21 from Boots
Suggest a correction
wellbeingBeautyshoppingMakeup