21 Colourful Spring Home Updates You Can Make Now For Under £25

Our pick of cheap and cheerful home accessories to bring the sunshine in whatever the weather.

Breathe new life into your home this spring with these sunny accessories
The sun is out, the daffs are blooming, and the clocks have sprung forward. Spring has finally arrived, which means it might be time for a decor update.

These lighter days are the perfect time to give your home a seasonal spruce with some brighter, bolder home accessories that’ll life your mood, too.

The good news is that adding a sunnier vibe to your pad doesn’t have to mean expensive upgrades. In fact, a few simple accessories (we’re talking cheap and cheerful, here) is all it takes. Think bright blooms, pastel-hued throws, and gloriously affordable rugs.

Need some ‘springspiration’ (see what we did there)? Click through the guide below for 21 simple ways you can bring spring into your home for under £25.

1
Amazon
This wonderfully eye-catching rug
Bring the sunshine to your home by popping a bright, bold rug on display in a spring-appropriate hue.
Get it from Amazon for £22.99
2
Dunelm
This elegant jungle leaf cushion
Combining bold colours and vibrant patterns – both spring season appropriate – this cushion is wonderfully luxurious-looking and we love its artsy jungle print.
Get it from Dunelm for £14
3
Amazon
This hanging wall tapestry
Looking for something to hang on your wall that isn't a piece of art? This elegant macrame wall tapestry could be just the thing.
Get it from Amazon for £12.99
4
Amazon
This summery room mist
Creating a space that feels spring-appropriate isn't just about how it looks, it's also about how it smells. A spitz of this floral spray is all it takes.
Get it from Amazon for £14.58
5
Amazon
These bright, bold tulips
There’s nothing as wonderfully sunny as a bunch of beautiful blooms. Pop these artificial tulips into a vase and display them on a table, shelf or counter for an instant touch of spring.
Get them from Amazon for £13.69 (was £14.99)
6
Amazon
This glorious throw
Upgrade your sofa with this bright, bold double-sided throw. Navy might not be a colour commonly associated with spring, combined into a woven tapestry, it actually feels super summery (think: boho festival vibes).
Get it from Amazon for £22.99
7
Amazon
This set of six plant pots
Swap out your bog standard plant pots for a set of mix and match ceramic pots featuring a glorious selection of geometric prints.
Get them from Amazon for £22.99 (was £26.99)
8
Amazon
These sunny cushion covers
Swap out your cushion covers for this ensemble of bright yellow geometric printed cases. Seasonal decor changes, like swapping pillows cases out on a seasonal basis, can be a great way to keep your home on-trend all year long without breaking the bank.
Get them from Amazon for £15.99 from Amazon
9
Dunelm
This eucalyptus-filled vase
Featuring sprigs of eucalyptus, this simplistic black vase will add a classy note to your space and a subtle but refreshing scent. The two combine for effortless spring chic.
Get it from Amazon for £12
10
Dunelm
A bright but lightweight throw
Made from recycled cotton (combined with polyester fibres) this hand-woven throw will add a stylish spring-inspired edge to any room. Toss it over a chair, sofa or bed to add a bolt of bright sunny colour.
Get it from Dunelm from £20
11
Amazon
This gorgeous gold vase
This geometric gold vase is perfect for filling with all of your favourite spring blooms and brightening up the place.
Get it from Amazon for £19.98
12
Amazon
These seagrass belly baskets
Got a penchant for house plants but not quite sure how to display them? Then these naturally woven seagrass baskets (both eco-friendly and super durable) are a great buy.
Get one from Amazon for £11.99 (was £12.99)
13
Amazon
This super soft throw
Soft, fluffy and beautifully bright, this subtle orange throw will not only adds colours but texture to any area of your home.
Get it from Dunelm for £18
14
Amazon
These duck egg cushion covers
Pastel hues are the epitome of spring. For adding a sense of a new season to your home, these duck egg cushion cases are a great low-cost buy.
Get them from Amazon for £12.99
15
Amazon
This chic wall hanging
This woven wall hanging might be simple but it's also wonderfully sunny – there's something about the design that just seeps beachy holiday vibes.
Get it from Amazon for £14.99
16
Dunelm
This chevron woven rug
With tasseled edges and a flat-weaved design, this rug is beautifully made. Available in a range of bold colours, this design is perfect for adding subtle beach house vibes.
Get it from Dunelm for £25
17
Amazon
This tropical trio of prints
There’s something instantly uplifting about these abstract tropical prints. Pop these botanical-inspired designs on any wall to give the space an instant lift.
Get the set from Amazon for £12.49
18
Amazon
This set of three botanical prints
Walls feeling a little sparse? Breathe new life into your home with this minimalist set of botanical prints.
Get the set from Amazon for £12.49
19
Amazon
These artificial peonies
How gorgeous are these fluffy artificial flower heads? Designed to look as realistic as possible, these faux peonies scream spring. Pop them in your favourite vase – or treat yourself to a new one – and up the ante on your interior spring vibes.
20
Amazon
These subtle cotton throws
How glorious are these cross-stitch throws? The combination of the two colours (cotton white and teal) work wonderfully well together (think: seaside vibes). Pop these pretty throws over the arm of your sofa or across your bed to breathe new life into the space.
Get one from Amazon for £16.99
21
Amazon
This floral cushion case
Add a pop of colour to your sofa this spring with this floral-inspired cushion case. Bright, bold and chic, it'll cheer you every time you see it.
Get it from Amazon for £4.99
