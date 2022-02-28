15 Fabulously Spot-on Concealers (And How To Find The Right One For You)

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Find the right concealer and you can say goodbye to eye-bags. The issue? Discovering the perfect product can seem like a major challenge.
There are different formulas to navigate, coverage levels to determine, and shades to perfect. It can all feel rather daunting.
The good news though, is that once you’ve found the right concealing product it will become the secret weapon in your makeup bag, whether dark bags are your nemesis, blemishes are your kryptonite, or sun spots are causing you to despair.
The second step in your makeup routine – applied after your primer but before your foundation – the right product is the answer to blurring out almost any imperfection.
You simply need to find the perfect shade, formula, and level of coverage for your skin type, baring in mind that the concealer you use under your eyes should be lighter toned than the shade you use on the rest of your face.
So, what should we be looking for when selecting a new product?
Opt for the right formula for your skin
Liquid formulas tend to be best for skin that’s prone to dryness, but work well for all skin types, while balm-based formulas tend to stay in place for longer and work well for more oily skin types. They’re also easy to build up and tend to work well for blemish-prone skin.
Cream concealer is a great option for high coverage as it can work well when applied across the entire face. Whereas, concealer sticks are great all-rounders, but tend to work especially well for skin that’s prone to blemishes, under-eye circles and dark spots.
For anyone with redness and discolouration (or highly noticeable blemishes), a colour correcting concealer is a great shout.
Hone your application process
Once you’ve found that ‘go-to’ shade and formula, it’s vital that you get the application process right.
As a rule of thumb, for under your eyes, dot concealer onto skin and then tap gently into place with a clean finger.
For targeting blemishes, apply your product using a concealer brush for maximum coverage, followed by blending the formula into the surrounding skin.
When applying concealer to mature skin, for best results use a soft brush to buff liquid concealer onto skin for a dewy, fresh look.
Select the perfect product
For a guide to some of the best concealers – and a diverse range of formulas – check out our recommendations.
This dreamy twist-up concealer stick
This long-wearing formula is designed to last and has been expertly formulated to offer up to 24-hour wear. It’s creamy, soft and semi-matte and is super easy to apply and blend into skin, effectively concealing dark circles, blemishes, fine lines, and pores. The formula is also unexpectedly lightweight, transfer-proof, sweat-proof, and doesn’t crease or settle in fine lines.
This budget-friendly concealer that packs a punch
For a budget-friendly alternative, you can’t go wrong with this waterproof, sweat-proof, and crease-proof formula from Sleek. Offering up to 12-hours of coverage, the creamy (but non-cakey) and easily blendable formula offers maximum coverage with a soft matte finish.
This vegan concealer
For instant brightening, smoothing and sculpting skin, this concealer should be your go-to. This best-selling vegan formula offers full coverage with a matte (non flaking or caking) formula that works well for all skin types, including dry and mature skin, thanks to its mango seed and shea butter base designed to regenerate and illuminate your complexion.
This 'cakeless' concealer
This liquid concealer has a lightweight feel to it while also offering buildable, full coverage, able to hide everything, from dark circles to blemishes and pigmentation. The cushion-tip applicator is designed to make application smooth and simple, offering skin long-wearing, waterproof coverage that doesn’t crack or cake.
This colour correcting concealer palette
For a colour correcting concealer that targets a range of issues, from blemishes and patches of pigmentation to dark circles and sun spots, this six-shade correcting palette is a great buy. It’s formulated to help mask imperfections while also evening out skin tone, and offers creamy, buildable coverage that won’t let you down.
This concealer designed with oil-prone skin in mind
This creamy, total coverage concealer is designed with problem skin in mind and acts as a powerful tool for masking a range of skin concerns, including age spots, moles, rosacea and scars. The formula, while super powerful, is surprisingly light and non-greasy, while also being super simple to apply. For oily skin, this formula is perfect thanks to its sebum-absorbing complex.
This innovate concealer pot
Dubbed a concealer that offers ‘undetectable, flexible coverage’, this concealer is formulated to be super flexible (to prevent caking, the formula contains elastic micro waxes that move with skin), offering buildable coverage that can mask everything from redness and blemishes to dark circles (and more). With a dewy, glowy finish, the pigments in the formula brighten skin and blend seamlessly for a natural-looking result.
This 2-in-1 concealer and eye illuminator
This full-coverage concealer and eye illuminator works wonders on the entire face; it's also super easy to apply (thanks to a handy wand) and isn't too thick or cakey.
This crease-proof formula
This long-wear, crease-proof liquid concealer is designed to be super lightweight while offering medium to full coverage. The formula effortlessly masks dark circles while also brightening the under-eye area, in addition to concealing redness and blemishes.
This low-cost but super effective formula
This lightweight but full coverage concealer is formulated to be crease-proof and highly pigmented. With a matte finish, this concealer is suitable for all skin types, is non-comedogenic (so it won’t block pores or aid breakouts), and lasts for up to 16-hours. It’s also a great low-budget option.
This super blendable concealer
With a creamy, full-coverage formula, this multi-tasking concealer is dreamy AF. Offering superb concealing power, the long-lasting, non-cakey formula effectively targets blemishes, imperfections and under-eye circles (something I am well versed in), subtly brightening and contouring skin.
This multi-tasking concealer which lasts for up to 12 hours
This medium to full coverage concealer is a great option for combating a range of skin issues, from blemishes and dark spots to uneven skin tone. It's been formulated to work equally on all areas of the face, blending well and not caking.
This under-eye compatible concealer
Boasting superb coverage and fantastic blendability, this concealer wand offers lightweight, sheer to medium coverage for the entire face, including the under-eye area. The wand's sponge tip helps to blend evenly.
This low-cost concealer
This medium-finish concealer is thick, easy to apply, and blends like a dream. For disguising blemishes, redness, and discolouration, it works wonders – the formula is also super affordable and tends to work well on most skin types, but may be slightly too heavy for more mature skin.
This creamy, highly pigmented concealer
For evening skin tone, masking dark spots, and more, this anti-ageing, full coverage (waterproof) concealer is the one. Offering flawless coverage for up to 24 hours without crusting or flaking, this concealer – which is designed with all skin types in mind including sensitive skin – is spiked with peptides, antioxidants, hydrolyzed collagen, hyaluronic acid, and an array of vitamins.