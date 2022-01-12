15 Multipurpose Beauty Products You Need In Your Life (And Makeup Bag)

Mixed Retailers Multipurpose beauty is a growing trend.

From skincare to cosmetics, when it comes to your beauty regime, the chances are that you want (and need) a process that’s quick, easy and fuss-free, without compromising on your skin health and the quality of your makeup, of course.

Enter, multipurpose beauty products.

For most of us, our mornings are hectic, which means that multipurpose products can be a real life-saver. Whether it’s a blush that doubles up as a lip colour, a moisturiser that also primes your skin, or a brow gel that can be used as a mascara, multipurpose beauty products are just so handy.

Over the past couple of years there has been a steep rise in the popularity of beauty products that do double duty and offer more than just one use. It’s no wonder these products are so popular – these beauty saviours not only help reduce the cost of our daily skincare regime, but also streamline the process and make our makeup bags a little lighter.

Keen to reduce your beauty spending and find beauty products that do more than just one thing? Check out our guide to the best multipurpose must-haves.