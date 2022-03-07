Life

Facial SPF Is An Absolute Must Now It's Spring And The Sun Is Finally Out

Protect your skin from sun damage and premature ageing with these facial SPFs for every skin type.

Shopping Writer

The right facial SPF will ensure your skin is protected from sun damage.
Mixed Retailers
You’ve heard it all before: wearing facial sunscreen is a must, and yet far too many of us aren’t using one on a daily basis. Applying yet another product to your face can seem like a real bore, but facial SPF is seriously important.

The right formula will block the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays, preventing sunburn, sun damage, and reducing the risk of premature ageing.

Sitting out in the sun might feel absolutely amazing, especially after the long winter months, but the sun’s rays can cause cellular damage that can have a big impact on your skin health. From decreasing collagen production and making the signs of ageing more prominent (yikes) to increased skin pigmentation and a higher skin cancer risk, sun damage is no joke.

Add a facial SPF to your daily skincare routine and your skin will thank you for it – we promise. And to make choosing the best facial sun protector a little easier, we’ve rounded up some best buys perfect for every skin type.

1
Boots
This mineral-based SPF fluid
Formulated with sensitive skin in mind, this ultra-lightweight, oil-free sunscreen fluid has a 100% mineral base, making it gentle enough to use on the entire face including around the delicate eye area.
Get Clinique Mineral Sunscreen Fluid for Face SPF50 for £19.80
2
Amazon
This SPF lip protector
It's not just your face that needs looking after. For protecting lips from sun damage, while also boosting hydration, this SPF 50 balm, enriched with vitamins C and E, is a real winner.
Get Blistex Ultra Lip Balm with SPF 50 for £2.69 (was £2.79)
3
Boots
This dependable facial protection
This facial sun protector with five-star UVA protection not only works to prevent sun damage, but also protects against the signs of ageing, as well as tackling existing lines and wrinkles.
Get No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Facial Suncare SPF50+ for £14.95 from Boots
4
Look Fantastic
This innovative sun balm
For dry, sensitive skin, this SPF 50 balm is the one. The lightweight formula is fast-absorbing, non-sticky, and non-greasy. It’s also super hydrating.
Get La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 Repairing Balm SPF 50 for £8 from Look Fantastic
5
Amazon
This all-natural, high protection sunscreen
This certified-organic, scent-free sunscreen is a great option for anyone with sensitive skin or who is prone to prickly heat. This broad spectrum SPF (cruelty-free and vegetarian) protects from UVA and UVB sun damage in an easy-to-apply formula that’s also water-repellent and non-pore-clogging, ensuring your skin can breathe.
Get Green People Facial Sun Cream Scent Free SPF30 for £16.99 from Amazon
6
Amazon
This serum-like sunscreen
This invisible moisturiser and sunscreen is rather unique – it masquerades as a skin serum, offering skin a real radiance boost, while also protecting against sun damage. With a non-greasy, anti-pollution formula, enriched with vitamin E and algae oil, it’s free from artificial colours and perfumes, and contains no preservatives or harsh chemicals.
Get Simple Protect 'N' Glow Radiance Booster SPF 30 for £3.99 (was £7.99) from Amazon
7
Amazon
This oil-free gel sunscreen
For acne-prone and sensitive skin, this gel sunscreen is a real winner. Not only does it protect skin from UVA, UVB, infrared-A and visible light, the formula dries matte and can act as a fantastic makeup base.
Get Heliocare 360 Oil-Free Gel SPF 50 for £17.55 from Amazon
8
Amazon
This pollution-repelling skin veil
This silicone-free formula is designed to protect the skin from all forms of damaging UV light (including UVA, UVB, and blue light), while also being kind to the environment. With a vegan and naturally derived formula, it creates a non-comedogenic barrier over skin protecting it from damage with a long-lasting matte finish.
Get REN Clean Skincare Face Sunscreen SPF 30 for £23.29 (was £32) from Amazon
9
Amazon
This super gentle formula is perfect for allergy-prone skin
This broad spectrum SPF facial fluid (which is non-comedogenic and fragrance-free) has a super light formula developed by UK skin cancer specialist, Dr Andrew Birnie. Enriched with vitamin E, the formula prevents cellular damage from UV rays and free radicals, while also reducing skin cancer risk and the chance of premature ageing.
Get the Altruist Dermatologist Sunscreen Fluid SPF for £9 from Amazon
10
Amazon
This mattifying facial SPF
For skin that’s prone to excess oil production, this low-cost SPF is a brilliant buy. The hydrating (and non-greasy) formula mattifies the skin, absorbing excess oil, while offering powerful protection from sun damage. It's dermatologically and ophthalmologically approved, suitable for use even around the delicate eye area.
Get Nivea UV Face Shine Control SPF50 for £6 (was £6.50) from Amazon
11
Amazon
This handy mini sun stick
This powerful SPF stick is designed to offer targeted protection from the sun’s damaging UVA and UVB rays, with the ultra lightweight formula gliding seamlessly onto skin. The compact stick is ideal for popping in your handbag for fast, simple application, wherever you are.
Get Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, SPF50, Targeted Sun Defense Stick for £16 from Amazon
12
Amazon
This mineral SPF stick that glides onto skin
This handy SPF face stick offers SPF 30 protection from both UVA and UVB rays; it’s also water resistant and ocean-friendly. Offering immediate sun protection, this useful wind-up stick has been formulated with sensitive skin in mind, thanks to its gentle beeswax base.
Get the Sett Natural Mineral SPF30 Face Stick for £12.99 from Amazon
13
Amazon
This versatile moisturiser with potent SPF
This broad-spectrum facial moisturiser (formulated to be suitable for all skin types) offers SPF 30 protection for skin. The unique formula quickly absorbs into skin; not only does it boost hydration, it also ensures skin is protected from sun damage and premature ageing.
Get Kiehl's Ultra Facial Moisturizer SPF 30 For All Skin Types for £32.99 from Amazon
14
Amazon
This handy sunscreen spray
This moisturising mist contains potent hyaluronic acid for boosted hydration without a greasy residue. The dermatologically tested formula is hypoallergenic and thanks to its ultra light texture, it's easily spritzed on to skin both under and after makeup application.
Get Garnier Ambre Solaire Over Makeup Super UV Protection Mist for £6.49 (was £12) from Amazon
15
Boots
This non-toxic sunscreen
This sheer sunscreen that offers broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection is a great buy for sensitive skin as it’s silicone, fragrance, and essential oil free. It’s also 100% cruelty-free and protects the skin from sun, as well as free radical and oxidative damage.
Get Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30 for £29 from Boots
