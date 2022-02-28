15 Fabulously Spot-on Concealers (And How To Find The Right One For You)

Amazon The best concealers for all skin types

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Find the right concealer and you can say goodbye to eye-bags. The issue? Discovering the perfect product can seem like a major challenge.

Advertisement

There are different formulas to navigate, coverage levels to determine, and shades to perfect. It can all feel rather daunting.

The good news though, is that once you’ve found the right concealing product it will become the secret weapon in your makeup bag, whether dark bags are your nemesis, blemishes are your kryptonite, or sun spots are causing you to despair.

Advertisement

The second step in your makeup routine – applied after your primer but before your foundation – the right product is the answer to blurring out almost any imperfection.

You simply need to find the perfect shade, formula, and level of coverage for your skin type, baring in mind that the concealer you use under your eyes should be lighter toned than the shade you use on the rest of your face.

Advertisement

So, what should we be looking for when selecting a new product?

Opt for the right formula for your skin

Liquid formulas tend to be best for skin that’s prone to dryness, but work well for all skin types, while balm-based formulas tend to stay in place for longer and work well for more oily skin types. They’re also easy to build up and tend to work well for blemish-prone skin.

Cream concealer is a great option for high coverage as it can work well when applied across the entire face. Whereas, concealer sticks are great all-rounders, but tend to work especially well for skin that’s prone to blemishes, under-eye circles and dark spots.

Advertisement

For anyone with redness and discolouration (or highly noticeable blemishes), a colour correcting concealer is a great shout.

Hone your application process

Once you’ve found that ‘go-to’ shade and formula, it’s vital that you get the application process right.

As a rule of thumb, for under your eyes, dot concealer onto skin and then tap gently into place with a clean finger.

For targeting blemishes, apply your product using a concealer brush for maximum coverage, followed by blending the formula into the surrounding skin.

When applying concealer to mature skin, for best results use a soft brush to buff liquid concealer onto skin for a dewy, fresh look.

Select the perfect product