Mixed Retailers The right facial SPF will ensure your skin is protected from sun damage.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

You’ve heard it all before: wearing facial sunscreen is a must, and yet far too many of us aren’t using one on a daily basis. Applying yet another product to your face can seem like a real bore, but facial SPF is seriously important.

Advertisement

The right formula will block the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays, preventing sunburn, sun damage, and reducing the risk of premature ageing.

Sitting out in the sun might feel absolutely amazing, especially after the long winter months, but the sun’s rays can cause cellular damage that can have a big impact on your skin health. From decreasing collagen production and making the signs of ageing more prominent (yikes) to increased skin pigmentation and a higher skin cancer risk, sun damage is no joke.

Advertisement