14 Super Nifty Ways To Decorate Your Balcony Or Patio For Spring

Time to turn your limited outdoor space into something worthy of the gram – and a party!

Even small outdoor spaces deserve to be stylish
We’ve finally made it to March, and it’s safe to say spring is well and truly on the horizon! And while you won’t catch us swapping the coats for cardis just yet, we’re definitely looking forward to more evenings spent hanging out and hosting friends and family outdoors – rather than just on the sofa.

You don’t have to have a large and luscious garden to really enjoy your outdoor space, whether you’ve got a tiny patch of patio or a small slice of balcony,

In fact, with a few simple furniture additions, and the odd accessory or two, you can quickly and easily turn that barren balcony into your own personal haven.

Amazon
Bring laidback vibes to your balcony with an outdoor rug
If you’re after making your outside space feel a little like your living room, then definitely consider picking up an outdoor rug. Hardwearing and easy to clean, it’s perfect for hosting guests – and brings a modern touch to any patio or balcony.
Get Famibay Outdoor Rug for £17.99 from Amazon
Wayfair
Choose folding furniture over chunky pieces
Picking a piece of furniture feels like a pretty big deal when you haven’t got much space to work with. So folding options like this balcony table are great if you’re after a little more flexibility. Plus, we love that the table has three adjustable heights!
Get Dakota Fields Folding Wooden Balcony Table for £65.99 from Wayfair
Amazon
Swing into summer the bohemian way
As long as you’ve got access to a thick tree branch, or sturdy beams from the balcony above, then you’ll be able to enjoy this fabulous boho swing on your balcony or patio. Super stylish, we love its cocoon-like frame, and elegant cream fringing.
Get BTFY Cream Hanging Chair for £44.99 from Amazon
Etsy
Use multi-tier planters to maximise your vertical space
To make sure your balcony or patio doesn’t look overrun by greenery, think about grouping your plants together using a multi tier stand. This gorgeous bamboo stand can display up to 10 plants, without taking over too much of your floor.
Get FourSeaonsHome Bamboo Plant Stand for £42.95 from Etsy
Amazon
Bask in the glow of a gorgeous statement lantern
This sleek and tall battery operated LED lantern flickers so naturally you’ll think it’s a real candle. With its charcoal metal frame and real glass panes, it’ll make a sleek addition to any outdoor space that needs a touch of atmospheric lighting.
Get Lights4fun Large Candle Lantern for £53.99 from Amazon
Not On The High Street
Hang plants from railings to save on floor space
Keen for an abundance of blooms, but don’t want to sacrifice your precious square footage? Available in modern colours like mustard and rose, these individual plant pots can be hooked over any railing or fence - so you can still be sure you’re getting your greenery fix.
Get this The Forest & Colourful Hanging Balcony Pot for £14 from Not On The High Street
Amazon
Create a DIY daybed with some wooden pallets and these cosy cushions
Pinterest has taught us that all you need is a couple of wooden pallets to make the perfect outdoor daybed. But to take your creation from a basic bench to a beach club style bed, you can’t go wrong with this super comfy cushion set.
Get Race Leaf Garden Pallet Cushion for £69.99 from Amazon
Wayfair
Enjoy your privacy with some pretty fencing
If your balcony overlooks a busy street or communal courtyard, it can be hard to have any privacy. Simply tying a quality bamboo fence like this around your railings will mean you can sunbathe or snooze in peace without having to worry about any onlookers.
Get this Dakota Fields Schuessler Privacy Fence for £55.99 from Wayfair
Amazon
Dine al fresco for date night with this sleek bistro set
With its anti-rust coating, this simple table and chairs set has been expertly built to withstand outdoor living. A staple addition to any courtyard, patio, or balcony, we love that it can also be easily folded up and transported. No pool required.
Get Mano Garden Balcony Bistro Set for £74.95 from Amazon
Dunelm
Create the illusion of more space by hanging a mirror
As well as making a small outdoor space seem more spacious, this mirror is sure to beautify any blank and boring wall. With its windowpane style and sleek black finish, it feels like the perfect contemporary piece.
Get Black Outdoor Mirror for £40 from Dunelm
Etsy
Bring the office to the balcony with this brilliant desk
What’s the point in having views if you aren’t going to make the most of them? Screw this solid pine desk onto your railings, pull up a bar stool, and have your morning coffees, Monday meetings, and early evening drinks all while enjoying the sights around you.
Get LeMonRDesign Outdoor Balcony Desk for £103.50 from Etsy
Amazon
Pimp up your patio with this toasty fire pit
Although definitely not suitable for balconies, fire pits are fantastic if you’ve got a ground floor patio. To keep cosy even when the sun goes down, burn some logs in this stylish cast iron fire pit – and enjoy the gorgeous glow it gives off.
Get GardenCo Cast Iron Fire Pit for £24.99 from Amazon
John Lewis & Partners
Be sure your space is built for socialising with this garden bench
For those who always end up hosting, investing in a long bench like this one is the best way to ensure maximum bums on seats. It comes with a plush cushion, but this can easily be removed when you need the bench to double as a coffee table.
Get Valencia Garden Dining Bench for £189 from John Lewis & Partners
Amazon
Serve up nibbles on this handy side table
Perfect for hosting, this table has foldable legs – meaning it can also be quickly converted into a lap tray. Crafted from powder coated steel, it’s available in three modern shades; black, charcoal, and clay.
Get CKB Steel Outdoor Bistro Tray Table for £24.99 from Amazon
